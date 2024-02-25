The Bullpen Picture

There is going to be plenty of competition for playing time and roster spots this spring and that’s most prevalent in the bullpen. The St. Louis Cardinals have spent all winter remaking their pitching staff and while it’s clear who the 5 starters will be, there is less clarity when it comes to the 8 relievers that will break camp with the team.

But there’s a lot of depth behind those 8 and I want to cover them in this piece too. So let’s create a tier list (a favorite VEB pastime) to give us a better picture of the bullpen heading into the season.

The Back End

Players: Ryan Helsley

Even though I think the Cardinals bullpen is actually quite strong this year there’s only one guy I can confidently call a back end arm and that’s Ryan Helsley.

Other players might be able to ascend to this tier but they don’t have the same kind of stuff or track record as Helsley. The flamethrowing right-hander is simply the best reliever on the team when he’s healthy and he’s a lock to start the year as the closer and work the highest leverage situations, so long as he stays healthy.

Aspiring Back End Guys

Players: JoJo Romero, Giovanny Gallegos, Keynan Middleton, Andrew Kittredge

This is a clear group of pitchers who, barring injury, will surely be on the Opening Day roster. This is also a group of pitchers that has major league experience and an argument to be in the Cardinals back end group.

I actually considered moving JoJo Romero up a tier and putting him next to Ryan Helsley but I don’t want to overreact to a 36 inning breakout. He’ll likely open the year working higher leverage roles but until I see signs that he can sustain his level of success I’m leaving him here in this second tier of still-high-quality bullpen arms. Without a doubt, though, he’ll be the top lefty in the ‘pen to open the year.

Next up is a reliever who recently dropped from the back end tier to this one - Giovanny Gallegos. The right-hander compiled just under 6 fWAR in his 4 seasons prior to last year while never posting a FIP higher than 3.05 but he fell off a bit in 2023. His FIP rose to 4.36 and his ERA followed, rising to 4.42, his worst single season mark since his rookie year all the way back in 2017.

So we’re talking about a 32 year old reliever coming off arguably his worst major league season. It’s easy to say that he’s on the decline and he very well might be. But there’s a world in which Gallegos bounces back, even if not to his former levels.

The righty’s strikeout rate fell substantially last year, dipping to 25.8% after being above 30% in the previous four years. That’s a concern. But this is where I should point out that his whiff rate actually increased in 2023. So saying that he can’t miss bats at the same rate anymore is simply not true. And then there’s the home run rate. That spiked to 1.80 home runs per 9 innings last year with a HR/FB% rate that more than doubled.

The good news for Gallegos is that these numbers often aren’t sticky and that’s even more so the case when we’re talking about relievers who only threw 55 innings. That’s not a large sample size.

So there’s a chance that some normalization occurs and Gallegos’ strikeout rate goes back to matching his 98th percentile whiff rate and we’re once again looking at a back end guy. Such a result is certainly within Gallegos’s range of outcomes this year. So while he has dropped down a tier for me to start the year, it’s certainly possible for him to move right back up.

The final pair of names is new to the roster and each comes with their own question marks. For Kittredge it’s all about health. He was an All-Star in 2021 with a 1.88 ERA and 3.04 FIP en route to a 1.5 fWAR season.

That wasn’t long ago.

Since then he’s thrown 31.2 innings on a major league mound. If he can stay healthy and prove that his injuries haven’t been detrimental to his stuff or his command then he could easily move up a tier too. Obviously that’s not a guarantee but there’s potential here.

The same is true of Keynan Middleton. He broke out last year after using his nasty changeup as his primary pitch and he has 3 pitches that can all miss bats. That’s potential back-end stuff. The issue is that he’s been a bit homer prone in his career and his double digit career walk rate is a bit high. Of all the arms in this tier, he’s probably the one who is least likely to rise up in the first tier, at least in my estimation, but, again, the stuff is enticing.

I expect at least one of these names to prove themselves capable of handling high-leverage work and moving up into the back-end tier and I can’t wait to see who it is.

Long Relievers and Spot Starters

Players: Zack Thompson, Matthew Liberatore, Andre Pallante

We’ve talked about 5 players already and now I’m adding 3 more. That gives us 8 players, which isn’t a coincidence. There’s some ambiguity in the bullpen picture this year but these are probably the most likely players to make the roster.

Now, with that said, I don’t think all 8 of these guys will make the roster and this is the group that I think gets split up. My guess right now is that 2 of these 3 guys will be on the team and one will get sent to Memphis.

For now, though, we’re looking at 3 guys with very real cases to make the roster based on talent and/or history.

Zack Thompson has over 100 innings at the major league level and has proven capable of giving the team one inning at a time, making longer stints, or even pitching in the rotation, all while maintaining his effectiveness. That’s his argument for making the roster.

He is penciled in as the 6th starter, though, which means the Cardinals might want to keep him in Memphis to stay stretched out until he is needed to plug a gap in the rotation.

That brings us to Matthew Liberatore, another lefty, who has not proven himself to be as effective as Thompson. Thompson has seemingly jumped him in the spot starter pecking order and a move to the bullpen at the end of last season makes me think the Cardinals want Liberatore there for now. If the team sees Thompson as a starter and Liberatore as a reliever then it’s probably Liberatore who makes the team as the second lefty.

The reason both Liberatore and Thompson could make the Opening Day roster is because there has been some reporting that the Cardinals are considering using a 6-man rotation at the beginning of the season. That would allow Thompson to take the role of 6th starter with Liberatore serving as the second lefty and long man out of the bullpen.

The last name in this tier is Andre Pallante, a ground ball machine who is a bit of a wild card this year.

The righty has started 10 major league games but only appeared out of the bullpen last year and didn’t have the most success, earning a 4.76 ERA and 4.59 FIP. I’ve written extensively about my belief in Pallante due to his outlier fastball and the (currently unfulfilled) potential of his breaking balls after some offseason work.

The most likely outcome for Pallante is that he makes the roster as a reliever but there’s also a world in which he gets sent down to the Memphis bullpen or gets sent down to Memphis to start. So for now, he’s in this tier until he proves that he belongs somewhere else.

Potential Breakout Guys

Players: Nick Robertson, Riley O’Brien, Ryan Fernandez

Are you wondering who my 8th reliever is? The last guy to make the team? It’s Ryan Fernandez, the Cardinals Rule 5 draft pick. If he doesn’t make the team then he will get returned to his original team (Boston) and I don’t think the Cardinals want to lose some of their bullpen depth this early.

Barring a catastrophic Spring Training performance, I think we’ll see Fernandez on the roster. Whether he sticks on the roster all season is another question.

He does have intriguing stuff, though. The right-hander’s fastball averaged 96 mph last year and his 90 mph cutter missed bats at a 40% rate in Triple-A. And then there’s the mid-80s slider which missed bats at nearly a 70% rate in a tiny sample of 45 pitches.

That kind of bat missing stuff is likely what caught the Cardinals attention when they selected Fernandez and it’s why I consider him a potential breakout guy this year.

He’s not alone. The other potential break out guys both have standout qualities. For Nick Robertson it’s his new sweeper which averaged 16 inches of sweep at 83 mph last year. That pitch specifically profiles as a bat misser and it’s enough to make Robertson interesting.

There’s more to his arsenal than just the sweeper, though. Robertson’s 95 mph fastball comes with elite extension that gives the pitch a perceived velocity of nearly 97 mph. A quality changeup with 17 inches of vertical separation from his fastball rounds out the arsenal and gives Robertson a third quality pitch.

He’s a reliever that I like quite a bit heading into the year and there’s a good chance he won’t even make the team.

Finally, there’s Riley O’Brien, who is probably my favorite reliever in this tier. His curveball/sweeper generated an insane 57.7% whiff rate in Triple-A last year and his sinker has already shown major gains:

Riley O'Brien threw 413 sinkers last year, with his maximum velocity being 97.5 mph.



8 of his 11 sinkers today surpassed that mark, averaging 97.8 and touching 98 mph six times. #STLCards https://t.co/352MQ2bWDE — Jacob (@JacobE_STL) February 24, 2024

It’s not just the velocity that gets me excited with the sinker; it’s also the movement. The pitch was generating 16-17 inches of arm side run in his first spring outing after averaging 15 inches last year. It’s a small upgrade and it may not even stick long term but a sinker being thrown much harder with more movement has a great chance of being a much better pitch for a guy who struck out 37.7% of the batters he faced in 2023.

I don’t expect O’Brien to make the roster but there’s a chance that the quality of his stuff forces the Cardinals to put him on the team. He has a very real chance of breaking out this year, so long as he can keep his nasty stuff over the plate as his 13.6% walk rate in 2023 is more than a bit too high.

Other Depth Options

Players: John King, Andre Granillo, WIlking Rodriguez

I only listed 3 players here but there are plenty more names that I could have included. These are just 3 names that are in Cardinals camp that I like a decent amount. John King isn’t flashy from a stuff perspective but he has a quality sinker/changeup combination, keeps the ball on the ground, and throws strikes.

He offers a solid depth option from the left side.

Then there’s Andre Granillo who pitched for the Cardinals in the Arizona Fall League this past offseason and has already reached Triple-A. He probably needs a little more seasoning before he’s ready but he has some nice cuting action of his fastball and a bat-missing slider.

The last name I’ll talk about is someone that shouldn’t be forgetten - Wilking Rodriguez, the Cardinals Rule 5 draft pick prior to the 2023 season. A high velocity fastball, big low 80’s curveball, and a hard cutter with good sweeping action forms the basis of his arsenal and makes me excited to see how well he can pitch after missing nearly all of last season with an injury.

I wouldn’t be shocked to see him pitching, and even pitching well, in St. Louis at some point this season.

Final Thoughts

I’ve now covered 14 pitchers who could all help the Cardinals this season and a number of whom could have breakout years due to the quality of their stuff. The Cardinals did a great job of finding interesting relievers in bulk this offseason without breaking the bank on them and that’s a bullpen construction strategy that I love.

There’s a real chance that the Cardinals have one of the better bullpens in baseball this year and it’s a group that I’m really excited to watch.

Let me know in the comments if you would move any of these arms to a different tier and if you have any other depth options that interest you.

Thanks for reading!