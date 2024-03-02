VEB Podcast: Alumni Episode with Alex Crisafulli & John LaRue

Good morning, Cardinals fans!

You might not have heard, but we think this year is the 20th Anniversary of Viva El Birdos! We are celebrating by bringing back former writers to join us on the podcast. This week former Birdos Alex Crisafulli and John LaRue joined with Heather, Gabe, Mike and I to talk about spring training and answer your questions!

Fair warning, this episode features some VEB deep cuts. If you’re a long-time reader and commenter, you’ll appreciate that. If you’re fairly new to the site, this is a great way to get indoctrinated into our happy little Cardinals cult!

As always, the episode is available through your favorite audio podcast outlet and video is available through YouTube. You can watch or listen right here on the site or take it to go, if you’re out and about this weekend.

Audio Podcast

Video Podcast

Next up for the VEB Podcast will be a breakdown of VEB’s community prospect rankings! Look for that in a few weeks.