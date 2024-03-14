Travis Honeyman is your #20 prospect

We have made it to the end. With the last vote of the top 20, Travis Honeyman sneaks onto the list somewhat narrowly over Zach Showalter. The closest analogue to Showalter on last year’s list was Alec Willis (who was 20th), but Showalter is a better prospect than he was. So I think this is a deeper system than last year easily. That completes the top 20 at:

Masyn Winn Tink Hence Victor Scott II Tekoah Roby Thomas Saggese Gordon Graceffo Cooper Hjerpe Chase Davis Michael McGreevy Sem Robberse Won-Bin Cho Max Rajcic Leonardo Bernal Ian Bedell Adam Kloffenstein Jimmy Crooks III Pedro Pages Matt Svanson Brycen Mautz Travis Honeyman

This isn’t how it works, but if you were to take the percentages in order, Showalter would be the 21st prospect, which feels like a safe bet. Drew Rom and Cesar Prieto being the next two prospects, both at 11%, less like a safe bet. The high minors/lacks upside prospects tend to have a certain amount of support that can sometimes stay in 2nd or 3rd place on these votes. And then it’s Ryan Fernandez and Joshua Baez at 24 and 25. Baez, for instance feels like a guy that might jump Rom or Prieto. And after that, well it’s anybody’s guess how the vote would have went: nobody else got more than 12 votes.

As with last year, I’ll share my list and explain my differences.

1-2. Masyn Winn, Tekoah Roby

Okay last year, I agreed with the voters on the first four picks. On pick #2, I already have a different pick. I think I have pretty sound logic. I think Hence and Roby have about the same upside, the same workload concerns in different ways (Roby is injury-related, Hence about holding up to longer stints), and are on similar paths for next season. But Roby has shown more that he can handle a starter’s workload than Hence has - he averaged 4.7 innings per start in 2022, and pitched more than 5 innings in 5 games. By comparison, Hence averaged 4.1 innings per start last season and never lasted past 5 innings. Roby also seemingly adjusted to AA better than Hence did and has a very good argument to start the season in AAA, which I wouldn’t say about Hence.

3-4-5. Tink Hence, Thomas Saggesse, Victor Scott II

First off, Hence and Roby are so close and way too similar as prospects for me to put anyone between them. Secondly, I suppose I should explain Saggesse over Scott. In the least scout-based analysis I could provide, Sagesse just hits and hits and hits at every level. Prior to reaching AAA, his professional low wRC+ was 127. I look at his minor league history and I get reminded of guys who come to the big leagues, and just instantly slot as really good hitters: Brendan Donovan, Matt Carpenter, Allen Craig all have a very similar looking minor league careers. With the exception of small samples when adjusting to a level, they never are even average, they are just absolutely mashing the ball the whole time. And uh, Saggesse is a couple years younger than my terrible comps: he’ll be 22 this year.

There is a good drop-off after Scott in case you think I’m too down on him. Like for the record, I had Scott as my 17th best prospect last year and he had the 5th most votes on the vote for the 20th prospect by the readers. I’ve been on Scott. I just like the four guys ahead of him THAT much.

6-7-8. Gordon Graceffo, Cooper Hjerpe, Chase Davis

I actually agree with this order. Hjerpe has tremendous upside, I just think it’s pretty likely he’s going to be a reliever. I do think the run environment makes Graceffo’s 2023 look worse than it was and I can’t justify too large of a drop from being a top 100 prospect, because I just don’t think that much changed. Chase is at the bottom of this group, because of his 2023 performance.

9-10-11. Sem Robberse, Max Rajcic, Michael McGreevy

You guys placed Michael McGreevy 9th which I do feel is defensible and a pick I seriously considered. The reason Robberse is 9th though is because he’s at the same level as McGreevy and has more upside. That trumps the fact that McGreevy is closer to MLB ready. The problem is that McGreevy feels every bit as uncertain to translate to the MLB as Robberse does to get close to his potential. (I also think McGreevy’s style of pitching means the ABS had no effect on him, since it seemed to affect high strikes primarily)

I am perhaps putting too much faith in 4 starts, but Robberse’s last four starts in particular make me think he’s closer to MLB ready than it would at first seem. (34.5 K%, 12.6 BB%, 2.21 ERA, 3.67 FIP)

Rajcic is admittedly more of a gut pick. I’m unreasonably confident in Rajcic, so even though the proximity/upside/most likely outcome scale I mentally use might favor McGreevy, Rajcic just feels like one of those guys who will outpitch what his scouting suggests by knowing how to pitch.

12-13. Leonardo Bernal, Won-Bin Cho

They are remarkably similar prospects in my mind: same age, same level both last year and this upcoming season, both seemingly on the verge of landing on a top 100 if things go right. Bernal being a catcher and me suspecting Cho is going to land at corner outfield is the trump card. Even though Cho is definitely the better bet because of how catching prospects work, Bernal turning into the best he can be is more impactful than Cho. In my opinion.

14-15. Jimmy Crooks III, Adam Kloffenstein

Sometimes, it’s as simple as age. Crooks and Kloffenstein are ahead of the next few players because of their age and the level they’re at. Namely, Crooks is 22 and will be in AA, while Kloffenstein is 23 and will be in AAA. Crooks has a big test for him at AA, but so far has had no issues hitting the competition. Kloffenstein meanwhile was really good in AA. He also throws a bunch of different pitches, so he is in a good position to figure out the most effective combinations of those pitches.

16-17. Pedro Pages, Ian Bedell

Here’s a weird conundrum. Last year, I had Bedell has my 16th best prospect. And now I... dropped him a spot? I honestly think this is because the system improved that much. Once you got past 16, it was kind of hard to muster up excitement for prospects, which is how I took a leap and put Bedell 16th and Scott 17th, because there was nobody else to pick. My next two picks after that were relievers, neither of which have aged well (Kyle Leahy and Guillmero Zuniga), but a reliever who WOULD pitch in the majors was better to me than the rest of the options.

Anyway, the reason they aren’t higher is age. Pages will be playing in AAA at the age of 25. That’s not exactly old for the level, and neither was 24 in AA, but it’s also not going to gain you any points. Bedell has no control over it, but he was 23 in High A and will be 24 in AA. These are the bare minimum ages for these levels unless you absolutely dominate. Pages is higher simply because he’s both closer and seems way more likely have an MLB floor, due to his defense.

18-19-20. Travis Honeyman, Brycen Mautz, Ryan Fernandez

Three very different prospects finish out the top 20. Honeyman was tricky because I honestly feel that if he had played in the latter half of 2023, he would be higher on the list. And yet the fact that he didn’t play is why he’s not higher than this. Blame Ryan Holgate for this, or if you want a pitcher example, Griffin Roberts, two players who were supposed to rise fast, but had the very small issue of being terrible immediately.

Mautz is another player who sank on my list despite not really deserving to, at least in my opinion, it’s just a stronger system, or at least stronger in the back half of the top 20 certainly. Mautz performed exactly as he would need to, if he wanted to neither rise or fall as a prospect. Lastly, I have to include Ryan Fernandez for the fact that, assuming he makes the team, he will contribute immediately. So he’s ahead of the flashier relief prospects.

Why not him?

I didn’t really notice it as I was making the list, but everyone on my top 20 stands a good chance of contributing at the MLB level. I’m not saying they’ll be good. Every pitcher on this list seems to have a reasonable floor of either decent reliever or 5th starter in the majors. You can’t say the same about the hitters, but also hitters are more of a sure thing than pitchers (while still not being sure things). Bernal is the only one who seems to have a high “bust” potential, but even he seems like he will at least be a backup catcher.

So the people who are not included are mostly players where I’m not seeing it as likely that they will be MLB contributors. Zack Showalter, Jonathan Mejia, Joshua Baez, Reiner Lopez, Alec Willis - they are just way too far away and too many years away for me. The most likely outcome is they do not make the majors. I don’t think you can say that about anybody in my top 20.

By that standard, Drew Rom should probably be on this list, although I like every pitcher’s chances (except Fernandez) of being more than a spot starter than I do for Rom. You could also say Cesar Prieto should be on the list. And maybe he should. But the not very good defense/complete lack of patience don’t leave me with a lot of hope for him.

There are the old for their level guys where I just don’t think their stats are good enough to make up for the fact that they are older than most of the guys they are facing: William Sullivan, Pete Hansen, and definitely Quinn Matthews, who also carries the fact of not compiling any stats yet. And I got pretty burned by the relievers last year, so sorry to Matt Svanson, Edwin Nunez, and Andre Granillo but the guy guaranteed to make the majors if he stays a Cardinal is my only reliever for a reason.