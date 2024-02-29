Jimmy Crooks III is your #16 prospect. Vote on the next one.

Unsurprisingly, Jimmy Crooks III won the vote to be the #16 best prospect of the system. Most of the people who voted for him also thought he should have been the 15th best prospect of the system, because his percentage of votes didn’t go up a ton. But the next highest percentage wasn’t particularly close either.

I also said that I was going to remove a player from the voting who got the least amount of votes, so apologies, but Pete Hansen received just 13 votes. I think he should probably have gotten more consideration and I know there are Pete Hansen fans out there, but I also feel even before the vote, that he probably wasn’t getting voted into the top 20. Which is why I am removing players now. That leaves the list at:

Masyn Winn Tink Hence Victor Scott II Tekoah Roby Thomas Saggese Gordon Graceffo Cooper Hjerpe Chase Davis Michael McGreevy Sem Robberse Won-Bin Cho Max Rajcic Leonardo Bernal Ian Bedell Adam Kloffenstein Jimmy Crooks III

I get to add two guys this time, and I’ll make this really simple for myself. I’ll add two 2023 draft picks: Zach Levenson and Quinn Matthews. I think that’ll about cover it for the 2023 draft, which put Chase Davis as the #8 prospect and Max Rajcic as the #12 prospect. Those two join Travis Honeyman on the list of 2023 draft picks to vote for.

Joshua Baez (OF) - 21-years-old

Last year’s ranking: #11

Stats (Low A): 358 PAs, .218/.341/.383, 12.6 BB%, 34.1 K%, .164 ISO, .337 BABIP, 101 wRC+

Scouting: 20/40 Hit, 20/60 Game Power, 60/70 Raw Power, 50/40 Speed, 40/50 Fielding

To give you a small idea of how much time Joshua Baez has - unless the Cardinals lose faith in him - he isn’t eligible for the Rule 5 draft until the end of the 2025 season and he’s not eligible for minor league free agency until after the 2027 season. Nonetheless, he does have a glaring hole in his game that is not easy to fix. If he fixes it, or at least strikes out a little less, he’ll shoot up these rankings.

Ryan Fernandez, RP (26-years-old)

LYR: Not in organization

Stats (AA): 14 GP, 20.1 IP, 32.1 K%, 9.9 BB%, 38.3 GB%, 1.77 ERA/2.54 FIP/3.11 xFIP

(AAA): 26 GP, 30.2 IP, 25.2 K%, 7.2 BB%, 44 GB%, 6.16 ERA/5.24 FIP/4.09 xFIP

Scouting: 50/50 Fastball, 70/70 Slider, 55/60 Command

Fernandez is a really weird prospect because if he lasts all year on the MLB Cardinals, he probably deserves to be higher just for certainty of contributing at the MLB level which very few MLB prospects give you, but at the same time, if he’s sent back to his original team, he’s not even on this list. So his ranking will end up being a blend of those two possibilities.

Travis Honeyman, OF (22-years-old)

LYR: Not in organization

Stats: Has not played yet

Scouting: 35/55 Hit, 30/45 Game Power, 45/45 Raw Power, 55/55 Speed, 45/55 Fielding

Honeyman would almost certainly already be on this list if he had played even a little bit in the 2023 list I suspect. Well, if he had performed that is. That’s the kicker, isn’t it? We have zero data on Honeyman. Just scouting. Even a little data gets him more votes. So kind of like Fernandez, he’ll end up looking really low on this list or more or less correct.

Zach Levenson, OF (22-years-old)

LYR: Not in organization

Stats (Low A): 139 PAs, .268/.331/.480, 8.6 BB%, 23 K%, .211 ISO, .307 BABIP, 114 wRC+

I have no scouting to share with you for Levenson unfortunately. I’ve gotten kind of lucky so far. A couple players have had no scouting grades on Fangraphs who had a free preview on The Cardinal Nation. And Honeyman was on Fangraphs’ Big Board (as is Matthews). So the best you get is his stats, which are pretty good.

Quinn Matthews, SP (23-years-old)

LYR: Not in organization

Stats: Has not played yet

Scouting: 35/40 FB, 40/45 Slider, 40/45 Curve, 60/60 CH, 35/60 Command

I was about to move Matthews off this list, but honestly an awesome change can also make the fastball look good. And he seems to have a change that could play in the majors right now. Plus the command scouting is super encouraging. He threw 124 innings last season at Stanford so no managing innings here.

Brycen Mautz (SP) - 22-years-old

LYR: #17

Stats (Low A): 23 GS, 104 IP, 25.2 K%, 9.9 BB%, 49.5 GB%, 3.98 ERA/3.65 FIP/4.08 xFIP

Scouting: 30/35 Fastball, 60/60 Slider, 30/45 Change, 35/60 Command

Because he was drafted in what is considered his age 20 season, Mautz has a clearer road to getting the majors at a reasonable age than most of the college arms in his draft who started in Low A. If he performs well enough to get promoted each year, he’d be in AA at 23, AAA at 24, and the majors by 25. Good chance he debuts in that age 24 season to since he’d be on the 40 man.

Jonathan Mejia (SS) - 19-years-old

LYR: #13

Stats (Rookie): 131 PAs, .173/.331/.288, 18.3 BB%, 28.2 K%, .115 ISO, .242 BABIP, 75 wRC+

Low A: 33 PAs, .107/.242/.143, 12.1 BB%, 30.3 K%, .036 ISO, .167 BABIP, 22 wRC+

Scouting: 25/60 Hit, 20/45 Game, 30/45 Raw Power, 55/55 Speed, 40/55 Fielding

Mejia can be considered a prospect in somewhat of the same way as the college guys who didn’t play. Reason being is that you aren’t voting on him based upon how well he did last year. You are voting on him for the scouting. If you’re voting for him of course.

Pedro Pages (C) - 25-years-old

LYR: Unranked

Stats (AA): 497 PAs, .267/.362/.443, 11.9 BB%, 19.3 K%, .177 IS0, .305 BABIP, 113 wRC+

Scouting: 30/30 Hitting, 30/40 Game Power, 45/45 Raw Power, 20/20 Speed, 55/55 Fielding

Pages has a bit better reputation with the glove than the scouting suggests. An elite defending catcher but whose bat is a very big question mark. The question isn’t so much will he be a good hitter but will he be a good enough hitter? And he might not even have to beat a high bar with his defense.

Zack Showalter (SP) - 20-years-old

LYR: Not in organization

Stats (CPX): 3 GS, 10 IP, 40 K%, 10 BB%, 50 GB%, 0.90 ERA/1.95 FIP/2.56 xFIP

Low A: 6 G (5 GS), 20.1 IP, 28.1 K%, 11.2 BB%, 45.1 GB%, 3.10 ERA/3.80 FIP/4.13 xFIP

Scouting (TCN): 50/60 Fast, 40/50 CB, 40/55 CH, 35/50 Command

Showalter is exciting, but also difficult to evaluate. He’ll be tough to judge for a little while in fact, by virtue of the fact that the Cardinals are certainly going to manage his workload. And that means we’re at least a year away from him getting tested three times through an order regularly. He’s probably only throwing 60ish innings in 2024, so I doubt he starts the year on the Low A team, but he’ll probably debut before rookie ball starts.

Cesar Prieto (2B/3B) - 25-years-old

Stats (AA): 249 PAs, .364/.406/.476, 6 BB%, 6.8 K%, .113 ISO, .379 BABIP, 144 wRC+

AAA: 291 PAs, .288/.334/.419, 5.2 BB%, 12 K%, .131 ISO, .310 BABIP, 88 wRC+

Scouting: 50/60 Hit, 30/35 Game Power, 40/40 Raw Power, 40/40 Speed, 30/40 Field

Prieto is a known commodity but with a weirdly unknown future within this organization given the players above him at the MLB level and even at his own level. He has no real clear path to playing in the majors anytime soon unless he hits. Which given he has a potential 60 hit tool, he’s better suited for than most.