Spring Training Game Recap: The Cardinals feature a regular season line-up against the Astros

Pre-Game

· Injuries are mounting up a bit. Middleton joins Edman, Gray and Nootbar among the wounded. Today is the next step in Gray’s progression back, with an up-down bullpen session plotted out for him.

· Along the same lines, Cardinals confirm the obvious. Miles Mikolas will be Opening Day starter in place of Sonny Gray.

· The last spring game in Florida is one week from today. The season draws nigh.

· This is the time of spring where non-roster players get more playing time, as many players on the 40 man roster have been re-assigned to minor league camp and thus aren’t eligible to play in major league games any more. While last week, games had Act I (regulars) and then Act II (AAAA and AAA players), we now have Act II that is non-roster invites and AA or A players. I’m sure those guys are super-excited.

· Act I of this game has the look of a lineup Card’s fans might see on any given day during the regular season, with the possible exception of Crawford at SS and perhaps Carpenter at DH. Liberatore is on the bump to start, with Framber Valdez taking the mound for the Astros.

· On the Liberatore front, at 24 years old, he seems to be in that common place of many 24 year-old prospect pitchers, where consistency – pitch-to-pitch, inning-to-inning, game-to-game escapes them. He had sharp stuff last time out but made a couple of bad pitches. Looking to see if can bring same stuff 2 games in a row. I remember watching Jamie Moyer struggle with the Cardinals as a 28 year-old lefty. His career turned out all right…

The Game

Top1 – Liberatore starts with backwards K on Dubon, then K’s Alvarez. Seems to be using the whole set of pitch options in inning 1. 2-bagger for Bregman. Diaz singles in Bregman. Whopping 82 EV was well placed. Abreau 2-run homerun. 3-0 Astros, all with 2 outs. Marrero in for Liberatore, with Libby at 31 pitches. I noted lots of fouled off pitches, not so many whiffs. Curveball command seemed flighty. Julks doubles off Marrero. Passed ball off Contreras glove. Backwards K Hensley. Cards pitchers strike out the side!

Bot1 – Carlson K’s to lead off. Goldy with well struck single. Gorman K’s. Arrenado K’s.

Top2 – Liberatore re-enters. Whitcom pops to second. Kessinger backwards K. Dubon doubles. Boy, that straight fastball down the middle doesn’t fool anyone, does it? Alvarez grounds to second to end the inning. Libby at 40 pitches.

Bot2 - Contreras leads off single on a change. That may have been a double regular season, but why push it in spring? Catchers probably have heavy legs this time of Spring Training. HBP on Crawford. Valdez struggling with his change-up command, too. In a shocking development, Carpenter takes Valdez to 3-2 count, and then walks. Sac Fly by Walker cuts the lead. Good baserunning all around to end up first-and-third. Sac Fly by Burleson takes advantage of that good baserunning to cut further into the lead. Some say sequencing is just random luck. I tend to think sequencing is the residue of good fundamentals. Carlson doubles in Carpenter from first. Tie game. Boy, he is sure a good RH hitter. Martinez in for Valdez. Goldy grounds out to end inning. Now tied 3-3. Well done inning where a single and double produces 3 runs with sound baserunning.

Top3 – Fermin in for Crawford. That HBP nicked him up? Line out to left, then a 5-3 gets two quick outs. Following the script from innings 1 and 2, Liberatore loses the 2 out batter, with 103.5 EV single by Abreu (on curveball than hung). Grounder to third finishes the inning. Arrenado’s arm seems to be rounding into form. Quick inning. Libby at 47 pitches.

Bot3 – Gorman K’s again. Tough lefty matchup, I guess. Pop single by Arrenado. Contreras K’s. Valdez still struggling with command of his change. Fermin walks on 4 non-competitive pitches. See, even good pitchers do that. Fermin is pretty intimidating, too. Carp backwards K. That is 6 K’s by Valdez. Still 3-3.

Top 4 – Hensley backward K. Whitcomb tattoos a change at 103+ EV to Carlson. Kessinger backwards K (again). Liberatore finishes at 62 pitches with 5 K’s. One bad pitch so far. Story of his life, huh? Boy, if he learns to finish, he could be berry, berry good.

Bot4 – Walker out 6-3. 111+ EV. But that -5 launch angle…. Burleson out 6-3. Carlson home run to center. As with all homers to center, it was well struck at 104. Goldy K’s. Cards up 4-3 now.

Top5 - Helsley in. First pitch HR by Dubon. Game tied. Helsley FB still not tip-top, but my recollection is that it takes him a bit. Anyway, it is slider/curve day for Helsley again, although he does touch 100 there, albeit with no command. Walk to Alvarez. Burleson sliding catch in left. Wild pitch. Diaz walks. Abreau walks (his Avg EV stays near 110 today). Almost none of the pitches are competitive. Hells at 24 pitches to get 1 out. Ouch. Julks K. Hells trying to guide his FB now. When is the last time we saw 94 MPH FB from him? Hensley swinging 3-0 lines out to Carlson. Now tied, 4-4.

Bot 5 – Valdez back out at 74 pitches. Gorman singles to right that Hensley whiffs on. He probably still thinking about his 3-0 swing with bases juiced last half inning. Gorman steals second. Arrenado K’s Valdez out 82 pitches. Strotman in. Fermin pops out.

Top 6 – Gallegos in. Act II well under way. Changes too numerous to list. Whitcom singles on 91 MPH FB, turning it around at 109 MPH EV. Kessinger K’s yet again, swinging this time. Whitcomb steals second. Not GG’s strength, holding runners on. Dubon grounds out to Fermin, now at third. That ball was hit walking speed. Alverez pops out to end inning. Overall good inning. GG looked better than last time I saw, with sharper slider. That is his bread-and-butter. Should we be concerned about FB velo sitting 91-ish? I mean, how long can we say it is still early? It’s early until it’s late. We will see.

Bot6 – Carp walks, again. Walker flies out. Burleson walks. Can I write that Baker is running for Carpenter? I guess if we broadly interpret “running”. Neither of those guys is going to win any camp foot races. Carlson lines out (from left side). Good swing, good contact. Wrong placement. Goldy backwards K. Tied 4-4.

Top 7 – Pallante in. I’ve struggled to understand people’s fascination with him. I just have a hard time looking past a bottom 10% K-BB% over several seasons, I guess. Too myopic, I suppose. Naturally, the inning starts E-6 (throwing error by a player I do not know). Quick triple on a hanging curve by Hamilton gives Astros the lead. Pallante scrambles to recover, striking out the next 3, stranding Hamilton on 3rd. Astros up 5-4.

Bot 7 – Scott in for ‘Stros. 3 guys I don’t know ground out.

Top 8 – Pallante remains in. F9. Sacco smashed 106 MPH EV for a double, on a down the middle FB. 5-3 advances runner to third, where a Passed Ball is now in order. Instead, Pallante spikes a slider for a wild pitch (Raposo is the catcher). Pallante finishes with K. Astros now up 6-4.

Bot 8 – A different Contreras is in. Not William. Fermin walks. Baker homers to tie game. Koperniak K’s, then Young taps back to pitcher. And then inning falls apart on Contreras. Single, Walk, Walk, new pitcher, Grand Slam. AA Cards now up 10-6.

Top 9 – Romero in to close things out. K, then pop out for a quick start A single interrupts a clean inning, followed by a ground out to close the game out. Cards win! 10-4.

Post-Game (Random Musings)

· X-rays on Crawford negative, meaning it’s positive. No broken bones. He is day-to-day (I added that )

· I think I got really spoiled with 20+ years of Matheny and Molina behind the plate. Seems like a lot more pitches end up at the backstop now. Some WP, some PB, but seemingly lots more of both. Some of this is a feature of the new catcher, but I think some of this is we just got plain spoiled by two GG catchers who stopped everything, even things they should not have.

· I’m noting that national scribes are beginning to handicap the upcoming final roster decisions. For my money, I thought it was a mistake to have Jordan Walker starting last season in St. Louis when he clearly wasn’t major league ready and have little interest in the Cardinals repeating the same thing this year with Victor Scott. I lean on letting the kid establish himself as any everyday player at AAA.

· The whole “Aquaman on the John Deere mower” between innings kills me. It got me to thinking. What does Fredbird do for Spring Training? He isn’t in Jupiter.

· Here in Jupiter, on Donald Ross Blvd. there is a drawbridge leading to Juno Beach that goes up and down every 30 minutes so rich folks can get their yachts and sailboats put out to sea. The other night, some dude managed to miss the red lights and multiple crossing arms to hit the drawn bridge. Seriously? In fairness, I think he was trying to beat the last arm dropping. If he had, it would’ve taken an Evil Knievel trick to end up in Juno Beach (and not the lagoon).

· Florida is way more “woke” than I would have imagined. Tons of electric cars and charging stations. Paper straws, not plastic. Super bike and pedestrian friendly. They even have a few homeless (unhoused?) sprinkled here and there. The population is certainly diverse, so they score DEI points, too. Can’t exactly put my finger on it, but it seemed ironic as I drove past Trump National Golf Course on my way to the stadium.

· As I watched today against Valdez, I got to thinking that this team should be very productive against LH pitching. LH pitching will probably add 100 points to the outfield OPS of Carlson, Edman, and Walker. Cards also have a few LH batters that stand in well against LH pitchers.