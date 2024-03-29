VEB Podcast: 2024 Season Predictions

Happy day-after-Opening-Day, Cardinals fans!

Yesterday was great. And it was terrible. And that’s what happens when your favorite team loses on Opening Day.

The good news is that there’s another game today. So the sting of defeat is tempered by the eternal optimism of early-season baseball.

.....

Are we optimistic?

I’m not sure that we are. I’ve been feeling a bit jaded by last season, personally, and the sort of “exactly as expected” performance yesterday from the starting pitching didn’t help. I talked this winter about the likelihood of Mikolas’ decline continuing this season because of his good fortune on home run rates. It’s way too early to say, “I told you so”. Especially facing the Dodgers on the road. But you just hate to see something you thought might happen happen in a one-game sample size.

That is one of the things that the VEB writers talked about last night when we gathered to give our predictions for the 2024 season. We based the questions on my post earlier this week, asking you to vote and give your bold predictions in the comments.

In the podcast, we go through some of our predictions for best offensive play, best defender, and best pitcher. To make it interesting, we all had to pick someone different. That drags us naturally into our “bold predictions” territory. Don’t hold any of us to these projections! Except the ones that we get right. We’ll do the same for you.

Then we made our picks for the Cardinals’ final record and their finish in the NL Central. I’ll warn you in advance, it’s not particularly pretty. It is helped by the fact that three of our writers refused to pick the Cubs on principle. Which I respect. But did not follow.

That might sound like a downer episode, but it wasn’t! It was lively and interesting and there’s less of me in it since I was struggling with dial-up levels of internet for most of the pod. But, hey, it gave me an excuse to finally update my routers firmware and add some priority devices.

Due to my internet struggles as the host for the pod, you get audio only this time. No one wants to watch choppy video for an hour.

As always, you can listen right here on the site through the player embedded below. Or find us on your preferred podcast outlet. Thanks for listening!