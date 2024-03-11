Brycen Mautz is your #19 prospect. Vote on the last prospect here.

For the 19th prospect, we get a significantly less surprising result, although it wouldn’t have been my prediction. Brycen Mautz, previously the 17th prospect, lands at 19 without really doing anything to lose his luster. I believe it’s because it’s a stronger back half of the top 20, and not a reflection of voters losing faith in Mautz. The list is now:

Masyn Winn Tink Hence Victor Scott II Tekoah Roby Thomas Saggese Gordon Graceffo Cooper Hjerpe Chase Davis Michael McGreevy Sem Robberse Won-Bin Cho Max Rajcic Leonardo Bernal Ian Bedell Adam Kloffenstein Jimmy Crooks III Pedro Pagges Matt Svanson Brycen Mautz

Okay so I’m going to throw you guys a curveball here. We are at the last vote. My plan all along has been to remove two players instead of one for the last vote. However, three players tied for last with just 6 votes each. So I’m removing three players: Jonathan Mejia, who has been on the ballot for a long time at this point and has gained zero traction; Andre Granillo, because when you guys voted on which relievers were your favorite, Granillo actually tied with another reliever. And William Sullivan, who had two votes and was last or nearly last both times. Sorry for fans of the three.

So I get to add four names! How exciting. Just about everybody I wanted to put in the voting will be put on the voting. Replacing Granillo is Edwin Nunez, who like I said had the exact same amount of votes as Granillo on that reliever poll. And I’ll add three outfielders to the voting as well. I think Moises Gomez should have a second chance at this point. And two guys I’ve wanted to add are Michael Siani and Noah Mendlinger. If I missed anybody, I largely don’t expect anybody who’s been removed or added to win. I have been surprised before though.

Joshua Baez (OF) - 21-years-old

Last year’s ranking: #11

Stats (Low A): 358 PAs, .218/.341/.383, 12.6 BB%, 34.1 K%, .164 ISO, .337 BABIP, 101 wRC+

Scouting: 20/40 Hit, 20/60 Game Power, 60/70 Raw Power, 50/40 Speed, 40/50 Fielding

Congratulations to Joshua Baez for making it to the last vote. It became clear, as soon as I added him, that I added him far too soon. But I felt better about it when he just kept staying on the vote. If you’ve been voting along, you know his deal: struggles to make contract, huge power potential. Fun fact: he’s three days away from 2024 being considered his age 20 season, so not only is this going to be his college-age season, he’s kind of young for a college-aged junior too.

Ryan Fernandez, RP (26-years-old)

LYR: Not in organization

Stats (AA): 14 GP, 20.1 IP, 32.1 K%, 9.9 BB%, 38.3 GB%, 1.77 ERA/2.54 FIP/3.11 xFIP

(AAA): 26 GP, 30.2 IP, 25.2 K%, 7.2 BB%, 44 GB%, 6.16 ERA/5.24 FIP/4.09 xFIP

Scouting: 50/50 Fastball, 70/70 Slider, 55/60 Command

Good scouting, iffy stats at an older than ideal prospect age. Well sort of. You have to take into account the run environment of AAA. His K/BB numbers are fairly strong and he has a really good xFIP for the level. Of course the other two, even given the run environment, aren’t great. But it’s also 30 innings.

Moises Gomez, OF (25-years-old)

LYR: #10

Stats (AAA): 567 PAs, .232/.293/.457, 6.9 BB%, 31.7 K%, .287 BABIP, .226 ISO 79 wRC+

Scouting: 30/30 Hit, 45/50 Game Power, 70/70 Raw Power, 40/40 Speed, 40/40 Field

I still can’t believe you guys voted him 10th last year. That said, he was only 24 last season, so he hasn’t aged out of being a prospect, despite sort of feeling like he has. He did not have a good year last season. As you can see by the scouting, power is what he brings to the table. If he can bring a little bit of something else, that might enough to hit at the MLB level.

Travis Honeyman, OF (22-years-old)

LYR: Not in organization

Stats: Has not played yet

Scouting: 35/55 Hit, 30/45 Game Power, 45/45 Raw Power, 55/55 Speed, 45/55 Fielding

I really do wish Honeyman played at least a little bit last year, just for making it easier to vote for him. His scouting is pretty good, in fact, if his scouting is accurate, and he played at the end of last season, he would already be on this list. But it’s just more difficult to evaluate prospects without stats.

Edwin Nunez, RP (22-years-old)

LYR: Unranked

Stats (Low A): 19 G, 27.1 IP, 29.2 K%, 11.7 BB%, 45.6 GB%, 3.62 ERA/3.37 FIP/4.05 xFIP

High A: 22 G, 36.1 IP, 19 K%, 10.1 BB%, 38.5 GB%, 3.22 ERA/4.69 FIP/4.70 xFIP

Scouting: 55/60 FB, 30/45 SL, 50/60 CH, 20/30 Command

The Cardinals clearly believe in Nunez, because he pitched in Low A in both 2021 and 2022 and didn’t pitch well either season. He didn’t even pitched very good in the complex leagues back in 2021. So they clearly see something in him. He finally managed to put together a solid season in Low A and they proote him after just 19 games. He struggled a bit more in High A.

Noah Mendlinger, OF (23-years-old)

Stats (AA): 401 PAs, .299/.422/.393, 13.7 BB%, 10.7 K%, .093 ISO, .331 BABIP, 127 wRC+

I do not have scouting for you, but in this case, the scouting probably doesn’t help Mendlinger. He probably has a 20 ranking in power. From a prospect standpoint, he’s somewhat similar to Joshua Baez or Moises Gomez except instead of contact, the question is power. Pitchers don’t walk you when you have no power. His eye is Mendlinger’s greatest strength. One thing in his favor over similar profiles like him is that Mendlinger is still really young actually. Powerless walkers (I have to start a band now just so I can name them this) are usually old for their level, not young.

Cesar Prieto (2B/3B) - 25-years-old

Stats (AA): 249 PAs, .364/.406/.476, 6 BB%, 6.8 K%, .113 ISO, .379 BABIP, 144 wRC+

AAA: 291 PAs, .288/.334/.419, 5.2 BB%, 12 K%, .131 ISO, .310 BABIP, 88 wRC+

Scouting: 50/60 Hit, 30/35 Game Power, 40/40 Raw Power, 40/40 Speed, 30/40 Field

Prieto very much fits into the Baez/Mendlinger/Gomez mold of only needing to improve his one weakness by this much and he will be a viable MLBer. In his case, it’s chasing less. He chases too much. Because he chases too much, he makes weaker contact than he should, thus removing some of the advantage of his ability to not strike out. Pick his spots to swing just a little bit more carefully, the quality of contact should improve and so should the walks.

Drew Rom (SP) - 24-years-old

Stats (AAA): 20 GS, 97 IP, 26.8 K%, 11.4 BB%, 47.3 GB%, 4.82 ERA/4.02 FIP/4.41 xFIP

MLB: 8 GS, 33.2 IP, 18.8 K%, 11.2 BB%, 39.5 GB%, 8.02 ERA/5.75 FIP/5.60 xFIP

Scouting: 30/30 FB, 50/55 SL, 45/50 Splitter, 50/55 Command

Rom does not fit in that mold, not really. He’s a finished product, more or less. Which is to say that I don’t know that he has anything left to prove in AAA, what he really needs is reps at the MLB level to improve his consistency and command. Which, in theory, he can do in AAA, but it’s just a different animal in the MLB. You can see it in difference in his stats last year. The pressure of the moment and the talent of MLB hitters is a jump that really only reps will improve, if they do improve.

Zack Showalter (SP) - 20-years-old

LYR: Not in organization

Stats (CPX): 3 GS, 10 IP, 40 K%, 10 BB%, 50 GB%, 0.90 ERA/1.95 FIP/2.56 xFIP

Low A: 6 G (5 GS), 20.1 IP, 28.1 K%, 11.2 BB%, 45.1 GB%, 3.10 ERA/3.80 FIP/4.13 xFIP

Scouting (TCN): 50/60 Fast, 40/50 CB, 40/55 CH, 35/50 Command

The difficulty in assessing Showalter as a prospect is not the usual problem, for me. He has the stats, though a small sample. He has the scouting. What he has is an innings problem. He will not throw a MLB starting pitcher workload for at least a couple years, I’d imagine. He was limited to 2-3 innings spurts last year. He’ll debut in Low A (I think), and I expect his season best to be about 4 innings of work. That’s what they did with Hence, I don’t see why they would do it differently here. Of course, Hence was an actual big-time prospect once he performed. If Showalter handles Low A in more innings, he might get there too.

Michael Siani, OF (24-years-old)

LYR: Not in organization

Stats (AAA): 493 PAs, .227/.347/.350, 15.4 BB%, 23.7 K%, .122 ISO, .293 BABIP, 81 wRC+

Scouting: 40/45 Hit, 30/30 Game Power, 40/40 Raw Power, 60/60 Speed, 55/70 Field

We’re almost a year late on that scouting report, and I can tell you his hit tool is definitely not that good. Also, to be more accurate to his position, he’s a true centerfielder. In my mind, he had to be put on this voting simply for the fact that his defense might make him a viable MLBer. That dude should be voted for on a top 20 list, at some point.