BREAKING: Cardinals Sign 3-Time All-Star Brandon Crawford

Veteran Brandon Crawford is heading to Jupiter to join the Cardinals as their backup shortstop, per Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Tommy Edman, the starting centerfielder and de-facto second-string SS option has yet to debut this Spring, battling a wrist injury that could sideline him through Opening Day.

To address the need for a contingency option at a premium position, the Cardinals have agreed to a deal with Brandon Crawford, with the details yet to be released.

Brandon is a twelve-year MLB veteran, who was arguably one of baseball’s best defensive shortstops of the 2010s. In just 93 games in 2023, he was 9th amongst all SS in OAA with 6.

The San Francisco native had an MVP-caliber season in 2021, torching the opposition to the tune of a 140 wRC+. He’s declined rapidly since, posting just a 60 wRC+ last season.

Fans should only expect great defense from him, though it’d be icing on the cake if he can rekindle any sort of production from his prime. He had a 43% HardHit% last season, which was 10th amongst all SS with at least 300 PAs, so I’m holding out hope he can hover around the 85-100 wRC+ range next year.

The bench now looks set for next year, with Ivan Herrera set to be the backup catcher, Matt Carpenter and Crawford as bench bats, and Dylan Carlson as a premium fourth outfield option.