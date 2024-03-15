Opening Day is two weeks away!

The Cardinals will open up against the Dodgers on March 28, hopefully with Sonny Gray on the mound to kick off the series.

In recent articles, I’ve talked about what I think of the Cardinals roster heading into the season. This is not a great roster, but it should be better than it was last year.

The NL Central is going to be an interesting division. Not because there are powerhouses or World Series contenders in the division, but it should be a tight battle.

March, though, is the season for optimism. Fans have reason to be excited for the start of the season and should hope that 2024 will be better than 2023.

This won’t be an audit of the Cardinals roster, but I would like to briefly discuss how I think the Cardinals will fare in 2024. So let’s discuss!

How will the Cardinals finish in 2024?

The Cardinals had a busy offseason following a 71-91, last-place finish in the NL Central. They signed Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson to bolster the rotation, and added two relievers, Andrew Kittredge and Keynan Middleton. They also added a lot of depth with Riley O’Brien, Nick Robertson, and Ryan Fernandez.

On the offensive side, not a whole lot of work needed to be done. They already had a strong young core in place, but they brought back Matt Carpenter and even added Brandon Crawford to back up Masyn Winn.

What do I think that will equate to? Have the Cardinals improved?

While this wasn’t a complete overhaul, I do think they are considerably better. They aren’t a powerhouse and I don’t see this team winning even 90 games. But this team will be better than 2023.

I recently said that the Cardinals should be considered favorites to win the division because the rest of the NL Central is so mediocre. After a closer look, I’m not sure that’s the case. The Cubs and Reds both look competitive on paper, and they won’t be easy to get past. The Reds pitching staff looks really good and they have young stars ready to make an impact. The Cubs, of course, re-signed Cody Bellinger and also added Shota Imanaga and Hector Neris.

The Cardinals have a roster that can compete with them, but the division is far from a lock. When I look closely at every team in the Central, I actually think it’s the Reds who are the best team on paper.

The Cardinals best path to the playoffs might be as a Wild Card team, winning roughly 84 or 85 games. Once in the playoffs, their chances seem slim. Unless something unexpected happens, they simply don’t have enough compete with the Dodgers, Braves, and Phillies. We’ll have to see how the season plays out!