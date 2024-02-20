Surviving in the Shadows

Spring Training games haven’t quite started which means I still have time to publish one more research article that probably fits best into the offseason content category. So even with baseball in the air we’re going to take another deep dive into plate approach.

I started this article over a month ago after receiving some feedback on my last deep dive into plate approach and I’m just now getting around to finishing it. Last time I classified every St. Louis Cardinals hitter based on how often they swung at strikes and how often they didn’t swing at balls. There were some really interesting findings, including a name you probably didn’t expect to see at the top of any plate discipline leaderboard.

Here’s what that looked like:

This time I want to look deeper and break up in-zone swing rate. Now I want to look at which hitters do the best job of being aggressive in the “heart zone” and patient in the “shadow zone”.

Why do I want to do this? Because baseball is complex. I mean, theoretically, we could tell a hitter to swing at strikes and now swing at balls but, as it turns out, hitting isn’t that straightforward.

Pitches in the strike zone aren’t created equal. We know this intuitively. Pitches over the heart of the plate are easier to hit than pitches on the corner. The problem with in-zone swing rate is that both of those pitches are included into the stat and weighted equally.

(I want to be clear that in-zone swing rate isn’t a problematic stat. It’s actually quite useful. it’s simply a stat that I want to split into two parts and examine more deeply in this article).

That’s why we’re going to take the graph I made previously and hone in on in-zone swing rate. Now we’re going to compare “heart zone” swing rate vs “shadow zone” swing rate. And we want to do this for the reason stated above. Pitches in those zones are not created equal for hitters. It’s better to swing at meatballs than it is to attack the edges of the plate aggressively.

Before I get to the Cardinals, though, I should prove that statement. I’m arguing that hitters should be aggressive in the heart zone and more passive in the shadow zone but I don’t want you to just take my word for it.

Knowing the Zone

Let’s start with a picture to help us better understand the differences between the two zones. We’ll use Matt Carpenter’s swing take profile to illustrate.

The purple region is the “heart zone”. Pitches thrown in this zone are pretty much always (barring an egregiously bad umpire) going to be called strikes. The “shadow zone” is the next zone out, in orange, and you can see that pitches in this zone are pretty much 50/50.

So now that we understand the material we’re dealing with, let’s get into the analysis.

Pitchers Have the Advantage in the Zone

Pitchers thrive in the zone across the board, but they especially love the shadow zone. The combined run value for hitters in that zone was -5,331 runs which comes out to a 1.7 run advantage for pitchers per 100 pitches in the shadow zone.

At an individual level, there were only 25 hitter with a positive run value in the shadow zone in 2023. That comes from a sample size of 458 hitters who saw at least 400 total pitches last year. That’s just over 5% of all hitters.

So, to keep it simple, when the pitch is in the shadow zone...advantage pitcher.

Now how about the “heart zone”? What’s the breakdown there?

Pitchers have the advantage here too but by a smaller margin. League-wide, pitches over the heart of the plate were worth a run value of 1776.4 in favor of pitchers. That’s an advantage of 0.9 runs per 100 pitches in the heart zone.

Once again, pitchers have the advantage.

So if pitchers have the advantage in both the shadow zone and the heart zone, how can hitters even the playing field?

Making the Right Swing Decisions

The answer is simple - by making the right swing decisions. (I will add the caveat that the “right swing decisions” can vary at an individual level but I’m looking at the macro level in this piece.)

If we drill down into the shadow zone, there’s a clear discrepancy in results when hitters swing vs when they don’t.

The combined hitter run value on swings in the shadow zone was -5,289. On a rate basis that comes out to -3.3 runs per 100 pitches.

When hitters don’t swing, they fare much better. Their combined run value drops to -42 which gives a rate basis of -0.0003 run per 100 pitches. That’s basically neutral, which is a huge difference.

So I’m going to get a little hand-wavy here and say that, in general, it’s better for hitters not to swing at pitches in the shadow zone.

Now what happens when we drill down into the heart zone?

You’ll notice the same trend but in reverse.

When hitters swing, they put up a combined run value of 1,255, or 0.9 per 100 pitches. That’s a positive figure for once!

When they don’t swing, they put a combined run value of -3,031.5, or -5.9 per 100 pitches. A huge negative.

So let’s get hand-wavy again. In general, hitters should swing in the heart zone and should lay off in the shadow zone.

This gives us the simple principle that I began my article with. Hitters should be more aggressive over the heart of the plate and more passive over the edges. Before I move on, though, I do want to cover one possible exception.

One Possible Exception

If you’ve read my deep dives before you know that I love to focus in on a topic but that I will also address exceptions that might exist. That’s what I want to do here. I want to point out that there’s might be a problem with the statement I made at the end of the last section.

You can probably figure out what it is. I’m advocating for hitters not swinging in the shadow zone. But what happens in 2-strike counts? Should hitters really not swing at pitches in the shadow zone when they have 2 strikes? Should they risk a called third strike?

Well, that’s what the numbers support.

Swing vs Take in the Shadow Zone with 2 Strikes Swing/Take Hitter Run Value Hitter RV/100 Swing/Take Hitter Run Value Hitter RV/100 Swing -1975.5 -3.1 Take -149.6 -0.7

How do we get results like this? It turns out that two strike pitches in the shadow zone are awfully hard to hit. It’s more common for a hitter to make bad contact or swing and miss than it is for him to actually have a positive result when swinging at these pitches.

When a hitter takes, on the other hand, he’s basically flipping a coin on whether or not he’s going to strike out or put himself in a more favorable count. The results still skew negative for the hitter but not as drastically.

But, come one, am I really going to advocate for hitters becoming a statue and risking called third strikes? Definitely not. That’s not realistic. Good luck telling a hitter that you don’t want him to swing at a strike or a borderline strike when he’s in a two-strike count. That’s just not how hitters are wired.

At that point it comes down to identifying which pitches in the shadow zone are actually strikes and which ones aren’t. That’s hard but, well, that’s hitting.

I’ll stop that argument here because I don’t want to get sidetracked by the whole two-strike thing. I simply wanted to cover this because it may be an exception to the “swing in the heart zone and don’t swing in the shadow zone” principle that we’ve already established.

Looking at the Cardinals

Let’s get back to that principle now. We know that hitters are at their best when then they swing at pitches over the heart of the plate and lay off ones around the edges, which tells us what what we should be looking for from a plate approach perspective.

So which Cardinals are aggressive in the heart zone and patient in the shadow zone? Let’s find out:

There’s a few names that stand out here. For starters, it’s easy to see why the Rays were interested in Richie Palacios. No one even comes close to him here.

Some other names that are either in or near the ideal quadrant are Dylan Carlson, Tyler O’Neill, and Nolan Gorman. Dylan Carlson has always made good swing decisions so his inclusion here isn’t surprising. Tyler O’Neill is no longer on the team so I won’t focus on him too much but I do want to discuss Nolan Gorman for a second.

No other Cardinals hitter attacks pitches over the heart of the plate with the same level of aggressiveness as Gorman. That kind of aggressiveness does lend itself to some strike zone expansion and aggressiveness in other areas but Gorman’s shadow zone swing rate is only just higher than the league average.

He may not be in the ideal category but he’s close and he’s close in a way that maximizes his ability to do damage on contact. Would it be nice to see Gorman be a little less aggressive in the shadow zone? Sure. But we want him to be an aggressive hitter overall and this is a quality hitting approach for someone like him.

Feel free to make whatever other observations you have about the graph but now I want to look a little bit deeper. How did hitters in the “Patient” quadrant fare against pitches in the shadow zone and pitches in the heart zone vs. hitters in the “Aggressive” quadrant?

Intuitively, we should expect to see better shadow zone results and worse heart zone results. Does that hold? Let’s find out:

Comparing the Quadrants Quadrant Shadow Zone RV/100 Heart Zone RV/100 Quadrant Shadow Zone RV/100 Heart Zone RV/100 Aggressive -2.0 0.0 Patient -1.2 -2.3 Ideal -2.4 -1.4

To create this table, I aggregated the results of all the players in each quadrant from the above graph. So, for instance, the Ideal quadrant section of this table contains the combined results of Richie Palacios, Dylan Carlson, and Tyler O’Neill.

The results here show exactly what we should have been expecting them to show, with one exception. It looks like the ideal quadrant is the worst one here. All I’ll say is that the group contains only 3 hitters and those hitters, again, are Richie Palacios, Dylan Carlson, and Tyler O’Neill. The latter 2 players dealt with a myriad of injuries last year and Carlson, specifically, dealt with his power being sapped.

Those things are certainly weighing down the portion of hitter run value that relies on batted ball results so keep that in mind.

When we look at the other two groups, though, we see the exact trend we were expecting. The patient hitters fared better in the shadow zone as a consequence of not swinging as much and the aggressive hitters fared better in the heart zone as a consequence of swinging a lot more.

Now, you may also be tempted to combine the two run value categories and come to the conclusion that it’s better to be aggressive than patient but I would caution you against doing that. Keep in mind that we’re only looking at pitches in the zone or just off the plate here. That’s only half the story.

Aggressive hitters may have fared better against pitches in the zone or just off it but the patient hitters are also extracting more value from pitches in the chase and waste regions of the zone, which I didn’t cover in this piece.

The hitters in the “Aggressive” quadrant are almost exclusively hitters who can crush the ball. That’s not the case in the “Patient” quadrant. So we should expect the aggressive hitters to add more value against strikes while the patient hitters make their money by not helping the pitcher outside the zone.

Final Thoughts

Plate approach is a complex subject. I stayed at a macro-level in this article but the obvious problem with doing that is that I’m applying the same general idea to every hitter. Hitters obviously have different skill sets and need to be treated as individuals so while these principles hold generally, I also wouldn’t advocate for Tommy Edman to approach his at-bats the same way as Nolan Gorman.

Still, I found this article to be an interesting one to write and it’s another one that really demonstrates how underrated Nolan Gorman’s approach at the plate really is.

Thanks for reading!