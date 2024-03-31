5 Things From Opening Weekend

Well today is Easter and I really thought about just putting up an open thread since holidays have become particularly busy for me since getting married. Imagine that! But in lieu of an open thread I’m instead writing a really quick stream of consciousness piece with some observations from the first 3 games of the season.

Enjoy!

Paul Goldschmidt can really swing it

Aging curve? Schmaging curve. Don’t tell Paul Goldschmidt that 36-year-old athletes are supposed to slow down. He doesn’t want to hear it.

That’s because he went to Driveline this past offseason in an effort to hit the outside pitch better and increase his bat speed. The result:

3 of Paul Goldschmidt’s swings today (including this HR) are in his top 5 as a Cardinal in terms of bat speed.



Did not expect to see that today pic.twitter.com/advlGXquuR — Jacob (@JacobE_STL) March 28, 2024

I already thought that Goldschmidt’s offensive production this year would settle somewhere between his 2022 MVP season and his 2023 season. After seeing the bat speed improvements that he made, I’m now more confident in that prediction.

It’s important to keep in mind the fact that older hitters tend to see their bat speed decline at a much greater rate during the season than younger players. That could come into play for Goldschmidt this year but considering the gains he made in the offseason it wouldn’t shock me to see him lead the team in wRC+ this year.

Masyn Winn is electric

Now I don’t know about you but I have always preferred watching web gems to home runs or triples or whatever exciting offensive play you want to insert here. The good news for me, and anyone who shares my sentiment, is that we should get quite a few web gems from Masyn Winn this year.

First Masyn Winn web gem of the season, robbing Kike Hernandez of a base hit#Cardinals pic.twitter.com/b0uHaI8Va7 — Adam Akbani (@AdamAkbani) March 30, 2024

Masyn Winn in the last two innings:



89.9 mph throw on GB

90.7 mph throw on GIDP pic.twitter.com/EjHchGd4aL — Jacob (@JacobE_STL) March 30, 2024

The guy is simply an incredible athlete with a rocket arm and even if I question whether or not the consistency will be there for him this season, these are the kinds of plays that he can make regularly.

I’m looking forward to seeing his highlight reel at the end of the season.

Zack Thompson is interesting...but not if his velo is down

All offseason I’ve been harping on Thompson’s new changeup. He broke it out for the first time in a regular season game in his first start and it played well, getting 5 whiffs on 13 swings and regularly enticing Dodgers hitters to expand the zone.

The pitch was clearly the best one in Thompson’s arsenal and he knew it. The lefty threw a total of 22 changeups after throwing a grand total of 24 changeups all of last season and that usage came in just under Thompson’s fastball usage (24 pitches).

I don’t think this is going to be a one time thing. Thompson is not afraid to feature this new pitch and he shouldn’t be. In fact, it should be his primary weapon against right-handed hitters because I surely don’t want to see him throw another left-on-right slow slider to an elite hitter when he has this low-spin forkball-esque offspeed pitch in his arsenal.

The real problem for Thompson in his first outing was that his velocity was down pretty heavily as his average four-seam velocity was down 2.4 ticks with his slider down 3.4. That’s simply not a great development for someone with a poor fastball shape and already slow breaking pitches.

Regarding Thompson's velocity:



Thompson said he and Dusty Blake have been working on some mechanics regarding his delivery, and felt the drop in his velo tonight was timing-related. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) March 30, 2024

Hopefully this mechanical issue is something that can be resolved shortly because I think this also affected Thompson’s command as his curveball was all over the place and his fastball command was pretty poor too.

I named Thompson as one of my breakout picks in my season predictions article and I’ll stand by that prediction but that breakout isn’t going to happen if Thompson is sitting 91 like he was on Friday night.

The Cardinals bullpen might be really good

I’m going to put results to the side for now because I’m not all that interested in analyzing a three game sample. What I am interested in is the Cardinals bullpen because it’s so much fun to watch.

Let’s do some quick hits here:

Andre Pallante

Pallante threw 3 different fastball variations in his first outing - his typical cut/sink fastball, a run/sink fastball, and a ride/run fastball. Then he threw some nasty death balls on top on top of that.

I have always been high on Pallante and I always will be.

Riley O’Brien

My other breakout pick on the pitching side was his typical nasty self in his Cardinals debut. He struggled with command which is a concern given his minor league history but he also looked a little jittery out there so I’ll give him a pass for now.

His sinker was up to 97 with up to 19 inches of run, he thew his “curveball” (sweeper) a ton and his “slider” (cutter) bridged the gap nicely between the two pitches. Overall he finished with 5 whiffs on 11 swings and struck out Shohei Ohtani. That’s a heck of a debut.

Matthew Liberatore

My issue with Liberatore has always been with his less than optimal fastball shape. That matters less when he’s sitting 96 like he has been as a reliever which is why I expect him to pitch well out of the bullpen this year.

His curveball is the pitch that gets the most attention but I think it’s actually his harder slider that might end up being more effective this year as it tends to be easier to see the curveball out of the hand than it is to see the slider.

Liberatore has also added a cutter to his arsenal and he threw it 6 times on Saturday night. That pitch can give him a weapon in on the hands of righties and that’s something to track moving forward.

The Rest

The 3 players I covered above really stood out to me but it’s important to note that the Cardinals also have Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos, JoJo Romero, and Andrew Kittredge who have all had plenty of recent success in their careers. This has the potential to be a really good group and it’s a really fun group to watch.

The Dodgers Are Really Good

I don’t think I need to say anything more than that. It’s a loaded rotation and a stacked lineup that has hit a million home runs this series and made plenty of Cardinals hitters look foolish. It’s honestly been tough to watch at times.

But after a rough first game and rough start to the second game, the Cardinals have started playing competitive baseball again and it’s been fun to watch.

Hopefully the St. Louis Cardinals will put themselves in a position to win the series against the Padres and Marlins but giving themselves a chance for a series split on the road in LA is certainly not a bad spot to be in.

Thanks for reading and Happy Easter!