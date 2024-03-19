2024 Spring Training Notebook - Week 3

We’re another week closer to Opening Day and with another week of Spring Training games, it’s time for my next Spring Training Notebook.

You can read last week’s notebook here and the first week’s notebook, which I divided into a pitching notebook and a hitting notebook and the links provided just in front of this.

We have a number of things to cover this week, including a piar of home runs from Dylan Carlson, some standouts from the St. Louis Cardinals Spring Breakout prospect games, a relief prospect that has impressed, some more outfield thoughts, and the reliever who might backfill Keynan Middleton’s open bullpen spot.

Let’s dive in.

Dylan Carlson’s Power

Dylan Carlson has hit two home runs since my last Spring Training notebook, with one coming as a left-handed hitter and the other coming as a right handed hitter.

His home run as a lefty swinger is esepcially encouraging considering the struggles he had from that side of the plate last year as he was just a 67 wRC+ hitter who batted below the Mendoza line and hit only 3 long balls when hitting as a lefty.

I’m not one to read too much into spring stats but a little bit of a power surge would be a welcome development for a player who could be crucial for the team at the start of the season.

20-year-old Dylan Carlson crushed his first spring training home run! pic.twitter.com/F8hrqATvZp — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 11, 2019

Joshua Baez’s big blast

I think we can all appreciate a long home run but that’s especially true when said long home run comes off the bat off a toolsy 20-year-old prospect in a showcase game that the league promised to televise and then didn’t (that last part definitely wasn’t frustrating at all for me).

DH Joshua Baez with a monster HR to give us the lead.



EV: 110.1 MPH

Distance: 455 feet#STLCards | #SpringBreakout pic.twitter.com/Ap7zZrpKRn — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) March 17, 2024

I wish this video was better and allowed us to actually see where the ball landed but, alas, this is all we’ve got because MLB isn’t good at marketing it’s own product.

Regardless, this is an impressive blast from a hitter with a ton of tools but also some big holes in his game that have prevented him from truly breaking out thus far in his minor league career. This is just an example of the great raw power that Baez possesses and it would be awesome to see him make some strides with his hit tool so that he could do this with regularity.

Quinn Mathews (potential) velocity uptick

Quinn Mathews’ fastball averaged 91.6 mph in his final collegiate season but it was a lot livelier in his Spring Breakout showcase outing, sitting 94.5 mph.

Weirdly enough, in the untelevised and poorly highlighted showcase game, Statcast also stopped reading Mathews’ pitches about halfway through his outing so we’re only dealing with a sample size of 6 fastballs.

I tend to not get overly excited about “velocity increases” in such a small sample size, and especially in a one inning stint at a showcase game.

Still, though, an upitck of 3 mph would be an exciting development and it’s at least something worth mentioning. We’ll have to wait and see if this carries over to the season but a potential 3 tick upgrade on Mathews’ fastball would be a promising development.

Andrew Marrero is nasty

We have seen exactly 4 fastballs from Andrew Marrero this spring but these fastballs gave me my first look at Marrero’s pitch specs and let’s just say they blew me away.

We’ve always known that Andrew Marrero is nasty. His strikeout rates tell us that much. He struck out 31.6% of the batters he faced in High-A this year and that’s down from 37.7% in Single-A the year before.

The guy can flat out miss bats.

Part of that is because he has a really good slider that he throws a ton, often using it as his primary pitch. But the other reason is because Marrero has a borderline outlier fastball.

In Marrero’s outing on Sunday, the pitch averaged 19.4 inches of induced vertical break, which is fantastic, but it also averaged 16 inches of arm side run. That’s just an absurd combination.

Pitches with that much riding life don’t tend to have nearly as much lateral life and vice versa. Is it a sinker? Is it a four-seamer? It’s hard to tell because the pitch rides like a four-seamer and runs like a sinker. We’ll call it a sinker because that’s what Statcast calls it but either way it’s a unique pitch and a really good one.

How unique is it?

In 2023, there were 78 pitchers (min. 50 pitches) whose fastballs averaged 18+ inches of induced vertical break. I chose that as the bar because we are, after all, only dealing with a 4 pitch sample from Marrero. Maybe he just had really good feel for the pitch on Sunday and was able to get more riding life than usual. That’s certainly possible. Just because he reached 19+ inches doesn’t mean he sits at 19+ inches.

So the bar to clear for this analysis is only 18 inches.

So, of those 78 pitchers, who had the most horizontal break? That was Tyler Mahle at 10.2 inches. That’s nearly 6 inches less than what Marrero averaged on Sunday.

This is a level of ride and run that is simply unprecedented in the the major leagues at this point in time. Marrero’s fastball was “only” sitting 92 mph but that’s more than enough velocity for a pitch with that shape.

It’s not often that we get to talk about a Cardinals prospect having an exciting fastball but Marrero’s heater deserves some love.

More outfield thoughts

I wrote about the outfield pretty extensively in my last notebook but I’m revisiting the topic because although I still feel mostly the same I have 2 points to add.

Last week I advocated for an outfield of Dylan Carlson, Michael Siani, and Jordan Walker (in order from left field to right) with Brendan Donovan filling in at left field occasionally.

That eliminated Alec Burleson and Victor Scott from regular starts and eliminated Victor Scott from the roster entirely.

Now I want to add that I would absolutely love to see Brendan Donovan start the majority of games in left field with Carlson in center, at least to open the season. This isn’t the strongest defensive alignment but it’s not bad either and it gets both Carlson and Donovan into the lineup regularly.

I would still have Siani on the roster so some of rotation between Siani, Carlson, and Donovan could easily cover the two non-Walker outfield sots while Nootbaar and Edman return to health.

The obvious issue with putting Donovan in left field regularly is that he just had arm surgery in the offseason so the Cardinals may not want to throw his arm into the fire so soon. That’s a fair criticism and if the Cardinals are truly concerned about Donovan’s arm then I understand him not playing left field at all.

But, as things stand, I don’t have a ton of confidence in Siani’s bat (though he is a good defender) and I don’t want Scott on the roster. An alignment with Donovan in left field gives the Cardinals offensve and at least passable defense in two outfield spots.

The other point that I want to mention is in regard to Victor Scott and why I don’t want him on the roster. For me it comes down to one simple question (s/o to Kyle Reis for posing this question on Twitter): Do we truly think Victor Scott is ready for the majors or do we just want him on the team because the outfield is in a bind?

For me, the answer is the latter. I’ll admit that this answer comes from someone who doesn’t put a whole lot of stock in spring stats but I don’t think Victor Scott is ready to face major league pitching.

He’s too much of a free swinger right now and I fear that the down and away breaking ball will eat him alive in the major leagues. He also doesn’t hit the ball with enough authority to really drive the ball when he does connect and that is something of a limiting factor.

So, no, I don’t think Scott is ready to play in the major leagues yet, regardless of how exciting he has been this spring.

And I’ll go ahed an anticipate your next questions. Well, what about the defense? The offense doesn’t matter if he plays center field defense at an elite level.

Here’s the thing. I don’t care about that argument. At all. And that’s because I don’t view this as a question of how best to replace Tommy Edman. I view this as a question of how best to develop a player.

I would rather let Scott’s bat develop normally than throw him in the deep end and hope his bat eventually catches up.

Scott is a hitter who had a good year last year but he wasn’t otherwordly in Double-A. He didn’t exactly hit at a level that shows him worthy of skipping Triple-A. And therein lies the problem with putting Scott on the roster. I don’t want the Cardinals messing with the development of a player who could turn into a very good major league player for a long time.

Who takes Keynan Middleton’s spot

In case you missed the news, Keynan Middleton, an offseason signee of the Cardinals earlier in the offseason, will start the year on the injured list.

Keynan Middleton will start year on IL. Forearm soreness means 10 days without throwing. Opens spot in bullpen. #stlcards — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) March 16, 2024

This means that his spot in the bullpen is now open to be claimed by someone else. Who might take it? Let’s look at some names and speculate wildly!

I think we can comfortably write 6 names into the bullpen: Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos, Andrew Kittredge, JoJo Romero, Ryan Fernandez, and Zack Thompson.

I do want to note that I have Thompson as a reliever because the Cardinals are still unsure if Sonny Gray will open the year on the injured list. If he doesn’t then Zack Thompson might still need to make a start which would leave 7 bullpen spots instead of 8.

So, regardless of whether you look at Thompson as a starter or a reliever right now, we’re still looking for two more names to fill out the bullpen. Keynan Middleton would have taken one of those spots (and eventually will) but, for now, another one is open.

And the more I watch, the harder time I’m having leaving Riley O’Brien off this roster.

There’s a real chance that he has the best pure stuff in the bullpen, save only Ryan Helsley, and with as impressive as he’s been this spring (from a pitch metrics standpoint and not just statistically), I have a hard time believing that the Cardinals will send O’Brien to Memphis.

So with him on my projected bullpen, we have one spot left for Andre Pallante and Matthew Liberatore and I would probably go with Pallante for the final spot.

Final Thoughts

That’s it for today. Let me in the comments how you feel about the Cardinals outfield and who should be taking Keynan Middleton’s bullpen spot. Both of these decisions must be made by the Cardinals in about a weeks time and both could have pretty large impacts on this year’s team and on the players chosen themselves.

The Cardinals have exactly one week left of Spring Training games prior to an Opening Day date with the Dodgers which means that we’re now creeping towards meaningful baseball games. Depending on how the next week of games go, I may sneak one more Spring Training notebook in on Sunday before moving to a season preview and predictions article in this Tuesday slot next week.

Thanks for reading!