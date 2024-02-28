Alumni Podcast: Ask Alex Crisafulli & John LaRue Your Questions! (And an Open Thread)

All season long, Viva El Birdos will be bringing in former writers and site managers to join our current writing team on the VEB Podcast! We’ll catch up with our old friends and then get their take on the 2024 Cardinals.

Tonight we will have former writers Alex Crisafulli and John LaRue joining us. It should be great fun!

If you have questions for Alex and JL, or for the writing team, ask away in the comments! We’ll cover as many of the questions as we can.

Since this will also function as the post for the day, it would be helpful to me if you would put “QUESTION FOR THE PODCAST” at the top of your post if you have a question for us. I would hate for questions to get lost in the everyday conversation around here.

The podcast will post on Saturday morning here on the site. Friday afternoon for those of you who follow the VEB channel on YouTube, Spotify, and your favorite podcast outlet.