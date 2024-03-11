Spring Training Game Recap: Cardinals regulars get some work in against the Nationals

Pre-Game

A beautiful day in south Florida. Game time temp hovering around 75 with humidity a bit lower than it has been. Very little cloud cover. The proverbial “high sky” and breeze could make the pop-ups a bit more challenging today.

I think it’s a bit early yet but here we are with just 2 1⁄ 2 weeks til opening day, so I’m considering some of the main themes of camp. No, not the narratives about how hundry everyone is to put last year behind them, etc. but the real underlying themes.

The offense has been kind of moribund most games. I’m not super worried about this, as I think the offense is not a worry with this team but note that the bats on the birds seem to be behind most other teams. Everyone has lots of AAA players playing yet, so too soon to really tell. The bullpen arms have shown well so far, both in quality and quantity. Will this hold over the next 17 days as the batters sharpen up? Injuries seem to be decimating outfield depth. They seem to be of the lingering type, too, In my time down here, I see this team making too many unforced/self-inflicted mistakes. Each game seems to contain an inning where mistakes lead to a run and elevated pitch counts. A walk/HBP, followed by PB/WP, followed by infield out/FC to first, followed by Sac Fly. Or a flyball clanking off an OFer glove. A mis-fired throw on tailor made DP ball. The extra pitches are a burden on the pitching staff. Many games are decided by one run and giving away a run here and there can be the difference between winning and losing. In spring training, I’d normally ignore this because of the influence of so many AAA players, and a general lack of sharpness, but this was the personality of this team last year and it is not clear that personality has been altered much. Has anyone read MLB.com rankings of farm systems that came out a few days ago? Cardinals come in bottom third (#23), along with the Braves (#26) and Astros (#27). Before you hang your head, remember that the MLB.com ranking system, over time, significantly over-weights both the most recent (in this case, 2023) draft and over-weights the high FV prospects, who have over-inflated FV about 50% of the time. These over-weights constantly lead to struggling and overall poor franchises getting ranked highest, because they have the highest picks with the most hype. But history shows that this is not the way it usually turns out. Somehow teams like the Braves, Cardinals and Astros manage to accrue more WAR from their systems than the sexy picks do. Read more about this here.

On to the game

Corbin opens for the Nats, Mikolas for the Cardinals. Representative line-up today, with 7 regulars plus 2 guys vying for a roster spot come Opening Day.

T1 Abrams singles on first pitch of game. F7 then backward K for Winker. Abrams gets picked off first. Mikolas velo at 93, curve is sharp.

B1 Single by Donovan. Loud double by Goldy. Gorman K. Tough matchup against Corbin here for him. RBI knock for the other Nolan. SF Contreras. Arrenado makes 2nd as throw in not cut off. BB Crawford. K Carlson. 2-0 Cards.

T2 Backward K for Gallo. Infield single for Rosario, followed quickly by 5-4-3 DP. Miles at 27 pitches.

B2 Young K. Siani taps out 4-3. Donovan single to RF. He is 2-2 against the lefty. Goldy walks. RBI single Gorman, standing in better this time. Goldy out stretching for 3rd on play. 3-0 Cardinals.

T3 Single Garcia. Gorman showed pretty good range to get to it and knock it down, but couldn’t recover in time. Bunt single as Donovan whiffs on the barehand. Abrams F7. Thomas K. RBI single to WInker. Sharp defense by Siani keeps this play from being worse. K Gallo. Cards up 3-1.

B3 Aquaman makes his daily appearance on the John Deere mower, waving happily to the crowd. Arrenado out 6-3. Contreras K. Seeing eye single for Crawford. Backwards K Carlson.

T4 F7. F4. Backward K. Mikolas at 63 pitches. Velo holding at 93.

B4 Young K’s. Siani bunts but is barely out at first on terrific play by Corbin. For his effort, he is immediately removed (at pitch limit - 75). Mikolas is dispatched to the clubhouse, too. First time I’ve seen both managers send their pitcher to the shower in the same TV timeout. Naturally, the new relief pitcher (La Rosa) walks the first batter he faces (Donovan). It’s annoying when the other guys do it, too. Goldy loud double again, this time with an RBI attached. Arrenado F7. Cards now up 4-1.

T5 Helsley in. 4-3. F6. 3-1 ground out. Quick inning. Top velo 97. This was slider day for Hells, though.

B5 Rainey in. Contreras pops out to 4. Sags out 6-3. Carlson smash to right hits bag, he out at second trying to stretch to double. Doubtful that replay would have confirmed that one, but we move on.

T6 The regulars are all racing to the clubhouse. Now for Act 2 with AAA guys. Gallegos in. Thomas sharp single to left. Thomas steals second, off the pitcher. Winker hard hit RBI double. Ruiz pops to third. Inning finishes with an F7. Turns out this was slider day for GG, too. Started out rough, but they sharpened up as he went along. 4-2 Cards.

B6 Ward in. I spot Juan Yepez at first, too. Young out 4-3. Siani K. Fermin out 6-3.

T7 Romero in. Single to right. Another single. RBI single to left. HBP. Quite the start to the inning for JoJo. Hard hit RBI single. Bases still juiced. E5 Fermin, who side saddles a hard smash to 3rd, turning a double play ball into two runs, no outs. They did get the original hitter out in run-down after he got back-picked. Ground out 4-3 with infield in. Superb glove by Gorman. Baker diving play ends the inning. Game now 6-4 Nats.

B7 Garcia in. Baker K. Prieto out 6-3 on excellent play by Nunez. Gamboa flares a single to right, but out at second trying to stretch into double. That makes 3 runners lost on the bases today.

T8 Rodriguez in. K. Single. Steal second, again off the pitcher. who was SLOOOOOWWWW to the plate. Walk. Walk. K on sharp curve. RBI Walk. Rodriguez out. Velo was 97 but command was erratic, same as what we saw last week. Svanson in. Clearly pretty amped up, as I’d expect from a young guy with a high number and no name on his back. 2 RBI single, followed by 2 RBI double, Line-drive to left, sliding catch by Siani on knuckler hit right in front of him. Nats now up 11-4.

B8 Raposo F9. Sags gets an 0-2 single. Kid can hit. Carlson well struck single. He is a pretty solid RH hitter. About that left side .... Inning ends after 3-6 FC then Siani with a come backer.

T9 Leahy in. Starts with 3 unassisted. Single, followed by 5-4 fielder’s choice. Poor lead throw by Fermin disrupted DP opportunity. Leahy hit 95 but sat 93-94. Good clean mechanics. Looks to have decent breaking ball.

B9 Fermin pops to right. He and Romero tied for tough day award. Baker 4-3. K on Prieto, but wild pitch on strike 3 extends the game. He does swing at everything, doesn’t he? Gamboa K’s on check swing. He did wiggle his bat a tad and that allowed the ump an opening to mercifully end the game. Gamboa didn’t care for call, but Oli got a good chuckle out of it. The automatic strike zone will surely not have such wisdom. Nats win 11-4.

The Wrap ... ie. some random musings

1. Looking at the mess the outfield is right now: I am less than fully enthused about a starting OF with Burleson in left, Carlson in Center and Walker in right. Could be the worst defensive outfield in baseball.

2. On same vein, Siani is really sold defensively. Good reads, jumps and closure. Good, accurate arm. Not a cannon, but definitely playable. Natural CFer. His offense is suspect, but as a 5th OFer, I think he is my guy over any others currently in camp.

3. Rodriguez has a live arm, but his delivery mechanics not good, which results in erratic command. He is too slow to the plate for a relief pitcher who will often pitch with runners on.

4. Somone tell me about Raposo, who I know nothing about. His catchers defense looks to be plus in a VERY small sample size.

5. I don’t know about you guys, but I like Crawford in the role he has with this team.

6. Got to wander the backfields more today. Scored a ball that Victor Scott made nice running catch on right in front of me. He can cover some ground.

7. Saggese can flat out hit. I don’t see him breaking camp with this team, but I could see him forcing his way onto the 26-man roster sometime this year. I can see the seeds of doubt some people might have because of his size (he looks 12), but boy that bat is lightning quick.

8. Carpenter hangs with the coaches. Stands with them during anthem. Sits off to side with them during game, behind that little screen to the plate side of the dugout. He knows his role with this team.

9. Has anyone heard anything about Roby’s status? He got scratched early from a start, and I haven’t seen him do anything but walk around during my time here.

10. The Nats brought a load of LH hitters, MLB quality. Without doing more research, I’d say they appear like they might be too left-lean and will be vulnerable to LH pitching. Corbin didn’t look as bad as I’ve seen in last couple of years.