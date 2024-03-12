2024 Spring Training Notebook - Week 2

Last week I broke up my spring training notebook into two parts with the first one covering pitchers and the second one covering hitters. Those notebook focused on changes and tweaks that I had noticed or that the Cardinals great team of beat writers had noticed.

If you want to read those notebooks, you can read the pitching one here and the hitting one here.

This week I do have a few more observations to make, specifically in regards to pitchers that have impressed me, but I’ll be spending a lot more time on the Cardinals outfield situation because that’s the hot topic right now.

I’m going to end with that, though, so let’s start with some observations.

Tekoah Roby’s secondaries

Most scouting reports on Tekoah Roby tend to start with his fastball and his curveball and that’s fair. His fastball is thrown hard (averaged 95 mph in 2023) and his curveball is also thrown hard with a ton of depth. Those are his main pitches and he uses them a ton and they get a lot of whiffs.

Those aren’t the pitches I want to focus on today.

I want to turn our attention to Roby’s slider and his changeup. Last year, the slider averaged 85 mph but so far this spring its averaging 88 mph and being read by Statcast as a cutter. It’s probably not a cutter but that velocity uptick is noticeable as a hard 88 mph gyro slider can be a really effective offering.

Keep in mind that we’re only dealing with small sample sizes here so we don’t know for sure if Roby has really tweaked anything. This is just something to keep an eye on.

The other potential tweak is with Roby’s changeup and it’s a tweak that I tend to believe will carry over into the season. Again, small sample size warning but anytime you see a changeup that is being thrown significantly harder and getting more movement it’s typically a sign of a grip change.

And that’s what we have going on with Roby.

So far this spring, Roby’s changeup velocity is up 3.8 mph, his IVB is down 1.6 inches (meaning the pitch has more depth despite being thrown harder), and his arm side run is up 1.8 inches.

I want to stress that we’ve only seen 3 changeups. That’s basically none. Don’t overlook that. We still need to see the pitch over a larger sample to be able to make any sort of conclusion. Still, you don’t often see a changeup get thrown 4 mph harder and get more depth. That’s hard to do without a grip change.

So consider me incredibly intrigued by the development of this already good pitch. I’ll be watching closely the rest of the spring and into the minor league season.

Nick Robertson’s cutter/slider thing

I’m writing about Nick Robertson again this week because I’m absolutely fascinated by his slider tweaks. Last week I mentioned how he began the spring with a sweeper and then pocketed it before moving to more of a gyro slider.

My thought was that Robertson is looking for a bridge pitch to split the movement difference between his arm-side running fastball and his heavily glove side sweeping sweeper.

Well this past week Robertson broke out what Statcast classified as cutter, and let me tell you, from a stuff perspective, it’s a much better pitch.

Here’s a look at the pitch specs of all 3 slider/cutter variations Robertson has shown this spring:

Nick Robertson’s ST Slider/Cutter Variations Pitch Types Velocity (mph) Induced Vertical Break (in) Horizontal Break (in) # of Pitches Pitch Types Velocity (mph) Induced Vertical Break (in) Horizontal Break (in) # of Pitches Sweeper 83.7 3.8 14.9 7 Slider 84.6 3.8 1.5 7 Cutter 90 9.2 2.8 5

My issue with Robertson’s gyro slider (the “slider” in the table above), as I mentioned last week, is that he doesn’t throw it hard enough or get enough IVB on it to really make it an effective pitch. You can see that in comparison to the sweeper. It’s thrown ever so slightly harder with the same IVB and a ton less sweeping action. That’s not what you want.

What we want is Robertson’s cutter. The pitch is thrown much harder with a lot more IVB and looks like it has all the makings to be an effective bridge offering between the fastball and the sweeper.

We haven’t seen a true sweeper from Robertson in a little while but I think that’s an intentional choice he has made while trying to find a new pitch shape.

Now, I would love to see him keep throwing that cutter and incorporate his sweeper back into the mix. There’s always a chance that he has totally dropped the sweeper but I don’t buy that yet.

I’m still in wait-and-see mode but I like how Robertson’s gyro slider/cutter has evolved and I’m hopeful that it’s an addition to his arsenal and not a replacement. If that’s the case, then an arm that I already liked to have a breakout season if just raising his profile this spring.

Don’t forget about Wilking Rodriguez

In case you forgot the name Wilking Rodriguez, he was the Cardinals Rule 5 pick last year. The pick came out of the blue too. I mean, it’s not often that a team selects a 32-year-old relief pitcher in the Rule 5 draft, and it’s even more rare when that 32-year-old reliever hasn’t pitched in affiliated ball since 2015.

Rodriguez is a pitcher I was excited about heading into last year but then he got injured and spent the entire season on the IL. After the season, the Cardinals outrighted Rodriguez to Triple-A and he elected free agency before resigning with the team on a minor league pact.

That might seem like an insignificant little bit of contract talk but it matters. It matters because if Rodriguez hadn’t left the organization and then been re-signed, the Cardinals would have needed to keep him on the major league roster all season or offer him back to the Yankees (the team the Cardinals selected him from in the Rule 5 draft).

Now the Cardinals are under no such restrictions which is beneficial since he probably won’t make the Opening Day roster.

We shouldn’t forget about him, though, because he’s nasty.

He has primarily thrown his cutter this spring and it’s a pitch that regularly hits 95 on the radar gun with 3.6 inches of cutting action. That’s a good hard cutter that forms a nice basis for his arsenal.

His fastball is of the four-seam variety and gets about league average ride (15.8 inches of IVB) but he does cut the pitch (1.7 inches of run) which gives it an unorthodox shape. What he lacks in elite shape, he makes up for with 97 mph velocity. That helps the pitch play and it especially helps that it’s a secondary offering and not his primary offering.

My favorite pitch in his arsenal, though, is his curveball. It’s almost a 12-6 shape with very little sweep but a ton of depth (-16 inches of IVB) and he throws it hard (81.6 mph) which makes it sharp and effective. To put that into perspective a little bit, Rodriguez’s curveball this Spring Training has topped Tekoah Roby signature curveball last year in both velocity of vertical movement.

This is a nice little 3 pitch mix and it makes Rodriguez a super interesting pitcher. There are trendier names on the roster right now and younger names on the roster right now but I expect Rodriguez to have a role on this team at some point and I wouldn’t be shocked if he impressed when the time came.

Victor Scott is electric

I have enjoyed every second of watching Victor Scott play in Spring Training. The guy is absolutely electric. Some of his early feats include:

Stealing 3 bases

Beating out hits that shouldn’t have been hits

Hitting a ball over 107 mph

Throwing a ball over 90 mph

Scott is my favorite prospect to watch in the system and I have loved watching him get the attention that he very much deserves.

I wanted to mention that before I move into my next topic in this notebook.

What to do with the outfield

Now on to the hot topic? What should the Cardinals do with an outfield that contains 1 injured center fielder, 1 injured left fielder, and 1 right fielder with a questionable glove? Should they call up their potentially elite defensive center fielder who runs at the speed of light? Should tell use Alec Burleson to hold down the fort in left field? Does Michael Siani factor into the picture at all?

This is really the million dollar question for the Cardinals to start the year and the way I want to answer it is through the process of elimination.

We have 5 realistic outfield candidates, ignoring Jordan Walker for now since his spot is secure.

So the other 2 spots will go to some combination of Dylan Carlson, Victor Scott, Michael Siani, and Alec Burleson. We’ll throw Brendan Donovan into the mix too even though I don’t think he’ll feature regularly in the outfield.

What to do?

I’ll start by eliminating Alec Burleson from regular playing time. Sorry Alec. The problem with him playing left field is that...well...he would be playing left field and Jordan Walker would be playing right field. That has the potential (and a good likelihood) of being a downright atrocious defensive outfield. Put whoever you want in center field - Victor Scott, Michael Siani, Harrison Bader, Kevin Kiermaier, (insert whoever you want here) - and that doesn’t change that fact.

Even though I believe in both of Burleson’s and Walker’s bats, that’s not a defensive alignment I want to see.

So Burleson is out for me. At least as a starter.

Victor Scott is also out. Why you might ask? Because he has played 66 games in Double-A, 0 games in Triple-A, and has an offensive profile that I worry about translating to the majors without further refinement.

No I don’t think Victor Scott is a bad player. I actually think he could become a very good one and that’s precisely the reason why I don’t want the Cardinals putting him on the roster - I don’t want his development to be rushed.

(I also hate fun and I look forward to the day when I can yell at kids to get off my lawn.)

As Gabe so insightfully put in the comments the other day, putting Scott on the roster this year is a lot like putting Walker on the roster last year. With Walker, the bat was good and the defense was bad but with Scott, the defense will likely be good and the bat will likely be bad.

I would rather the Cardinals use a stop gap option than rush Victor Scott to fill a hole that will likely only exist for a few weeks.

So no Alec Burleson and no Victor Scott leaves us with 3 options - Brendan Donovan, Dylan Carlson, and Michael Siani. It’s these 3 that would be my preferred starters in the final 2 spots.

I would be okay with a defensive alignment of Donovan in left, Carlson in center, and Waker in right even if it isn’t the strongest defensive lineup because Donovan and Carlson are at least fine defensively and that allows for Donovan’s bat to get in the lineup while also keeping the DH spot open.

The ideal lineup, though, is probably Carlson in left, Siani in center, and Walker in right. This gives the Cardinals a good glove with range up the middle and a solid enough glove in left which should help counter Walker’s negative defensive value in right field.

It’s fair to question the overall impact of this group but it gives the Cardinals defense up the middle, a strong bat in one corner, and a potential bounce back bat in the other. For a few weeks, this is a fine enough group with Donovan filling in occasionally in left as he moves around in his usual utility role.

Basically my thoughts here can be boiled down to two simple principles. I don’t want the Cardinals to rush Victor Scott and I want the Cardinals to use their best (non-Scott) defensive options.

Plus, if Michael Siani can’t even be a stopgap for a prospect who has yet to reach Triple-A, then why is he even on the 40-man roster?

Final Thoughts

That’s it for this notebook. I’ll be back next week with the next edition of my notebook but, for now, let me know in the comments what your preferred defensive alignment would be as the St. Louis Cardinals navigate a couple of early spring injuries.

Thanks for reading!