Pedro Pages is your #17 prospect. Vote on the next one here.

I am to be honest, slightly surprised Pedro Pages was selected. Not in general, I definitely thought he’d land in the top 20, but it has felt like catchers have been undervalued in the voting, and while there is an argument Pages should be higher, this ranking seems more in line with the consensus. Pages at #17 puts the list at:

Masyn Winn Tink Hence Victor Scott II Tekoah Roby Thomas Saggese Gordon Graceffo Cooper Hjerpe Chase Davis Michael McGreevy Sem Robberse Won-Bin Cho Max Rajcic Leonardo Bernal Ian Bedell Adam Kloffenstein Jimmy Crooks III

I am also going to remove a player from the voting. I kind of suspected this would happen, but I’m removing a guy I just added. The player with the least amount of votes was in fact Zach Levenson, who to be fair, isn’t necessarily considered a prospect yet. Having him barely get any votes gives me peace of mind, because I don’t know that I put him on any vote if I’m not removing players.

Time to add two players. I think it’s time, first and foremost, to add a second reliever to the voting. By a narrow margin, the relief pitcher with the second most votes when I posted a poll of relief pitchers to be added to the voting was the recently acquired Matt Svanson. As for the other, I feel it’s time to add a player from the most recent draft, first baseman William Sullivan.

Joshua Baez (OF) - 21-years-old

Last year’s ranking: #11

Stats (Low A): 358 PAs, .218/.341/.383, 12.6 BB%, 34.1 K%, .164 ISO, .337 BABIP, 101 wRC+

Scouting: 20/40 Hit, 20/60 Game Power, 60/70 Raw Power, 50/40 Speed, 40/50 Fielding

You’ve heard it before. Both from me and... just from following prospects all your life. This is a classic archetype. A power hitter who can’t make contact. Enough of these types are around the league who do figure out how to make contact - even if it’s not a large list - that you want to dream on them figuring out how to make contact just enough to properly take advantage of their power.

Ryan Fernandez, RP (26-years-old)

LYR: Not in organization

Stats (AA): 14 GP, 20.1 IP, 32.1 K%, 9.9 BB%, 38.3 GB%, 1.77 ERA/2.54 FIP/3.11 xFIP

(AAA): 26 GP, 30.2 IP, 25.2 K%, 7.2 BB%, 44 GB%, 6.16 ERA/5.24 FIP/4.09 xFIP

Scouting: 50/50 Fastball, 70/70 Slider, 55/60 Command

How do you value guaranteed relief pitchers on a top 20 prospect? What about proximity to the major leagues? The only thing Fernandez is missing from being an ideal relief-only prospect is probably that he’s old for a prospect, which isn’t necessarily a small thing. But if he was younger, the Red Sox probably protect him from the Rule 5 draft. Every Rule 5 guy has something that makes them available, that makes it difficult to completely buy in.

Travis Honeyman, OF (22-years-old)

LYR: Not in organization

Stats: Has not played yet

Scouting: 35/55 Hit, 30/45 Game Power, 45/45 Raw Power, 55/55 Speed, 45/55 Fielding

In a previous post in this feature, I wondered how to value Levenson in comparison to Honeyman, since Honeyman was the higher draft pick, but Levenson posted good stats. You guys answered that question with the voting last week. His scouting isn’t the most exciting, but if he reaches his potential, he’s certainly a pretty good MLB starter.

Quinn Matthews, SP (23-years-old)

LYR: Not in organization

Stats: Has not played yet

Scouting: 35/40 FB, 40/45 Slider, 40/45 Curve, 60/60 CH, 35/60 Command

I don’t think Matthews is starting the year in High A, though it wouldn’t surprise me if he did. But if he’s not, I think he’s going to have to dominate Low A and make it to High A fairly quickly to still be considered a prospect. Because he’s already 23-years-old. This is less of a problem if he can start the 2025 season in AA, but if he performs, Cardinals are certainly the type of team who will promote him aggressively (just look at Max Rajcic).

Brycen Mautz (SP) - 22-years-old

LYR: #17

Stats (Low A): 23 GS, 104 IP, 25.2 K%, 9.9 BB%, 49.5 GB%, 3.98 ERA/3.65 FIP/4.08 xFIP

Scouting: 30/35 Fastball, 60/60 Slider, 30/45 Change, 35/60 Command

I don’t mean to emphasize Mautz’s age every time I write a blurb about him, but well that’s the thing that most makes him a prospect in my eyes. He’ll be 22 in High A this upcoming season. He’ll obviously have to improve on his pitching if the scouting is accurate (which it might not be), but the performance to age at level passes with flying colors.

Jonathan Mejia (SS) - 19-years-old

LYR: #13

Stats (Rookie): 131 PAs, .173/.331/.288, 18.3 BB%, 28.2 K%, .115 ISO, .242 BABIP, 75 wRC+

Low A: 33 PAs, .107/.242/.143, 12.1 BB%, 30.3 K%, .036 ISO, .167 BABIP, 22 wRC+

Scouting: 25/60 Hit, 20/45 Game, 30/45 Raw Power, 55/55 Speed, 40/55 Fielding

I don’t exactly know if Mejia’s scouting has changed since Fangraphs posted its Cardinals list, but I would be curious to see updated scouting. He’s young enough that I’m not sure the potential should really change, and I guess it’s not like the current scouting is that high in most cases anyway (except in speed, which I wouldn’t expect to change either).

Cesar Prieto (2B/3B) - 25-years-old

Stats (AA): 249 PAs, .364/.406/.476, 6 BB%, 6.8 K%, .113 ISO, .379 BABIP, 144 wRC+

AAA: 291 PAs, .288/.334/.419, 5.2 BB%, 12 K%, .131 ISO, .310 BABIP, 88 wRC+

Scouting: 50/60 Hit, 30/35 Game Power, 40/40 Raw Power, 40/40 Speed, 30/40 Field

Prieto is a known commodity but with a weirdly unknown future within this organization given the players above him at the MLB level and even at his own level. He has no real clear path to playing in the majors anytime soon unless he hits. Which given he has a potential 60 hit tool, he’s better suited for than most.

Zack Showalter (SP) - 20-years-old

LYR: Not in organization

Stats (CPX): 3 GS, 10 IP, 40 K%, 10 BB%, 50 GB%, 0.90 ERA/1.95 FIP/2.56 xFIP

Low A: 6 G (5 GS), 20.1 IP, 28.1 K%, 11.2 BB%, 45.1 GB%, 3.10 ERA/3.80 FIP/4.13 xFIP

Scouting (TCN): 50/60 Fast, 40/50 CB, 40/55 CH, 35/50 Command

Showalter was acquired in the Flaherty trade and may very well end up being the prize of the trade, but it will probably be a long time until we find that out, given what I expect his innings limitations to be for the next few seasons. He threw, as you can see, just 30 innings last year. So he’s probably not throwing 100 innings until the 2025 season.

William Sullivan (1B) - 23-years-old

LYR: Not in organization

Stats (Low A): 119 PAs, .308/.395/.433, 12.6 BB%, 20.2 K%, .125 ISO, .392 BABIP, 128 wRC+

We’re at the part of the list where I just don’t have scouting on some of these players. I’m not really subscribed to any major baseball publications, so while I know Sullivan has a scouting report on Baseball Prospectus, I just don’t have access to it. Honestly, someone in the comments will probably do a better blurb on Sullivan than me. I know he has extremely good batted ball data. That’s all I really know about him.

Matt Svanson (RP) - 25-years-old

LYR: Not in organization

Stats (High A): 24 G, 29.1 IP, 31.3 K%, 9.6 BB%, 56.3 GB%, 1.23 ERA/2.48 FIP/3.27 xFIP

AA: 15 G, 21 IP, 29.1 K%, 5.8 BB%, 66 GB%, 3.00 ERA/2.45 FIP/2.97 xFIP

Svanson was the return for Paul DeJong, so with apologies to DeJong, if Svanson simply never makes the majors, the Cardinals win this trade. DeJong was worth -0.9 fWAR with the Blue Jays. What actually happened was that Svanson got promoted to a higher level and arguably pitched better, though that isn’t reflected in the ERA, but part of that is assuredly that the run environment in the Texas League is a little more offense-friendly than the Northwest League in High A.