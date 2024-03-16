VEB Podcast: 2024 Top 20 Prospect List

Good morning, Viva El Birdos!

The VEB writers were back this week to take prospects! The VEB Top 20 Prospect list came to a conclusion on Thursday, with Travis Honey-MAN taking the final spot. Our minor league experts joined (not a minor league expect) yours truly to run down the list.

We provide a little breakdown of many of the prospects, do a little prospect grouping, and tell you what we would have done differently had the list been entirely in our hands.

The general consensus among the writers is that the collection of prospects the Caridnals have this year runs deeper than last year. There are players even down in the last teens and off the list entirely who should reach the majors in some kind of role for some length of time. At the top, they have talent that has the chance to make a major long-term impact.

