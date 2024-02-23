Do the Cardinals have enough to win the NL Central?

While the offseason isn’t technically over just yet, spring training is underway, and it’s time to get prepared for another year of Cardinals baseball.

At long last, we can put the nightmare that was the 2023 season behind us and focus on 2024. This year looks to be a little more promising than what we saw last year.

The Cardinals may not have made all of the moves fans wanted them to make, but they were busy this winter, adding a ton of pitching to their roster. Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, Andrew Kittredge, and Keynan Middleton should help make things right.

But is this year’s squad good enough on paper to win the NL Central? We’ll dive into all major areas of the roster and determine the strengths and weaknesses.

Strength: Bullpen

In my opinion, the bullpen is the team’s biggest strength and looks really good heading into the season. The Cardinals added high-leverage guys with strikeout-capability, which is something they desperately needed in the ‘pen.

I think a major key for the ‘pen will be the health of certain guys. I’m talking Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos specifically. They missed significant time last year dealing with injuries. But if they’re healthy and bounce back, the Cardinals should have a strong back end of the ‘pen. Andrew Kittredge also needs to stay healthy and bounce back to his All-Star form from a few years back.

I’m really excited to see what Keynan Middleton can bring. The guy has an electric fastball and could take over as the closer if anything goes wrong with Helsley. I also don’t want to count out Andre Pallante just yet. He was terrible last year, no doubt, but we saw what he was capable of in 2022, and I really think he deserves another chance.

Strength: Defense

I don’t think there’s really much to say about the defense. It struggled early on last year but improved as the year went on. They finished the year with 67 errors, the fourth fewest in all of baseball, and there are Gold Glovers all over the diamond.

You’ve got Goldy and Arenado at the corners and Brendan Donovan likely playing second base. All three have won Gold Gloves. Then there’s Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman. Edman’s health is a question mark, but he won a Gold Glove in 2021 and looked great in center field last year.

Nootbaar also should improve defensively. He’s proven to be an elite defender out in left field and I’m excited to see him get back to work.

A big “if”: Offense

Obviously, a lot of people are high on the Cardinals offense, and with good reason. Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman are only going to get better, and Willson Contreras should be able to follow up his strong finish to 2023.

But I would hesitate to call the offense a strength.

Yes, there is a lot of offensive firepower, including Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. You also can’t count out Brendan Donovan. But people seem to be forgetting that the offense wasn’t exactly a strength last year.

Once again, it was very feast or famine, and they were 10th in the National League in runs scored. That’s not going to cut it this year.

Another thing to keep an eye on is the health of Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman. Noot went on the injured list three times, and it’s looking less and less likely that Edman will be ready for Opening Day.

I think the offense can absolutely be a strength for the Cardinals. Everybody just needs to produce. The talent is there, and if it can mesh, I think there’s a chance this offense could be elite. In my opinion, the main keys are Walker and Gorman. If they continue to improve, the Cardinals should be just fine.

Weakness: Rotation

While I wouldn’t necessarily call the rotation bad, I wouldn’t call it great either.

Sonny Gray is a huge addition for sure, and he’s somebody you can lean on in the postseason. But beyond him, the rotation is full of question marks, and there are even question marks with Gray as well.

The age of the rotation is a major red flag for me. Steven Matz is the youngest member of the rotation, and he’s turning 33 in May. I’m also slightly concerned about the additions of Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson.

These guys will give you innings and keep you in ballgames, but they allowed the fourth and fifth most hits in all of baseball in 2023 and had ERAs of 4.73 and 5.73, respectively.

Then there’s Miles Mikolas, who allowed the most hits of any pitcher in baseball at 226. The Cardinals are once again banking on a lot to go right with their rotation. Mikolas needs to return to his 2022 form in order for the Cardinals to contend, but he’s 35 and that is far from a guarantee.

The rotation can be good, but unless they go out and sign Jordan Montgomery, I won’t consider it a World Series caliber rotation.

Is it enough?

Now, the final question. Is this enough for the Cardinals to win the NL Central?

I think so. Granted, they wouldn’t last a second in the AL East or NL West, but the NL Central is incredibly weak. The Cardinals did the most out of everybody in the division this offseason, while the Cubs largely stood pat, and the Brewers traded away Corbin Burnes.

I expect the Pirates to be a non-factor, and the Reds may still be a year or two away.

Again, I must stress that this wouldn’t cut it in any other division, but since the Central is weak, I see a path for the Cardinals back to the top. This isn’t a powerhouse by any means, and I believe that 85 wins is a fair assessment for the team as currently constructed, but that might be enough in the Central.