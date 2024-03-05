2024 Spring Training Notebook - Week 1 - Hitters

This is the second part of my first Spring Training notebook of the year. Part one covered the pitchers and I talked about a number of potential changes being made to pitch shapes and velocities. If you haven’t read that piece yet, you can read it here.

For this article we’ll turn our attention towards the hitters in camp and dive into some changes, trends, and other noteworthy bits of information worth paying attention to.

Willson Contreras’ New Catching Style

Willson Contreras is an offensive-minded catcher. That’s not a controversial statement. Regardless of your feeling about his work behind the plate, Contreras’ bat is clearly stronger than his glove.

So this offseason he reportedly set out to improve his defense by adopting a one-knee down approach behind the plate.

If you’re unfamiliar with what that entails, you don’t need to look any further than the name of the setup itself. All this means is that Contreras will be adopting the trend among most catchers of setting up behind the plate with one knee down instead of keeping both knees up in a traditional catcher’s crouch.

If you’re wondering what the benefits of this are, then I’ll refer you to Baseball America (subscription needed) who did some work with classifying catchers based on their setup and then looking at the distribution of the blocking and framing leaderboards.

You can read the full article here.

The summary is that one-knee down catching hasn’t been found to create issues with blocking, throwing, or framing, and, in fact, may even be helping catchers improve in all 3 areas (more details are in the article linked above).

One of the key benefits of the one-knee down style is that it offers an easier path to framing the low pitch. And that just so happens to be something that Contreras struggled with in 2023.

Beyond that, there’s simply a lot of room for growth for Contreras when it comes to framing as he ranked 56th out of 63 qualified catchers in catcher framing runs. Hopefully this new catching style can lead to benefits for both him and the Cardinals pitching staff.

Here’s what Contreras had to say about the change courtesy of The Athletic’s Katie Woo:

My main focus this year was framing. Basically, the whole offseason was talking about framing and how I can get better, how to create angles and how to attack the ball from down to up. I felt like I wasn’t getting a lot of strikes (low in the zone), and I should have been getting them. Talking to my brother and the way that he catches, he pretty much told me to forget about the traditional way and try the new way, because there are much better angles and ways to get under the ball. … I’m not trying to say the old way didn’t work, but nowadays, if you look around the league, everybody is going one knee down.

Keep an eye out for Contreras’s new catching style this spring and this season as it sounds like it’s here to stay.

Lars Nootbaar’s New Swing

Heather already broke down all the details around Lars Nootbaar’s new swing on Monday. so you should head over to her Hunt and Peck and read all about it there.

To summarize, Nootbaar is looking to maximize his abilities at the plate this year after hitting the ball on the ground too often last year and failing to pull the ball in the air at an optimal rate.

The numbers bear this out.

Lars Nootbaar Batted Balls vs MLB Average Player Ground Ball Rate Fly Ball Rate Pulled Fly Ball Rate Player Ground Ball Rate Fly Ball Rate Pulled Fly Ball Rate Lars Nootbaar 49.7% 31.4% 17.5% MLB Average 42.5% 37.5% 24.9%

Nootbaar hits the ball on the ground more often than the average hitter and, by consequence, hits much fewer fly balls. For someone capable of hitting the ball as hard as he can that’s not optimal.

Balls on the ground generally aren’t going for extra base hits.

It’s not just batted ball type that needs to be improved for the left-handed swinger, though. When Nootbaar does manage to put the ball in the air, he isn’t great at pulling the ball.

Why does that matter? Well, because pulled fly balls do a whole lot more damage than fly balls hit to any other part of the field.

I’ll let Nootbaar’s numbers from last year help prove that statement.

When Noot pulled his fly balls, he put up a 531 wRC+. When he hit his balls to center field or the opposite field, that figure fell to just 83.

That’s a huge difference and it’s why pulled fly balls are so important.

So when Nootbaar says he’s working on his swing in an effort to hit more pulled fly balls, I get excited. It’s even better when he’s turning to Nolan Arenado, a master of the pulled fly ball, for help.

The good news for Nootbaar is that he pulled 32.3% of his fly balls as a rookie in 2021 and pulled 35.3% of his fly balls in 2022 so he has shown an ability to do this in the past. So Nootbaar might not need to overhaul his swing as much as he needs to get back to what he was doing in his first two seasons in the majors.

The real tweak will come in hitting the ball in the air more as Nootbaar has never been a prolific fly ball hitter.

We’ll have to wait and see how this plays out but this is certainly something worth monitoring this spring.

Jordan Walker’s Swing Tweak

Much was made of Walker’s propensity to hit ground balls last year and rightfully so. He hit ground balls at a higher than average rate, which is certainly not optimal for a slugger like him.

The ground balls weren’t the problem, though, they were the result of the problem. The ground balls were simply what we could see.

If we go a layer deeper, we’ll see that Jordan Walker struggled to hit the low pitch last year (as well as the outside pitch).

A large part of the problem is that he beat low pitches into the ground.

So what was the reason behind that? Well apparently, it was a weak back side that collapsed on his follow through. Lynn Worthy of the Post Dispatch wrote a terrific article on the subject and on what Walker is seeking to do in order to improve his results.

The gist of it is that he’s working on widening his base in an effort to eliminate that backside collapse that he often succumbed to last season.

How much of an effect this will have on Walker’s results at the plate remains to be seen but it is encouraging to see a 21-year-old continuing to get better even after crushing the ball at the major league level last year.

It’s also noteworthy that Walker managed to compile a 116 wRC+ despite such clear issues with ground balls and with his struggles at the bottom of the zone and the outer third.

He was already a well above league average hitter last year and there’s still plenty of room for growth.

Cesar Prieto’s New Max Exit Velocity

Alright so the heading of this section is a little bit misleading. I don’t actually know what Cesar Prieto’s maximum exit velocity is over his entire career. What I do know is that it was 105 mph last year.

It didn’t take him long to top that this spring.

On February 26th, Prieto smoked a single at 107.3 mph against Matt Andriese. You might shrug your shoulders and say “so what?”. I wouldn’t blame you if that’s your reaction. It’s only Spring Training after all.

But there’s a reason why you won’t see me use average or 90th/95th percentile exit velocity during Spring Training. We’re not dealing with a large enough sample size or games that are meaningful enough for those metrics to matter.

I view max exit velocity a little bit differently. Yes these aren’t competitive games but any time a player hits a ball harder than he ever has before in a game setting, I take notice. It could be a sign that Prieto increased his power over the offseason.

It could also be nothing.

Regardless, though, it’s worth noting.

Final Thoughts

From a statistical standpoint there isn’t much to write about right now. The St. Louis Cardinals simply aren’t hitting the ball well in Spring Training. I’m not particularly concerned about that, though, and it certainly doesn’t effect my article writing as I’m hesitant to put too much stock into spring results.

What I find far more interesting and perhaps more important are the changes and tweaks that hitters are making to their swings, their approaches, or their defensive games.

Oftentimes these things lead to nothing. But sometimes tweaks such as the ones we discussed can lead to legitimate breakouts for players or help them cover a hole that existed in their game.

Hopefully that’s the case for Contreras, Nootbaar, and Walker. And also Paul Goldschmidt who spent the offseason adding bat speed and working on a pre-existing issue with rolling over against outside pitches. I didn’t include that in my article today because it’s something I have already covered here so give it a read if you’re interested.

That’s it for this week’s notebook. Next week I should be able to combine my notebook into one article that covers both hitters and pitchers now that we’ve already looked at some of the major early trends.

Thanks for reading!