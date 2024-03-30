The Dodgers Defeat The Cardinals: Again March 29th, 2024

Check check one two. Oh hey there, Cardinal Nation. I'm not gonna lie, I wish they had Snell or Montgomery. And they should. But I'm kinda over that.

But I don't know what to do about it. I wish the Cardinals could compete with an unlimited payroll, but they can't...

Oh, it's quite the opposite. This is an unnecessarily limited payroll. So a study in restraint vs an unlimited behemoth?

It sure would seem that way. The big payroll is winning, so far... only 160 games to go. Goliath gonna Goliath.

But now we came within 3 runs of tying this beast of a game. We limited them a little bit more. I guess? This game was on Apple TV which I'm sort of nonplussed by, and ambivalent towards. it's ok I guess. but for a daily sport, I would mind either A. One source of consistent quality or B. An nearly unlimited number of options.

But anywho, Zack Thompson joined our inning eating crew, sort of an eating contest of average dudes eating some innings. Sometimes that will work, sometimes it won't.

It won't work when the offense scores only a couple two, three runs at a time. It can do better. But it won't always do better against top tier teams.

So we are left with competing within the NL Central, a division in turmoil already. Anything could happen.

Tonight the Cardinals proved the critical right with poor pitching outside of Jojo Romero who was good again. Even though he gave up anyone run, Gallegos struck out four batters in under 2 IP. Thompson struck out four but gave up three home runs. Oof!

The pitching didn't hold em. The hitting did better tonight but not enough... Still there were signs of encouragement in the fledgling season:

*Masyn Winn 2 for 4 while playing stellar defense

*Gorman 2 for 4 two RBI

Keeping the offense underwhelming were Donovan, Arenado, Burleson, and Scott combining to go 0 for 14.

Well that's all I care to write about for now, I've had a rough day. I hope they can pull a win out of their butts tomorrow night (today) at 8:10pm cst. At least we will have Lance Lynn to entertain (and possibly simultaneously disappoint) us, vs Yamamoto.