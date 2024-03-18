Cardinals with pivotal 2024 seasons

Last year, I started something that I I’ll continue, which is that there were certain players on the major league squad who entered the season with what I would call a pivotal season. This is a bit of a nebulous concept admittedly. In the life of a major league baseball player, every season is pivotal. Teams will discard you if you stop performing.

But some seasons are more important than others. Nolan Gorman, for instance, has a case for 2024 being a pivotal season. But he will not be on this list. That’s because it’s not actually pivotal for him individually, to his place on the team, or how we might view him. This is not the season that will make or break his chances at being a star. He’s 24 and has already established himself. Maybe things will be clearer when I name who is having pivotal seasons.

Nolan Arenado

It is a very big deal how good Nolan Arenado is in 2024 for multiple reasons. For starters, it’s important that he rebound for the 2024 squad. But also, he still has four years left on his deal. He’s 33. There’s still the possibility that he can age well. That possibility gets slimmer if his 2024 doesn’t improve upon his 2023. 2023 can either be a blip in a Hall of Fame career or it can be the start of his decline phase. It is extraordinarily likely that if Arenado has a similar or worse season to 2023, that we can’t expect better than that in the future. He might have the most pivotal season for both 2024 and the future of this franchise.

Jordan Walker

Walker would not normally be on this list, except that he’s on this list entirely for defense reasons. The way I see it, if he doesn’t massively improve upon last year, the Cardinals should make plans to move him to another position or make him a DH full-time. And to be clear, when I say massively improve, he can still be well below average defensively. That’s how bad of a defender he was last year. I need to see significant improvement.

In 2023, Walker was -18 outs above average per 1,200 innings. That’s unplayable. He can’t have a season close to that this year defensively. Whether he improves to close to average or even -10 OAA, that’s what he needs to do. -10 is not good, but it is playable and still leaves hope that he will continue improving. The bar is not high for him, but it is pivotal he reaches that bar.

Ivan Herrera

Herrera is another player I hesitate to put on this list, except I think there are extenuating circumstances. There is a wide spectrum of how the Cardinals can view Herrera depending on how he plays in 2024. He can be viewed as backup-only. He can be viewed as someone who should play as much as Willson Contreras. Or he can be viewed as the stopgap, because the Cardinals are very deep at catcher in their minor league system. As opposed to Masyn Winn, who I do not have on this list, because he will be viewed as the future SS no matter how he plays, I think Herrera’s 2024 play does matter to the Cardinals’ future catcher plans.

Kyle Gibson/Lance Lynn

In most cases when I put up a pivotal season, I am reading the tea leaves, but I don’t actually know. In both Gibson and Lynn’s case, it is literally pivotal because how they pitch in 2024 will dictate if they are Cardinals in 2025. And in Lynn’s case moreso than Gibson’s I would argue, he has a wider variety of outcomes, so he would probably make this list for 2024 alone. If Gibson is a 2 WAR starter, we kind of expect that. If Lynn is a 2 WAR starter (or better), he increases the Cardinals’ expected win total.

Zack Thompson

Largely seen as the sixth starter, Thompson could very easily put himself in a position to replace one of Gibson or Lynn (which I do expect). But he has to earn it. If he doesn’t have a good 2024, he is probably relegated to the bullpen for as long as the Cardinals have him on their team (and probably for good, but you never know). Unlike Matthew Liberatore, I imagine Thompson’s age would preclude him from getting another starting opportunity if he can’t prove he can start this season.

Alec Burleson

Some of this might not be in his control, but this is as make-or-break season as you can get. He’s 25, so he’s officially not young next season (in baseball years of course). He also needs to see a marked improvement in the outfield, which he completely understands from interviews I have seen (and one in person I saw!). And he needs his on-field results to reflect both his xwOBA and his DRC+. He might make the team out of spring training with Edman hurt: he has four times as many walks as strikeouts with a .364 average. (4:1)

Giovanny Gallegos/Keynan Middleton

I could name just about every reliever and put them on this list, so I will get a bit more literal to narrow it down. Both Gallegos and Middleton have options for next year. They will accepted or rejected entirely based on how they pitch in 2024. Also in both cases, they have the potential to be the second best reliever on the team. And because they are relievers, they may also be someone we never want to see in the late innings. Can’t get much more pivotal than that.

Ryan Fernandez

Again, I have to take the literal route here, because aside from Ryan Helsley, you can name every reliever’s 2024 as pivotal. In Fernandez’s case, his future as a Cardinal is entirely attached to how he pitches every day. And to be fair, he might not make the team, so his spring training his also pivotal. But he could get dropped and stop being a Cardinal at any point in the season, so his 2024 is just a bit more pivotal than every other reliever.

Honorable Mentions

Paul Goldschmidt has a good case to be here, but ultimately I think his future beyond 2024 as a St. Louis Cardinal might have more to do with outside factors than his play. Maybe he doesn’t have a particularly good season and the Cardinals still want to bring back. Maybe he has a good season and the Cardinals like their internal options more than paying him. Maybe he has a fantastic season, but the Cardinals aren’t interested in giving him three years. This is not a case where if he plays well, he gets signed or if he doesn’t, he won’t. It feels too out of his control to say this this is a pivotal season.

I already kind of mentioned it, but why Winn isn’t on this list is as simple as “the Cardinals future plans with him won’t change based on his play.” I actually don’t think Winn’s 2024 play is as important to the 2024 team as most people probably do - his Depth Charts projection is 1.8, which is right at that perfect spot for me where I can’t really see him meaningfully beating that, but also just low enough that him/his replacement shouldn’t be much worse than that. Weirdly, for a guy who is variable as Winn, I see shortstop in 2024 specifically as one without a lot of upside or downside.

Carlson is probably a controversial omission - if such an article as this could even produce controversy - but I’m not sure 2024 matters to how the team views Carlson. Think about it. Aside from injury, what’s his route to getting a starting spot? He’s flanked by Lars Nootbaar and Walker, so those positions are out. Edman has taken over CF, and that’s partially because Winn has arrived at SS. I can’t see Carlson taking over for them. And to make matters worse, Victor Scott is coming soon. Walker takes over 1B, Carlson slides into RF is the only outcome I think? Even then, that requires Goldy to not come back and Gorman or Brendan Donovan might slide over to 1B even if Goldy doesn’t.

And every reliever on the team not named Helsley is an honorable mention.