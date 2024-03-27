2024 VEB Community Predictions

Opening Day is tomorrow! Finally.

A 2023 season of nightmares…

…followed by another offseason of debates and disappointments…

…and a less than inspiring Spring Training performance…

has everyone in Cardinals country ready for games that matter.

The 2024 season is about to start. Hopefully, it’s one to remember. The Cardinals open competition against the Dodgers at 3:10 pm Thursday. I – now finished with my dissertation and officially Dr. J. P. Hill – plan to grab some wings and peanuts, a big glass of cherry coke, and will watch the game in complete relaxation. Win. Lose. I don’t really care. I’m just ready to watch baseball instead of typing until my fingers bleed. It should be wonderful.

On Thursday night, after the game, the podcast team will gather to do the same thing you are doing today: making our predictions for the season! Watch for that on Friday morning.

For now, though, it’s your turn. Below I offer a whole series of polls for you to vote in. From these, we can get a feel for the VEB communal zeitgeist of this team. Those polls will include the team’s record, their playoff finish, best offensive player, best pitcher, etc.

Vote in the polls. I will provide my answer below the poll. Don’t let my opinion sway you! (You won’t want to, anyway.) After the season, if we can stomach it, we’ll come back here to review what we predicted in light of what happened.

The comments, though, are your chance to shine! Got a bold prediction? A hot take you think might just become true? Put it down for posterity! We’ll check back at the end of the season to see if anyone got any right! And don’t worry about going crazy... we’ll forget all the horrible takes and only resurrect the good ones. Have fun, no shaming!

To the polls!

How many wins will the 2024 Cardinals have?

Last year, I did something foolish. I went on record in the podcast that the Cardinals will finish with 95 wins. They nearly lost that many. Am I jaded? Am I overly pessimistic? Do I have serious questions about the starting rotation and the depth behind it? The answer is probably yes, yes, and YES.

In light of that, I’m going with a disappointing 83 wins. Why? I think April is going to be rough for the Cardinals. I also think this rotation is very vulnerable. At some point, the Cardinals are going to lose one or two starters for an extended period and I just don’t know how they’ll overcome that. Thompson can’t throw 180 innings this season. Liberatore is around. I just see 4-6 rotation arms who could come in at 2.0 fWAR or less and an ace at the top who was set for significant natural regression and is going to start the season on the IL after essentially missing all of spring.

This isn’t a worst-case scenario. But it’s close. Simply put, the Cardinals are a team that is not built to weather storms and the storms are hitting right off the top.

I really hope I am wrong. I’ll happily eat the crow if I am.

Where will the Cardinals finish in the NL Central?

The NL Central is not a good division. It’s easy to think that 83 wins might take the division crown.

It won’t. I went back through the last 20 years of standings. The top team in the Central almost always wins over 90 games. The second-place winner almost always wins 86 games or more.

I predict that will happen again. The Cardinals will finish in 3rd place in the NL Central behind a surprising 90+ win Cubs team and a Brewers club that just barely edges out StL. I could just as easily go with the Pirates and Reds. I don’t have any idea what’s going to happen in the Central.

How deep will the Cardinals go into the postseason?

In light of my prediction above, you can guess how I will answer this one. No playoffs for the Cardinals in 2024. The biggest offseason drama we will have is a restructuring of the front office and another complete overhaul of the starting rotation.

Who will be the best all-around offensive player? (By fWAR)

I went with Lars Nootbaar. Noot’s injury isn’t likely to linger. I think he can put things together for a solid 4.5 fWAR season. He should show more power than last year, which will buoy his production. I also think Edman’s injury is going to become a big problem for the first half of the season (wrist injuries are bad for hitting). Because of that, I can easily see Noot getting quite a bit of time in CF. He’ll be ok there – average-ish – and that will boost his fWAR just above Arenado. (Who I have just under 4.0.)

Who will be the best starting pitcher? (By fWAR)

Last year, I was feeling frisky and went with Steven Matz. I’m tempted to do the same thing again for the same reasons. Maybe I’ll save that for my bold predictions. This year, though, the choice seems obvious. It has to be Gray. It better be Gray or something has seriously gone wrong.

Here’s a slightly bold prediction for you. Gray will have the highest fWAR for a starter on the season and his fWAR will be under 3.0. (Not because he’s bad, just because of a few injuries that hold to 160 IPs.)

Who will be the best defensive player? (By OAA)

I went with Arenado. There’s no reason to get cute with this one. Edman is likely to be out for a while. Winn could contend in this category in the future but he doesn’t have the defensive maturity yet. It’s not going to be any other starting outfielder or infielder. Arenado takes this one.

Who will be the most productive outfielder? (By fWAR)

I have Nootbaar as the best offensive producer by fWAR, so he takes this category for me as well. Second place will be Jordan Walker, who will put in a very nice 2.5-3.0 fWAR season. The only thing that will hold him back is an improved defense that still can’t reach league average. He will have the highest wRC+ on the team at 135, just barely edging out Nootbaar (130).

My Bold Prediction

Let’s get weird!

There are any number of crazy and improbable things that could happen this season. I’m sure you all will come up with many in the comments.

Here’s my bold take: Ivan Herrera will have a higher fWAR than Willson Contreras.

That won’t be because Contreras is bad. I expect a quality offensive season from him. I just think that Herrera’s improved defense and bat will land him in the lineup regularly and that the aging Contreras will have some physical issues that push him to DH more than he wants.

That’s mine. Now I want yours. Head to the comments and give me those bold predictions! Remember, we’ll only keep the receipts if you’re right.

Happy Wednesday, Viva El Birdos!