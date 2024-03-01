After the Cody Bellinger deal, are the Cardinals the best team in the NL Central?

For a while, I’ve been saying that I think the Cardinals are the best team in the NL Central.

Granted, regardless of who the best team in the division is, winning the Central isn’t exactly a major accomplishment these days. It’s never very competitive, nor does whoever wins the division last terribly long in the playoffs.

That’s been the case for the past couple of years, but after the Cardinals overhauled their pitching staff this offseason, I’ve been considering them to be the favorites.

Something changed though on Sunday. The Cubs re-signed Cody Bellinger to a three-year, $80 million contract.

Granted, I don’t think the Cubs are really that much better than they were last year, but I became a little less certain about my stance on the Cardinals being favorites.

I’m sure I’m going to go back and forth for quite a while on who I think is truly the best. You could make a case for the Cubs, and I think a case can be made for the Reds as well.

I even still think a case can be made for the Cardinals. The Brewers and Pirates on the other hand, are likely going to be on the outside looking in.

Of course, you’ve got to play the season before discovering who the true best team is. In this piece, I’m going to make a case for the Cardinals, Cubs, and Reds as the best team in the division, because like I said, I’m still not 100 percent sure.

Are the Cardinals the best team in the NL Central?

I’ll start by making my case for the Cardinals. I think if they’re going to win the Central, their bats are going to be their biggest key. While I mentioned a little while back that the offense is still iffy in my view, I do really like what the Cardinals have.

You can never count out Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Contreras. I would expect Goldy and Arenado to improve this year and for Willson Contreras to build off of last year.

The major key is probably the young bats. I think Jordan Walker is going to continue to get better, and I feel the same way about Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, and even Tommy Edman once he’s good to go.

The bullpen is the biggest strength of the Cardinals heading into 2024 after the additions of Andrew Kittredge and Keynan Middleton. And while the rotation isn’t great, the Cardinals do finally have an ace in Sonny Gray, and I’m really excited to see him in action soon.

What about the Cubs?

Now let’s get into the Cubs. To be honest, it was starting to look like Bellinger wasn’t going to return, and I actually thought the Cubs would be behind both the Cardinals and Reds.

But you can’t deny that they’re a better team with Bellinger. They made some other key additions, signing Shota Imanaga and Hector Neris. Cardinal killer Ian Happ is also still around.

I think their rotation is about the same as it was last year, maybe a little better. But Imanaga and Justin Steele should make a solid 1-2 punch in their rotation, while Neris should strengthen a bullpen that already had Adbert Alzolay, Javier Assad, Keegan Thompson, Hayden Wesneski, and Julian Merryweather.

At the very least, they’re going to give the Cardinals a run for their money.

What about the Reds?

Now let’s move on to the Reds. The reason I worry about them is their young talent.

They’ll certainly look different without Joey Votto, but out of everybody in the Central, they have the best pitching. If Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo take the next step, the Reds are going to be a thorn in the Cardinals’ side. Their bullpen is led by Alexis Diaz and also has some new faces in Nick Martinez, Brent Suter, Buck Farmer, and Emilio Pagan.

They’ve got a lot of young stars on the offensive side too. Jonathan India is still around, but I think we’re going to see Elly De La Cruz take another step forward. Matt McLain and Spencer Steer are good pieces to build around, and they also have Christian Encarnacion-Strand ready to take the reins at first base.

It’s a young team, but I think they’re ready to take the next step.