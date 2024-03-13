Birdos in (Very) Brief: What Did I Miss?

Hi, Viva El Birdos!

I’m back. Not that I ever really left.

If you’ve read a few of my previous posts, you’ll know that I had to finish my dissertation this winter/spring. I’ve spent the last month or so type type typing away on it. I submitted it Monday afternoon, to my great relief. I’ll have to defend it sometime by the end of the month, depending on the schedules of my advisors. Then I’m sure I’ll have to make some changes to it. Type, type, typey some more. Then, maybe, this long journey to add another pointless title before my name will come to an end.

Meanwhile, ‘round here (please sing that in your best Counting Crows voice) I’ve been doing open threads, the occasional podcast, and I think I dropped one Birdos in Brief one day when I was feeling a little spicy. I’ve barely kept up with the reading from my fellow writers. Twitter is an afterthought, and maybe it should stay that way. Since those two places are my primary source of information, I know roughly what’s been going on with the Cardinals but it’s going to take a little time to get back up to speed.

Because of that, I don’t have a ton to say today. I’ll dig back in. I’m curious to check out some Spring stats because, from a far distance, it sure looks like the Cardinals are awful right now. Should I be concerned or not? I can’t tell. So, I’ll dig into, as the kids say, the dets. (They don’t say that, do they?)

I’ll have a significant article for you next Wednesday. That will probably be a retrospective on the “Master Plan” series I did early in the offseason. I know that was requested, and I’ll try to oblige.

I can say already that certain things this offseason did not go as anticipated, including the budget and the trade market for starters. Arms simply didn’t get moved like many of us expected. It seems like the demands were exorbitantly high for starters. Plus, with Edman’s surgery and Donovan’s injury, the Cards might not have had the trade chips that we thought they would have back in October. Their decision to let Knizner walk meant Herrera was off the block. Their insistence on trading O’Neill made Carlson unavailable. Carlson’s injury likely meant he wasn’t going to be moved at full value anyway.

Regardless, I can see why the Cardinals went free agent shopping instead of trading. In light of that, I would still question some of the decisions they made. Remove Middleton’s contract and put that amount into Gibson’s deal and they would have had $17M. That would have easily bought year one of any other SP on the market you wanted. Remember, Gray is only making $10M this year. Rodriguez would have been a good choice at $18M this season; they could have adjusted that amount a little to stick to their unnecessarily low budget cap for the season.

I still go back to Imanaga. He’s only making $9M this year. Pretty much everyone we’ve talked to on the podcast and elsewhere wonders why the Cardinals settled early on Gibson and Lynn instead of at trying to take a flier on Imanaga. Maybe he didn’t want to come to StL. But there’s no way money was the obstacle. (Maybe years? But come on, Cards.)

I don’t want to empty the barn on that article here, so I’ll have more for you next week.

And on Saturday we’ll have another podcast episode. The VEB prospect list is nearing its end – I’m not sure how far Gabe intends to go with it – but regardless, we’ll be breaking it all down for you.

That’s it from me today! See you around the site. It’s good to be back.