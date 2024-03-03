2024 Spring Training Notebook - Week 1 - Pitchers

For those of you unfamiliar with the concept of a Spring Training notebook, it’s something I started last spring. The idea is that I write about whatever I find interesting, which usually focuses on changes and improvements that St. Louis Cardinals players are showing.

Keep in mind the spring illusions where a player shows increased velocity for an outing or two and then drops right back down to where he was before or a player shows a new pitch grip but then pockets it during the season. Stuff like this happens all the time.

Spring Training stats don’t really mean a whole lot and oftentimes players experiment with things in the spring. That makes it hard to know what’s real and what isn’t but that doesn’t mean we can’t take note of interesting findings and see how they develop.

That’s the goal of these notebooks.

Today I want to focus on pitchers before I turn my attention to the hitters on Tuesday.

Zack Thompson’s New Changeup

I had to start with this because Zack Thompson’s new changeup is by far my favorite thing I’ve seen so far in Spring Training. Hands down. It’s not even close. His new changeup is vastly superior to his old changeup. There’s a reason he didn’t use his old changeup after all.

Thompson’s old changeup simply wasn’t very good. It’s often helpful to look at changeups in terms of how much variance they provide from a pitcher’s fastball. The lefty’s old changeup was about 7 mph slower than his fastball with only 8 extra inches of vertical drop.

That’s simply not a ton of deviation.

That isn’t the case any more.

Zack Thompson's new changeup is super interesting:



2023: 86.2 mph, 1452 rpms, 24.7 drop, 9 run



Yesterday: 86.4 mph, 696 rpms, 33 drop, 5 run



The new version really kills spin and gets a ton more drop and he even threw a wrong-way changeup yesterday (a CH with glove side cut)! — Blake Newberry (@bt_newberry) February 25, 2024

When Zack Thompson first broke out his new changeup earlier this spring, he added over 8 inches of drop while throwing the pitch at the same velocity. That’s a huge improvement!

Not only that, but Thompson also managed to kill nearly all the spin on the pitch and give it some cutting life. More or less, though, the pitch just falls off the table but can show some variance in horizontal movement because of the lack of spin.

This is a quality pitch and although it’s classified as a changeup, it’s almost a variation of a forkball.

Here’s some video of Thompson learning the pitch at Tread Athletics this offseason (note that they called it a split-change):

Tread Athlete and Cardinals Starter @zack_thompson25 figuring out the split-change with Performance Coach @mattm1302 ⁠

⁠

Safe to say that it's going to be gross after this offseason.⁠

⁠#TreadFam⁠ pic.twitter.com/aF9hSitUCD — Tread Athletics (@TreadHQ) October 13, 2023

This is all well and good but why does it matter? For starters, it matters because it’s a really intriguing pitch, but on a larger scale it matters because it gives Thompson yet another pitch in his arsenal as he looks to prove that he can be a starter.

He already has a fastball/curveball combination that he relies on with a slider that he incorporated more in 2023 serving as his third pitch. I’m still unconvinced but open minded when it comes to the slider but this is a pitch that I would believe in if Thompson shows that he’s willing to use it and able to command it.

The extra benefit is that it gives him, a lefty, a pitch that can help neutralize right-handed hitters.

So consider me excited about this development and extremely curious to see more.

Nick Robertson’s Sliders

Zack Thompson isn’t the only one tweaking his pitch shapes this spring. Nick Robertson has also broken out a new slider that’s different from the new slider he showed at the end of last year.

Let’s take that statement and work backwards.

Nick Robertson has always thrown a slider and it’s always been kind of sweepy. Not quite a “sweeper” but a pitch that comfortably sat in the 7-8 inch range. That all changed in September after Robertson found himself traded to the Red Sox.

The right-hander then broke out a true sweeper, increasing his average horizontal break to a whopping 16 inches. That tweak accompanied a sharp increase in usage from 8.7% in August to 36.4% in September.

The pitch got nastier and he knew it, hence the increased usage.

So what has Nick Robertson done this spring training? He’s shown off a new gyro slider. You can see the difference in the profiles of the two pitches below:

Very Interesting development from Nick Robertson (STL) today



Comparing his 2 Spring Appearances, Robertson's Slider movement changed a lot.



Slider 1st App:

83.4 mph

3.2" iVB

16" HB (Glove side)



Slider 2nd App:

84.7 mph

4.2" iVB

3.2" HB (Glove side) pic.twitter.com/bRpS9v7eHm — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) February 27, 2024

(Before I go any further, I want to add that Thomas Nestico (@TJStats on Twitter) is a fanstastic follow on Twitter if you’re into this sort of thing.)

I’ve seen some people theorizing that Robertson is dropping his sweeper in favor of the new, smaller slider. I don’t think that’s the case. He did show the sweeper in his first outing after all.

Instead, I think Robertson is toying with a pitch that can cut the horizontal movement profile of his arsenal in half.

What I mean by that is that he has a sweeper that sweeps 16 inches, a changeup that runs 16 inches, and a fastball that run 7-8 inches.

Between the fastball and the sweeper we’re looking at about a 24 inch discrepancy in horizontal movement and between the changeup and the sweeper we’re looking at 32 inches.

That’s a lot.

So my hypothesis is that Robertson is looking for a pitch with 0 to slight glove side movement to help tie his arsenal together. He may find it and he may not but I think this new gyro slider is meant to compliment his sweeper, not replace it.

With that said, I would like to see a bit more velocity out of the pitch or a switch to a cutter in order for the profile to truly be effective.

I’m curious to see if Robertson continues to toy with the pitch, and, if he does, what he does with it.

Andre Pallante’s New Curveball

I have written extensively about Andre Pallante’s new “death ball” this offseason so I don’t want to rehash why he is making the change, what a “death ball” is, why he needed to make a change, or how this could help him. If you want to read about any of those things, you can go here for a quick breakdown.

All I want to do in this section is quickly point out the new movement profile and then move on to some other pitchers I haven’t spent as much time discussing this offseason.

Here’s a quick summary of how the pitch has changed shape:

Andre Pallante’s New Curveball Pitch Velocity (mph) Induced Vertical Break (in) Horizontal Break (in) Pitch Velocity (mph) Induced Vertical Break (in) Horizontal Break (in) 2023 Curveball 76.9 -19.8 5.9 Spring Training Death Ball 80.9 -13.7 2.7

There’s a quick way to summarize this table - Pallante has traded movement for velocity. there’s a little more of a technical discussion of the difference in the article I linked early in this section but that’s the summary.

This is what Pallante’s “old” curveball looked like:

And here’s what the new shape looks like:

Andre Pallante picks up a strikeout with his newly reformed curveball pic.twitter.com/Fpbg4ABpIf — Kareem (@KareemSSN) February 24, 2024

The pitch is clearly a bit smaller and the hope is that it’s less obvious out of the hand and tunnels better with his fastball. It seems that Pallante has committed fully to this new curveball shape so we should be seeing a whole lot more of it soon.

Michael McGreevy’s New Breaking Balls

I know I’ve already discussed a few pitchers who seem to be toying with their pitch shapes but we can comfortably add Michael McGreevy to the list too.

The right-hander has added both depth and sweep to his curveball while maintaining his velocity and he’s also added sweep to his slider.

Let me throw a few more tables at you to help highlight this.

Michael McGreevy’s Curveball Pitch Velocity (mph) Induced Vertical Break (in) Horizontal Break (in) Pitch Velocity (mph) Induced Vertical Break (in) Horizontal Break (in) 2023 Curveball 79.1 -8.0 9.6 2024 Spring Training Curveball 79.5 -11.7 13.4

Michael McGreevy’s Slider Pitch Velocity (mph) Induced Vertical Break (in) Horizontal Break (in) Pitch Velocity (mph) Induced Vertical Break (in) Horizontal Break (in) 2023 Slider 84.9 -1 5.8 2024 Spring Training Slider 85.4 1.3 9.7

I want to point out a couple of things with this table. The first is the fact that not onlyhas McGreevy added movment to his breaking balls, he’s done it without sacrificing velocity.

That’s huge.

We’re obviously dealing with small sample sizes so far but this could make a big difference in the bat missing department for McGreevy, a pitcher who typically relies on command and keeping the ball on the ground.

That brings me to my next point, which is that pitching is indivdualized. Where one pitcher might need to add movement to his pitches in an effort to get better results and more swing-and-miss (McGreevy), another pitcher may need to trade movement for velocity for the same reason (Pallante).

It’s fun to note that the Cardinals have pitchers moving in opposite directions and that both changes make sense in a vacuum and could help both pitchers see better results.

Max Rajcic’s Sweeper

This is the final discussion we’ll have about pitch shapes in this article and I also want to note that I have data for exactly 3 sliders for Max Rajcic. That’s obviously not a large sample size. That’s unavoidable when looking at a week’s worth of Spring Training games.

I feel confident in saying that Rajcic has shown us a new slider, though, because those 3 sliders look much sweepier than the sliders Rajcic threw last year.

Notably, Rajcic’s slider has gained an extra 6 inches of sweep, going from an average of 7.4 inches last year to an average of 13.2 inches this spring. That’s enough of a change to push his slider into sweeper territory.

This is likely an effort by Rajcic to get some more swing-and-miss with the pitch but I also want to note that I really like the pairing of a sweepy breaking ball to go with his vertically oriented, almost 12-6 curveball.

That gives him two totally different breaking ball weapons to attack hitters with and that’s before he even mixes in his changeup which has heavy arm side fade.

Rajcic is already a pitcher I like quite a bit and I’m extremely interest to see if he can consistently show this new slider and use it effectively.

Potential Velocity Upticks

Pitchers: Cooper Hjerpe, Max Rajcic, Riley O’Brien, Miles Mikolas

Here’s the thing. I’m always skeptical to talk about velocity upticks in the spring because is it really an uptick if it comes in a one inning stint? In most cases the answer is no. Still, this section is still worth mentioning because sometimes the answer is yes.

So I’ll start by quickly listing the velocity upticks and then dive into a discussion of which ones I think are real and which ones aren’t.

Here’s the data on Cooper Hjerpe:

Comparison of Cooper Hjerpe’s last two tracked games by Statcast (AFL and ST)



Love to see the jump in velocity #STLCards pic.twitter.com/59Xziul8UP — Jacob (@JacobE_STL) February 27, 2024

Not only are we looking at an increase in velocity, we’re looking at an increase of over 4 mph from Hjerpe’s last AFL game. The lefty often sat in the mid-80s last year so ticking into the 90s consistently could be a big change for him.

Here are the velocity changes for the rest of the pitchers on the list:

Riley O’Brien 94.8 -> 96.8 (+2 mph)

Max Rajcic: 93.0 -> 95.1 (+2 mph)

Miles Mikolas: 93.3 -> 94.1 (+0.8 mph)

Alright, so now If I were to rank my level of belief in these upticks, my ranking would go something like this:

Riley O’Brien Cooper Hjerpe Max Rajcic Miles Mikolas

My reasoning is simple. I have O’Brien at the top because we’ve seen him throw 99 mph at Driveline this offseason, and I’ll add that he certainly didn’t seem to be throwing with max effort.

Riley O'Brien showing us the easiest 99 mph we have ever seen pic.twitter.com/3GUfJ90lEf — Driveline Baseball (@DrivelineBB) December 21, 2023

Obviously it’s one thing to do it in shorts at Driveline and another to do it on an MLB mound in a competitive setting. So I remain somewhat skeptical until I see more but higher velocity is at least something that we have seen O’Brien achieve.

Cooper Hjerpe is next because it’s not too hard to envision a scenario in which he is getting back to the low-90s velocity that he showed in college, especially now that his elbow injury is behind him.

I have heard nothing about Rajcic increasing his velocity over the offseason so I don’t know if he can sustain it but I’m excited to see if he can. Extra velocity would really help his fastball play with mediocre shape. I’ll also point out that it really seems like he has put in some work to become a better pitcher this offseason as he’s also seemingly tweaked his slider. That doesn’t make it too much of a stretch to believe that he could have improved his velocity too.

Mikolas is last on my list because I have a hard time believing that a 35-year-old has somehow found more velocity. It’s certainly possible, I guess, and Mikolas has shown an ability to find a little extra juice at times, but I’ll believe this one when i see it in the regular season.

Final Thoughts

This is my favorite thing about Spring Training. Well...besides the fact that I can actually watch baseball again. I love tracking changes and tweaks that players are working on and it seems that there are quite a few thing worth tracking this year.

You can expect updates as Spring Training continues.

These aren’t the only things worth tracking, either. There are quite a few notable things to discuss when it comes to the Cardinals group of position players and that’s what I’ll turn my attention to on Tuesday.

As always, thanks for reading!