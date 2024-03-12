 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The anatomy of Lance Lynn being ejected from a Spring Training game - A Hunt and Peck

Let’s try to break this down.

By lil_scooter93
MLB: Spring Training-St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Ah baseball; the smell of fresh earth, the comradery of a team, the spirit of competition, the sights and sounds of grown men hurling projectiles in each other’s vicinity while others try to hit those projectiles with sticks. It is a beautiful game, especially when it gives us moments like Lance Lynn getting thrown out of a Spring Training game.

You might be asking yourself “Now how in tarnation did ol’ Lance get himself tossed from what is essentially a practice game?” Well I will tell you, friends, for tell you I must as I cannot show video of this event because — and I feel it is importantly to clarify here — this game was not televised. Not even a little bit. Because it was a Spring Training game. Doesn’t count for anything. Basically a scrimmage.

So we must piece together what happened based on second-hand accounts and observations. Let’s start with Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post Dispatch:

Lynn was reportedly just 44 pitches into his outing when he was told to leave the field and never come back (I might have exaggerated that bit just a little, but you will see what I mean later). What prompted this ejection? Lynn gives his side of the story, per John Denton of MLB.com:

Since it was a Spring Training game and Lynn needed to get his pitches in, he made his way to the bullpen to continue throwing. Hernandez was having none of it though and ejected Lynn again.

So Lynn was forced to make the long walk across the field to the clubhouse.

My mom has told me stories of something I would do when I was little. Apparently, when she asked me to do something I didn’t want to do, but also as a rule-follower I didn’t want to disobey my mother, I would do what she asked, but shuffle my feet and walk really slowly to do it.

I am not saying Lance Lynn did this when he left the field for good, but I am not not saying that.

Goodnight, sweet prince.

Lance understood that umpires need to get ready for the season too and observed that Hernandez is ready to go for 2024.

