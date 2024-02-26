Adam Kloffenstein is your #15 prospect. Vote on the next prospect here.

Back to your regularly scheduled programming, it’s time to vote on the top prospects. Well, at this point in the game, they’re more like mid prospects, which is typically used as an insult, but it literally means mediocre. Last time out, in a landslide, Adam Kloffenstein won the vote. So he’s your #15 prospect. That leaves the list at:

Masyn Winn Tink Hence Victor Scott II Tekoah Roby Thomas Saggese Gordon Graceffo Cooper Hjerpe Chase Davis Michael McGreevy Sem Robberse Won-Bin Cho Max Rajcic Leonardo Bernal Ian Bedell Adam Kloffenstein

We are getting to the point where I want more players to at least be on a vote than spots remaining, so an inelegant solution: starting with this vote, the player with the least amount of votes gets removed from the voting. With 4 votes left, they’d have to leapfrog nine other players, so I am willing to take the small risk that they’d might have been selected at 20 in order to put more players on the vote. I had entertaining doing that for this vote, except two players got more than 6% of the vote, so not great timing. Today, I’m adding Zack Showalter.

Joshua Baez (OF) - 21-years-old

Last year’s ranking: #11

Stats (Low A): 358 PAs, .218/.341/.383, 12.6 BB%, 34.1 K%, .164 ISO, .337 BABIP, 101 wRC+

Scouting: 20/40 Hit, 20/60 Game Power, 60/70 Raw Power, 50/40 Speed, 40/50 Fielding

I don’t know why I haven’t wondered this before, but I wonder how many 40 hit tool guys are in the major leagues. I don’t know if he was a 40 hit tool prospect - I suspect not - but Kyle Schwarber would seemingly be the prototype here. In fact, Schwarber’s profile kind of seems like the best case for Baez, with better defense. (not a high bar)

Jimmy Crooks III (C) - 22-years-old

LR: #16

Stats (High A): 477 PAs, .271/.358/.433, 10.9 BB%, 21.2 K%, .162 ISO, .329 BABIP, 122 wRC+

AFL: 49 PAs, .186/.265/.233, 6.1 BB%, 20.4 K%, .047 ISO, .242 BABIP

Scouting (TCN): 35/55 Hit, 40/60 Power, 35/50 Field, 55/55 Arm, 40/40 Speed (This is from last year, not this, so it may have changed)

The funny thing about Crooks III is that unless my memory has failed me, one of the prospect sites I’ve visited praised Crooks’ glove. Said he was a defense-first prospect. So now I’m confused because I’ve also read that his glove was nothing special. Even more so than most catching prospects, I am completely in the dark about what to expect from his defense. His offense is good so far, AA is a big jump though and he wasn’t good in the AFL.

Ryan Fernandez, RP (26-years-old)

Stats (AA): 14 GP, 20.1 IP, 32.1 K%, 9.9 BB%, 38.3 GB%, 1.77 ERA/2.54 FIP/3.11 xFIP

(AAA): 26 GP, 30.2 IP, 25.2 K%, 7.2 BB%, 44 GB%, 6.16 ERA/5.24 FIP/4.09 xFIP

Scouting: 50/50 Fastball, 70/70 Slider, 55/60 Command

A seemingly two-pitch pitcher, but who nonetheless has such an outstanding out pitch that he should be able to carve out a career as an effective reliever. His one downside is his age and I suppose the fact that he’s a reliever at all. But accepting the reliever part as a given, the age is the downside. But age isn’t quite the problem for relievers as it is for the usual prospects.

Pete Hansen, SP (23-years-old)

Stats (Low A): 23 GS, 117.2 IP, 27.1 K%, 8.4 BB%, 44.9 GB%, 3.12 ERA/3.87 FIP/3.66 xFIP

Scouting: 30/40 Fastball, 55/55 Slider, 40/50 Curve, 40/50 Change, 35/55 Command

Evaluating players - pitchers in particular - who pitch pretty well in Low A coming out of college is not easy. Hansen was undeniably old for his level and the base level of assumption of anybody considered a prospect coming out of college has to be “did pretty well in Low A.” Well, he did pretty well in Low A.

Travis Honeyman, OF (22-years-old)

Stats: Has not played yet

Scouting: 35/55 Hit, 30/45 Game Power, 45/45 Raw Power, 55/55 Speed, 45/55 Fielding

Hadn’t thought about this until now, but there is a greater than 0% chance Honeyman starts his season in High A, right? I suppose it depends on how advanced the Cardinals feel his hitting is right now. Might want to just make sure he hits Low A pitching either way, but it wouldn’t completely shock me if he begins in High A.

Brycen Mautz (SP) - 22-years-old

Stats (Low A): 23 GS, 104 IP, 25.2 K%, 9.9 BB%, 49.5 GB%, 3.98 ERA/3.65 FIP/4.08 xFIP

Scouting: 30/35 Fastball, 60/60 Slider, 30/45 Change, 35/60 Command

Because he was drafted in what is considered his age 20 season, Mautz has a clearer road to getting the majors at a reasonable age than most of the college arms in his draft who started in Low A. If he performs well enough to get promoted each year, he’d be in AA at 23, AAA at 24, and the majors by 25. Good chance he debuts in that age 24 season to since he’d be on the 40 man.

Jonathan Mejia (SS) - 19-years-old

Stats (Rookie): 131 PAs, .173/.331/.288, 18.3 BB%, 28.2 K%, .115 ISO, .242 BABIP, 75 wRC+

Low A: 33 PAs, .107/.242/.143, 12.1 BB%, 30.3 K%, .036 ISO, .167 BABIP, 22 wRC+

Scouting: 25/60 Hit, 20/45 Game, 30/45 Raw Power, 55/55 Speed, 40/55 Fielding

Mejia still showed a good approach in his struggles at rookie ball and Low A, and that’s about the best thing you can say about his stats. So if you’re going to include him on this list, it’s for his scouting, and he has pretty damn good scouting. He’s also still a teenager, so he has some time to live up to that scouting.

Pedro Pages (C) - 25-years-old

Stats (AA): 497 PAs, .267/.362/.443, 11.9 BB%, 19.3 K%, .177 IS0, .305 BABIP, 113 wRC+

Scouting: 30/30 Hitting, 30/40 Game Power, 45/45 Raw Power, 20/20, 55/55 Fielding

I’m not adding another catcher so can we just take a minute to appreciate that the Cardinals have a legit prospect at catcher in AAA, AA, and High A entering 2024. Also the majors if you consider Ivan Herrera a prospect. And he’s not on my list of names to add to the voting, but Sammy Hernandez (from the Genesis Cabrera trade) is a guy who could become an actual prospect soon given he’ll be 20 in Low A.

Zack Showalter (SP) - 20-years-old

Stats (CPX): 3 GS, 10 IP, 40 K%, 10 BB%, 50 GB%, 0.90 ERA/1.95 FIP/2.56 xFIP

Low A: 6 G (5 GS), 20.1 IP, 28.1 K%, 11.2 BB%, 45.1 GB%, 3.10 ERA/3.80 FIP/4.13 xFIP

Scouting (TCN): 50/60 Fast, 40/50 CB, 40/55 CH, 35/50 Command

Showalter is exciting, but also difficult to evaluate. He’ll be tough to judge for a little while in fact, by virtue of the fact that the Cardinals are certainly going to manage his workload. And that means we’re at least a year away from him getting tested three times through an order regularly. He’s probably only throwing 60ish innings in 2024, so I doubt he starts the year on the Low A team, but he’ll probably debut before rookie ball starts.

Cesar Prieto (2B/3B) - 25-years-old

Stats (AA): 249 PAs, .364/.406/.476, 6 BB%, 6.8 K%, .113 ISO, .379 BABIP, 144 wRC+

AAA: 291 PAs, .288/.334/.419, 5.2 BB%, 12 K%, .131 ISO, .310 BABIP, 88 wRC+

Scouting: 50/60 Hit, 30/35 Game Power, 40/40 Raw Power, 40/40 Speed, 30/40 Field

Prieto feels as much a finished product as anyone on this list, which has its strengths and weaknesses. It certainly limits the ceiling, but most players guaranteed to be MLB players in the near future land on a top 20 prospect list. And if he was on the 40 man roster, I could say Prieto would debut in 2024. But he’s not. And he doesn’t need to be added until after 2025. He’ll need to hit better than an 88 wRC+ to get called up, that’s for sure.