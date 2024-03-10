Some Sunday Podcast Sharing

Well VEB, I am finally sitting down to write at 11:30 on Saturday night which means that I don’t have time for a full length article. Between a crazy week at work, and just a crazy week in general, as well as some podcast appearances, I’ve simply been too busy to devote enough time to my Sunday article.

It’s Spring Training for bloggers too ya know.

But while I won’t be giving you an article today I won’t be leaving you empty handed.

One of my favorite things about the Cardinals internet community is how many interesting and smart bloggers, podcasters, twitterers, and overall content creators we have so while I take a step back from my usual article-writing today I want to share some links and plug a few podcasts that I appeared on this week in case you’re looking for some content.

Wednesdays with Walton

I wanted to start with this podcast because it’s one that I’ll be making regular appearances on. In fact, I’ll be on it every week discussing prospects, the farm system in general, and any other timely topics with Brian Walton of The Cardinal Nation.

The episodes are a quick listen at 15-20 minutes each and they come out every Wednesday (if you couldn’t tell from the name).

This past Wednesday, Brian and I discussed some tweaks being shown by the pitchers in camp as well as the Sonny Gray and Tommy Edman injuries and their ramifications. Check it out if you’re interested!

You can access the latest podcast, and all future episodes, here or from your favorite podcast app or you can go straight to the source at The Cardinal Nation.

On Wednesday With Walton, @bt_newberry and I discuss the Edman and Gray injuries, new pitches or adjustments made by Zack Thompson, Andre Pallante, Max Rajcic and Michael McGreevy, first cuts from #STLCards spring camp and much more! (free) https://t.co/LBh4bpBAx4 pic.twitter.com/S3W0RMSZwX — Brian Walton (@B_Walton) March 6, 2024

Rambling Redbirds

The other podcast I appeared on this week is the Rambling Redbirds podcast and I had a blast talking baseball with Jake (@woodbat28 on Twitter) and Adam (@TortsIllustrtd on Twitter).

It’s definitely worth giving these guys a follow on Twitter and checking out the podcast. They have a lot of fun and generate some really interesting discussion.

You can access all the episodes here or you can get to the latest one from the below tweet:

Episode 11 Interview with @bt_newberry and @TortsIllustrtd we talk about the upcoming prospect breakout showcase as well as other related topics oh and an Easter egg for @kyler416 listen, subscribe, retweet! Appreciate everyone who listens! https://t.co/tk9cRDwGpM — Jake Wood (@woodbat28) March 9, 2024

That’s all I have for today but I’ll be back on Tuesday with a lot of thoughts and observations from the last week of Spring Training games, featuring some pitchers who have impressed me recently and my thoughts on the Cardinals outfield situation.

Check out those podcasts and have a fantastic Sunday!