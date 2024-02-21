Birdos in Brief: A Final Look at Payroll and A First Look at the Roster

Good morning, Viva El Birdos!

Writer’s Note (feel free to skip down to the first heading if you’re just looking for Cards content & not my inane ramblings): I have a brief article for you today as I continue to plow away on my dissertation. Just as a point of reference, for those who are interested (probably just me), this article today will likely land at around 1000 words. My typical Wednesday work comes in at around 2000 words. One of my more engaging and detailed monstrosities, like my “Cardinals Legends Play Dungeons and Dragons” or my Master Plan series, will occasionally push 3000 words.

I have 26,000 words written on my dissertation. That’s like 26 Birdos in Brief. Half a year’s worth. I would rather be writing those. But I have a job to finish and I’m going to get it done.

It’s actually a pleasure to step away from that and write something where the words don’t all need to be 5 syllables long. I do love to write. And it’s this kind of writing that I prefer. So, yes, I am one of those true psychopaths who take a break from their writing by writing.

That’s enough on that. The Cardinals are on the verge of playing real baseball! We’re getting daily highlights of pitchers pitching, hitters hitting, catchers catching, and writers standing around watching. You’ve got to love Spring Training in February!

Final Look at Opening Day Payroll

That makes this a great time to give you one final payroll update. It might not be the final “Opening Day” payroll for 2024. There’s still a very, very, very slim chance that the Cardinals could add to their roster. No one expects it, though, so most likely this won’t be a subject we have to return to until next fall.

Good. Because I’m sick of talking about it. It was another confusing offseason of payroll tracking, but this time, that wasn’t caused by complex contract situations.

It was confusing because the Cardinals chose to make it so. All offseason it seemed as if the Cardinals’ public voices, particularly Bill DeWitt III and John Mozeliak, just could not get on the same page. Some examples:

* Bill DeWitt III started the offseason declaring that the Cardinals were going to climb the payroll rankings. That 100% implies that the club planned to increase payroll.

* John Mozeliak then stated that the club planned to return to last year’s spending levels (before they sold off talent at the Trade Deadline.)

So, payroll was going to climb. But it was going to stay the same.

Then, around the time of the Winter Meetings, we got a second round of conflicting statements, this time with Mo and DeWitt flipping roles.

* Bill DeWitt III stated that the Cardinals were up against a hard payroll cap and likely could only add one more bullpen piece.

* Days after trading for that bullpen piece, Mozeliak confirmed that the club planned to add another reliever (who ended up being Middleton) and the club had plenty of space remaining for acquisitions during the season.

So, the club was up against a payroll cap. But they still had plenty of room to add, both in the offseason and into the season.

Frankly, this is a nightmare for someone like me who tries to set a budget based on the club’s history and public statements.

The confusion around the Cardinals’ payroll situation this offseason, and the unrealistic expectations that came out of that, are pretty much entirely the fault of the organization itself. They tried to say that since they sold players instead of adding them at the trade deadline, their payroll was lower than expected. This year, since they don’t plan to sell players and do plan to add players at the deadline, their payroll will be significantly higher than the year before.

In other words, payroll is rising not because they’re spending more – they aren’t – but because they don’t plan to sell again.

That’s exactly where we are. The Cardinals have a lower Opening Day payroll in 2024 than in 2023 but that payroll will climb toward $200M or more by the end of the season when the club simply chooses not to trade higher-salary players away.

Needless to say, that convoluted approach to payroll math didn’t land with fans who are quite capable of reading a number for this year and comparing it to a number from last year and then doing a little math.

Here’s how that plays out by the numbers. (The guaranteed salary and arbitration salaries are final; the assigned salaries for pre-arb players are still estimates.)

The Cardinals are $5M under their Opening Day payroll for 2023. They’re also well short of where I had them pegged entering the offseason, which I based on their quotes, their payroll history, and the situation they faced. Clearly, I was wrong. But I don’t feel wrong. I still feel like the Cardinals are wrong to hold payroll at static after the worst season in a long time and we were right to expect them to do more than they’ve done.

First Look at Opening Day Roster Projections

Let’s leave the payroll situation behind and move on to a different type of chart.

In previous years, I’ve also tried to do an updated projected depth chart as Spring progresses. It’s a way to track progress in some of the key positional battles on the roster. This year, there’s not much drama to the roster. There is some talent among depth relievers but it’s likely going to take an injury to open up space for anyone except the expected.

The Cardinals’ proposed plan to open the season with a six-man rotation also cuts into depth. It’s not a guaranteed thing, but I like the idea, so for now, I’m going with it. You’ll see what I mean here:

On the offensive side of the roster, Fermin could displace someone like Burleson if the Cardinals feel the need to bring an extra infielder with them when they break camp. Considering the way that the Cardinals and Marmol have talked about Burleson I think that’s the longest of long shots. It would also likely take an injury to open the door for a player like Baker to make it.

Right now, I don’t think there is any way at all that a player like Victor Scott or Thomas Saggese earns their way onto the 40-man and the active roster. The Cardinals will want both to play every day and it would take multiple injuries for either player to jump up to starting at the Major Leagues out of Spring, even if they have great stats. The earliest either is likely to see the roster is the All-Star Break.

The pitching side has a bit more drama. I am currently projecting that the club will break camp with Zack Thompson in a 6th starter spot. That creates some issues for several players: Matthew Liberatore, John King, Andre Pallante, or Rule 5 draftee Ryan Fernandez.

If Thompson is on the roster at least two of those pitchers will have to be off the roster. At this point in Spring, it’s more a matter of preference than performance. In that light, I’m going to drop Liberatore in as a second lefty since I prefer him over John King. Pallante gets an easy nod over Fernandez. Such a move would mean sending Fernandez back to Boston, but after the addition of Middleton and Kitteridge to the roster, I’m not sure this team should guarantee a roster spot all season to an arm like Fernandez. They need flexibility from somewhere in their pen and a Rule 5 pick doesn’t provide that. (And rarely provides production.)

This is just the first of my projections. This will certainlyo change as we progress through the Spring. Feel free to tell me where I’m wrong and make some guesses of your own!

Have a wonderful Wednesday, VEB! Games are coming soon.