The anatomy of Lance Lynn being ejected from a Spring Training game - A Hunt and Peck

Ah baseball; the smell of fresh earth, the comradery of a team, the spirit of competition, the sights and sounds of grown men hurling projectiles in each other’s vicinity while others try to hit those projectiles with sticks. It is a beautiful game, especially when it gives us moments like Lance Lynn getting thrown out of a Spring Training game.

You might be asking yourself “Now how in tarnation did ol’ Lance get himself tossed from what is essentially a practice game?” Well I will tell you, friends, for tell you I must as I cannot show video of this event because — and I feel it is importantly to clarify here — this game was not televised. Not even a little bit. Because it was a Spring Training game. Doesn’t count for anything. Basically a scrimmage.

So we must piece together what happened based on second-hand accounts and observations. Let’s start with Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post Dispatch:

Lynn took issue with a call on pitch to Gallo.

Angel Hernandez ejected him a few pitches later.



It's. Spring. Training. https://t.co/B2XRoCzzHE — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) March 9, 2024

Lynn was reportedly just 44 pitches into his outing when he was told to leave the field and never come back (I might have exaggerated that bit just a little, but you will see what I mean later). What prompted this ejection? Lynn gives his side of the story, per John Denton of MLB.com:

#STLCards RHP Lance Lynn on his ejection: "(Umpire Angel Hernandez) started chirping at the (Cards) dugout and I told him, 'They know it was a strike.' He told me, 'Let's go!' And I told him, 'I have five seconds on the pitch clock and I'll start whenever I feel like it.' ... — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) March 9, 2024

More Lance Lynn on his third-inning ejection: "I threw the next pitch and I was like, 'There's a strike!' And then it was 'see you later.' ... I went and got another 20 pitches in the bullpen, so I'm in a good spot. I guess I got ejected out of play, too, technically." — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) March 9, 2024

Since it was a Spring Training game and Lynn needed to get his pitches in, he made his way to the bullpen to continue throwing. Hernandez was having none of it though and ejected Lynn again.

Well, now they're trying to kicking him out of the bullpen, too.



It's. Spring. Training.



This is ... theater. https://t.co/thypeDDfPt — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) March 9, 2024

To recap Lance Lynn’s Spring Training debut tonight with the #STLCards:



* — 4 ER and 3 BB in the 1st inning. Removed after 2/3 IP

* — Returns to game, strong 2nd inning

* — Ejected in the bottom of the 3rd for arguing balls & strikes

* — Kicked out of the bullpen mid-inning — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) March 9, 2024

So Lynn was forced to make the long walk across the field to the clubhouse.

My mom has told me stories of something I would do when I was little. Apparently, when she asked me to do something I didn’t want to do, but also as a rule-follower I didn’t want to disobey my mother, I would do what she asked, but shuffle my feet and walk really slowly to do it.

I am not saying Lance Lynn did this when he left the field for good, but I am not not saying that.

Lynn went to the visitor’s bullpen in left field to finish throwing. He was told he couldn’t do that. So he walked across the field to the visitor locker room and took his sweet time.



Gave the fans a wave and got a standing O. pic.twitter.com/r61Qw4gCJE — Andrew Golden (@andrewcgolden) March 9, 2024

Goodnight, sweet prince.

Lance understood that umpires need to get ready for the season too and observed that Hernandez is ready to go for 2024.

Lance Lynn said he's just in spring training and umpire Angel Hernandez is in "midseason form."



More coming to @stltoday. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) March 9, 2024

