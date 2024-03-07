Matt Svanson is your #18 prospect. Vote on the next prospect here.

In a pick that was honestly not on my radar, Matt Svanson won the vote for the #18 vote. I was honestly questioning if I should even add him, because Ryan Fernandez hadn’t really picked up ground. You guys already voted on a group of four relievers and Fernandez won that poll. I hadn’t been following the results until it came time to write this, and let me tell you that I was pretty shocked when I saw Svanson had the most votes.

I don’t think he’s a bad pick, I just wasn’t expecting it. It was a close race for the least amount of votes, but by one vote, Quinn Matthews is being removed from the ballot. Fair enough. I knew he had no shot at actually getting selected in the top 20. Aside from Cooper Hjerpe, starting pitching prospects who haven’t actually accumulated any stats don’t do well in the voting. Throw in underwhelming scouting and it was just a matter of time before I removed him. Here are the current rankings:

Masyn Winn Tink Hence Victor Scott II Tekoah Roby Thomas Saggese Gordon Graceffo Cooper Hjerpe Chase Davis Michael McGreevy Sem Robberse Won-Bin Cho Max Rajcic Leonardo Bernal Ian Bedell Adam Kloffenstein Jimmy Crooks III Pedro Pagges Matt Svanson

That does mean I get to add two more players. This one is harder than ever. My first instinct was to replace a reliever with a reliever. In my aforementioned poll of four relievers, both Andre Granillo and Edwin Nunez tied. Given proximity to the big leagues plus my understanding of how you guys vote, Granillo wins this easy. Nunez is mostly all projection still - I am aware he had good stats in Low A, but a 21-year-old in Low A posting good stats and then not great ones in High A - he’s not a prospect for his stats is what I’m saying. His Fangraphs scouting is probably outdated, and not particularly impressive either. So it’s Granillo. As for the other selection, I think I have to go with Drew Rom.

Joshua Baez (OF) - 21-years-old

Last year’s ranking: #11

Stats (Low A): 358 PAs, .218/.341/.383, 12.6 BB%, 34.1 K%, .164 ISO, .337 BABIP, 101 wRC+

Scouting: 20/40 Hit, 20/60 Game Power, 60/70 Raw Power, 50/40 Speed, 40/50 Fielding

You’ve heard it before. Both from me and... just from following prospects all your life. This is a classic archetype. A power hitter who can’t make contact. Enough of these types are around the league who do figure out how to make contact - even if it’s not a large list - that you want to dream on them figuring out how to make contact just enough to properly take advantage of their power.

Ryan Fernandez, RP (26-years-old)

LYR: Not in organization

Stats (AA): 14 GP, 20.1 IP, 32.1 K%, 9.9 BB%, 38.3 GB%, 1.77 ERA/2.54 FIP/3.11 xFIP

(AAA): 26 GP, 30.2 IP, 25.2 K%, 7.2 BB%, 44 GB%, 6.16 ERA/5.24 FIP/4.09 xFIP

Scouting: 50/50 Fastball, 70/70 Slider, 55/60 Command

Good scouting, iffy stats at an older than ideal prospect age. Well sort of. You have to take into account the run environment of AAA. His K/BB numbers are fairly strong and he has a really good xFIP for the level. Of course the other two, even given the run environment, aren’t great. But it’s also 30 innings.

Andre Granillo, RP (24-years-old)

LYR: Unranked

Stats (AA): 44 G, 55 IP, 31.2 K%, 10.8 BB%, 28.5 GB%, 4.42 ERA/3.91 FIP/4.02 xFIP

AAA: 9 G, 13.1 IP, 26.2 K%, 20 BB%, 15.2 GB%, 6.08 ERA/6.12 FIP/7.05 xFIP

Scouting: 55/55 FB, 60/60 SL, 50/50 Command

It’s pretty clear, to me anyway, that Granillo had trouble with the ABS. He’s always had a bit of a walk problem, but nothing close to that. One thing you can’t blame on external forces though? That insanely low groundball rate at both levels. Giovanny Gallegos is fairly flyball-prone and even his GB% rate is 33.2%. That’s the last test for him really: he needs some balls in play to be hit on the ground.

Travis Honeyman, OF (22-years-old)

LYR: Not in organization

Stats: Has not played yet

Scouting: 35/55 Hit, 30/45 Game Power, 45/45 Raw Power, 55/55 Speed, 45/55 Fielding

The 2023 3rd rounder has a well-rounded profile, but not necessarily one elite tool that will make him a more exciting prospect to follow. It’s the kind of game I think fans would recognize if he had stats reflecting his scouting, but without the stats, the scouting doesn’t seem terribly exciting.

Brycen Mautz (SP) - 22-years-old

LYR: #17

Stats (Low A): 23 GS, 104 IP, 25.2 K%, 9.9 BB%, 49.5 GB%, 3.98 ERA/3.65 FIP/4.08 xFIP

Scouting: 30/35 Fastball, 60/60 Slider, 30/45 Change, 35/60 Command

I think it says that the back half of this list is much stronger than Mautz finished 17th last season, had an overall solid season, and is going to place lower than he did last season. Because he had a season I would describe as one that would make a prospect neither rise nor fall, but stay the same. And yet he will fall.

Jonathan Mejia (SS) - 19-years-old

LYR: #13

Stats (Rookie): 131 PAs, .173/.331/.288, 18.3 BB%, 28.2 K%, .115 ISO, .242 BABIP, 75 wRC+

Low A: 33 PAs, .107/.242/.143, 12.1 BB%, 30.3 K%, .036 ISO, .167 BABIP, 22 wRC+

Scouting: 25/60 Hit, 20/45 Game, 30/45 Raw Power, 55/55 Speed, 40/55 Fielding

Probably one of the harder prospects to grade, because we are relying on two things that aren’t reliable: future scouting grades and DSL numbers. Clearly you won’t use his stats in rookie ball state-side, because they aren’t good stats. But he made his name as a prospect in the DSL and his future scouting grades are promising. He’s just so far away.

Cesar Prieto (2B/3B) - 25-years-old

Stats (AA): 249 PAs, .364/.406/.476, 6 BB%, 6.8 K%, .113 ISO, .379 BABIP, 144 wRC+

AAA: 291 PAs, .288/.334/.419, 5.2 BB%, 12 K%, .131 ISO, .310 BABIP, 88 wRC+

Scouting: 50/60 Hit, 30/35 Game Power, 40/40 Raw Power, 40/40 Speed, 30/40 Field

I think Prieto would be a much more interesting prospect in a different organization. He just doesn’t stand a chance behind Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, and Thomas Sagesse. He will make contact a lot, the question is if that’s enough to make him a good major league hitter.

Drew Rom (SP) - 24-years-old

Stats (AAA): 20 GS, 97 IP, 26.8 K%, 11.4 BB%, 47.3 GB%, 4.82 ERA/4.02 FIP/4.41 xFIP

MLB: 8 GS, 33.2 IP, 18.8 K%, 11.2 BB%, 39.5 GB%, 8.02 ERA/5.75 FIP/5.60 xFIP

Scouting: 30/30 FB, 50/55 SL, 45/50 Splitter, 50/55 Command

Accidentally I’m sure, but the Cardinals did the exact same thing to Drew Rom as they did to Masyn Winn, which I find pretty funny. Rom has 44 days of service time, so he narrowly misses being disqualified as a prospect. I do not think we will see as much of Rom as we will see of Winn or if we somehow do, I hope it’s because Rom became Mark Beurhle reincarnated.

Zack Showalter (SP) - 20-years-old

LYR: Not in organization

Stats (CPX): 3 GS, 10 IP, 40 K%, 10 BB%, 50 GB%, 0.90 ERA/1.95 FIP/2.56 xFIP

Low A: 6 G (5 GS), 20.1 IP, 28.1 K%, 11.2 BB%, 45.1 GB%, 3.10 ERA/3.80 FIP/4.13 xFIP

Scouting (TCN): 50/60 Fast, 40/50 CB, 40/55 CH, 35/50 Command

Showalter was acquired in the Flaherty trade and may very well end up being the prize of the trade, but it will probably be a long time until we find that out, given what I expect his innings limitations to be for the next few seasons. He threw, as you can see, just 30 innings last year. So he’s probably not throwing 100 innings until the 2025 season.

William Sullivan (1B) - 23-years-old

LYR: Not in organization

Stats (Low A): 119 PAs, .308/.395/.433, 12.6 BB%, 20.2 K%, .125 ISO, .392 BABIP, 128 wRC+

Apologies again for the lack of scouting on Sullivan, although to be fair, most 13th rounders aren’t necessarily scouted right out of college. Sullivan has some very encouraging batted ball data portends success, although it would be nice if he wasn’t both 1B-only and 23-years-old already.