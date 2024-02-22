What would it take to trade for Dylan Cease?

I don’t know if you guys are familiar with the Andes flight disaster, when a rugby team and some family and friends were on a chartered flight from Uruguay to Chile. It crashed in the middle of the Andes mountains, killing 13 of the 45 within the first day. The terrain and weather meant there was no food anywhere except what was left in the luggage. There was little hope of rescue given they diverged from their expected path. As the days went on, more died succumbing to their injuries, starvation and also from a devastating avalanche. It is also called the Miracle of the Andes. Both names are appropriate.

Sixteen people lasted 72 days in the freezing cold. You can probably guess how they managed to feed themselves to survive - the freezing cold was a blessing in this way. And two of the members walked 35 miles, with no climbing experience and malnourished, for 10 days before running into someone for help.

I knew of all of this before watching the Academy award nominated Society of the Snow, which is probably as good of a movie as a movie about this event could be. And I say that because this is an utterly unfathomable and impossible situation to put on film I think. I just cannot wrap my head around it. I don’t know how I would possibly survive this. The thing that gets me though is... how do I survive even if I survive?

I will never experience the despair, the pain, and the loss that they did. But I realized, when watching the movie, when they get rescued, that has to be the absolute greatest feeling in the world. The feeling that you made it, that everything you did was worth it, the absolute sense of relief. You ever been very stressed, and then you either completed what made you stressed or it went away, and then this huge sense of relief envelopes you? I imagine the relief they felt was tenfold that. Before that PTSD truly kicks in, in that initial moment of rescue, they may have felt something unique to only them that we’ll never get to experience.

(I didn’t really know where to put my thoughts about that disaster - if I could have connected it to baseball, I would have. Sometimes I am victim to the compulsion of what I want to write about, and the baseball portion isn’t going to be a long post anyway.)

Back to baseball, let’s talk about Dylan Cease. Specifically what it would take to trade for Dylan Cease. I am fully aware the Cardinals are unlikely to trade for him and especially so before Opening Day. It won’t be long before Cease’s value is outdated and if the Cardinals ever do decide to trade for him, it will certainly be outdated by that point.

But I have intended to write this post all offseason. Only the White Sox being the last or second to last team whose ZiPS projections were released stopped me. And the prospect countdown and Winter Warmup. But now that today is officially the start of Spring Training games, I thought writing one last offseason post would be appropriate.

What does ZiPS project for Cease? For the 2024 season, they see him as a 3.4 WAR pitcher. 166 innings with a 3.90 ERA. The fascinating thing about Cease is that this is worse than his career ERA of 3.83 and yet 3.90 would represent the 2nd best ERA of his career. Which is just me being misleading because he did have a 3.91 ERA in 2021, but his earned run results haven’t been consistent.

What about salary? In 2024, he’s making $8 million. If arbitration values him as it did in his first two years of arbitration, he’ll make $12 million in 2025. With a 2025 ZiPS of 3.1, that means ZiPS values him as a 6.5 WAR player the next two seasons, which is $65 million in value. He’s making an expected $20 million. That is a surplus value of $45 million.

I’ll address a potential trade in two formats. The scenario where the Cardinals “dry powder” is sacrificed because a potential ace is worth removing deadline flexibility. I mean you’re basically saving money to get a pitcher like Cease anyway. And the scenario where the Cardinals want to remain cash neutral, so they have to trade away a contract, which will definitely be Steven Matz.

Actually, the cash neutral option isn’t even cash neutral, the Cardinals save money in this hypothetical. In the past, I’d throw in a reliever worth a few million to make the money even, but well the Cardinals clearly don’t need yet another reliever. And also, the White Sox have nobody. Two waiver wire pickups in the middle of last season, a Rule 5 pick, three one-year free agent signings who can’t even be traded right now, and Jimmy Lambert. Maybe buy low on Garrett Crochet, but why would the White Sox trade him right now? He’s also making no money.

No the starting point of this trade is Steven Matz for Dylan Cease. Unfortunately, Matz doesn’t remove any of the $45 million price in prospects. If you were to take a strictly surplus value route, he technically would. Matz’s contract is a $5 million surplus right now (projected 3 WAR over next two years; $25 million salary). But well, the White Sox don’t want Steven Matz. The entire reason he’s in this trade is so the Cardinals save money. Maybe if you find a third team in the trade, then you can pay a little less in prospects, but that’s too complicated to theorize.

If you were to give the White Sox one prospect for Matz, $45 million in value is worth a 55 future value position player prospect. That’s Masyn Winn. That’s not happening. What about the duo of Brendan Donovan or Nolan Gorman? Well Gorman is easily a no. If you take his ZiPS (6.7 WAR over next three years) and expected salary ($10-15 million in same time period), he’s at $50 million surplus and that’s not even including that he has two additional years of control. He’s super super valuable, and if I’m wrong and the market isn’t valuing him that way, they shouldn’t trade him.

Donovan is certainly closer, if not outright fair. He has a 3-year ZiPS of 4.8 WAR. His salary will be about the same as Gorman’s, if he plays to that projection. That’s more like $35 million in value. He has an additional year that, if you strictly went by ZiPS 2027 projection - which I do not have - would probably not add any value. Considering his lack of prospect pedigree, $35 million may very well be his trade value. But I am higher on Donovan than this. ZiPS sees him getting less than 500 PAs each season.

That feels... low. I wouldn’t necessarily view it this way because he didn’t have a bad year, but this seems like selling low to me. For example, let’s say Donovan plays a full year and has a 3 WAR season. Not implausible. His new 3-year projection is 2.5/2.3/2.1 with a projected salary of $30 million (there is no way arbitration values him this highly, but this is the percentages). That’s $39 million. Not only one less year of control, but a league minimum one at that and he can have more value after the 2024 season.

As far as the rest of the MLB players, that would leave Ivan Herrera. They do have a 21-year-old prospect down in AAA who is a top 100 prospect. They could still use Herrera. However, the value he adds to this trade is... not worth giving up. You still have to add prospects that hurt with Herrera’s name.

Moving onto the prospects, what about the 50 future value prospects? 50 future value pitchers are worth $21 million and 50 future value position player prospects are worth $28 million. You can combine one of each and boom there’s your trade.

Dylan Cease for Steven Matz, Tekoah Roby, Victor Scott II

With Matz included, the Cardinals are actually overpaying by about $9 million with this trade. I was going to do a trade without Matz, but I am fully admitting that it should be about the same trade. So remove Matz from the deal and that’s your trade.

So in the interest of providing an alternative trade scenario, let’s say Donovan is the centerpiece of the trade instead. We still have $10 million in value left for the trade. This shouldn’t be hard to do, but it is. We can’t also trade Thomas Saggese, who is the path of least resistance to filling out the rest of the trade due to being the closest in value to $10 million.

And the Cardinals don’t seem to have a true 45+ future value pitching prospect. With the exception of Chase Davis, who can’t be traded yet, I don’t think they have a 45 future value hitting prospect either. So I guess I’ll have to take a 45 future value pitching prospect ($4 million), a 40+ position player prospect ($4 million), and a 40 position player prospect ($2 million)

There aren’t many of those prospects in the Cardinals system, so the choices get pretty limited. The seemingly definitive 45 future value pitching prospects are Cooper Hjerpe, Gordon Graceffo, Sem Robberse, and Michael McGreevy. When I weigh likelihood to hurt if they peak, likelihood to be average or better, and of course what their peak would look like, I think I have to select Gordon Graceffo of this group. He has a reasonably good chance of landing in the bullpen, and while I would also say that is true for Hjerpe, Hjerpe seems like he’d be the better reliever. Even if he hits, I don’t know if he’d be much better than average.

There are two 40+ position player prospects and they are almost exactly the same: Leonardo Bernal and Won-Bin Cho. They both could break out and make trading them look stupid instantly. They are both going to be in High A and both have some serious potential. But nobody ever lost money betting on a catching prospect to fail, so you got to pick Bernal of this group. I say this, by the way, as someone who is higher on Bernal than Cho. I just know how the catching prospect game goes.

Lastly, the 40 position player prospect, which is a little bit harder of a designation - is Jonathan Mejia still a 40 position player prospect, I don’t know. But I think Cesar Prieto is one and makes sense to trade. Even with Donovan traded, it’s still hard to see him leapfrogging Saggese, so he’d still be behind two second basemen. The White Sox have a bunch of vets close to free agency in the infield, so even if there’s no room for Prieto right now, he would get a shot soon enough.

Dylan Cease for Brendan Donovan, Gordon Graceffo, Leonardo Bernal, Cesar Prieto

I know that last one seems like a lot of pretty decent prospects plus Donovan for two years of Cease, but once you get out of the top 100 prospects, prospects really aren’t that valuable on the trade market.

I wouldn’t make either of these trades and that’s not even accounting for the White Sox demand being seemingly way higher. Are you guys willing to make either of these trades?