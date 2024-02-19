The New Pitch Pitchers

The Cardinals do not have an especially great projection entering 2024 - it’s solid and it should be good enough to win the NL Central - but they could do better. The only real way to exceed your expected win total is for players to exceed their expected performance. In the case of three pitchers in particular, there’s more than just hope in envisioning a breakout season.

On the surface, Andre Pallante, Zack Thompson, and Nick Robertson would not seem to share a lot in common. One is expected to be the next man up when someone in the rotation goes down, one is largely expected to be a lock for the bullpen, and the other is expected to have to pitch his way onto the MLB roster. So what do they all have in common? They all incorporated a new pitch into their arsenal.

Robertson is a year ahead of Pallante and Thompson. He added the new pitch at the beginning of last year. Technically, it wasn’t really a new pitch. “I used to have a slider, it just wasn’t very good and I didn’t have to throw it,” Robertson said.

And honestly it wasn’t that great in the first half of last year either. “It started out really well and then after about the first week or so I kind of lost it. And then once I got to the Red Sox, they helped me develop it a little further and it got it a little bit more consistent.”

As far as the intricacies of how he worked on his sweeper, I’m not the right guy to share that. What I can do is point out visible changes that any casual fans can see. Well, Robertson pointed them out, I can share video.

“I used to throw from the first base side of the rubber, then after a couple weeks (in Boston), they moved me over to the third base side. Other than that, at the beginning of this year, I started doing slide-step only out of the stretch, then towards the end of the year, I went back to the half-leg kick, then slide step with runners on”

Let’s confirm this. First, from his Dodgers tenure, I have two clips. His first MLB strikeout with nobody on base, and then another clip with runners on base. He has the same delivery on both, which is what he’s talking about, but the reason I’m sharing two clips is also because you can clearly see that his foot is on the first bag side of the rubber.

You can see what I mean right? The mound is just easier to see in that second clip. Let’s compare this to later in the year with the Red Sox (who have a better-placed camera than most stadiums. That’s part of why it was difficult to find clips! Most are angled from left-center, thus harder to see his different placement on the mound). I’ll share a clip with nobody on and runners on.

You can see how drastically different his delivery is from his Dodger days. The difference between his delivery with runners on and without is a lot more subtle though. I had to watch it a couple times to notice. He gets to the plate faster with runners on, which makes sense.

For you more technically savvy folks, Roberston was asked what an ideal shape of his slider would look like. “Just because my release is a little higher and I know people like to use the term sweeper for the slider I throw, but most of the time it’s more horizontal, but where I have the higher arm slot, the 45 degree angle is what I’m looking for.”

Another pitcher who is working on a new breaking pitch is Andre Pallante. And with him, it’s quite simple. The gyro slider he threw last year was technically a good pitch, but it wasn’t that hard for hitters to know it was coming.

“I noticed that my arm slot was changing a little bit and that’s not the direction I want to go. I’m trying to make this pitch look like my fastball. I’m not trying to throw a metric pitch that looks good on Trackman.”

His goal is to get more strikeouts, but he also knows that he’s always going to be a heavy groundball pitcher. He also noted that whether it was the shift, or luck, or whatever, he won’t change the type of pitcher he is. He specified that just because a flyball pitcher allows a short home run at Great American Ballpark, they won’t change who they are.

“I’m never going to be not be a groundball guy. If there’s a way I can get a little bit better on the other side of the game, and that’s something we talked about, we talked about a little variation and how I can go about that.”

With that said, he is working on a curveball, and he was a little caught off guard by it being called the death ball. “I don’t really know a lot about the death ball, I know that’s something someone tagged on Twitter.”

“For me, it’s just a harder curveball. It’s more like my fastball, release-point wise and how it comes out of my hand. Where my fastball starts and where my curveball starts are going to be a lot more similar and that’s the whole goal. I’m excited to get the hitter’s point of view on it.”

To make things extremely simple, one of Pallante’s issues last season was that when he threw a breaking pitch, his arm slot was sometimes in a different place than when he threw his fastball, so hitters could instantly know what pitch was coming. That’s a huge disadvantage for a pitcher. Developing a pitch that could look like the fastball coming out of the hand, if properly commanded, would make a huge difference honestly. If properly commanded is easier said than done of course.

Lastly, Thompson is also searching for more whiffs and thus more strikeouts. Thompson has actually worked on two different pitches. Because he’s interested in starting and he’s been mostly a fastball-curveball guy, he’s incorporating a changeup in his arsenal.

“Working at Tread this offseason, we were looking over my arsenal a little bit. I knew coming in, kind of the main thing on my checklist was work on a changeup.”

Thompson threw the change just 2% of the time in the majors last year, a figure which pretty much has to go up if he has any shot of starting long-term. His new change is supposed to have more vertical drop, which should lead to more whiffs purely by virtue of placing it below the zone.

“They’re calling it the kick change. It’s a little bit different, a little less spin on it, little more depth on it.”

I said he was working on two new pitches, and the other one is a pitch he already has, but a different version of that pitch. “Trying to steal a page out of Monty’s book, we’re working on a little bit of smaller curveball too.”

He specified that it’s an additional pitch, so his regular curve is here to stay. “Looking to throw it harder, a little smaller, looking for strikeouts. Looking back on my curveball numbers last year, I leaned on it hard and guys didn’t hit it hard a ton, but I didn’t get the whiff I needed on it. I needed to be able to get the strikeouts, avoid wasting some pitches, getting into my pitch count, so I’m going after some strikeouts with the additional curveball.”

As far as his disastrous numbers in Memphis last season, he had a lot of trouble with the ABS system, but felt that long-term, the experience probably helped him.

“The ABS definitely changed the game. I felt like I had to make a big adjustment with my game. You can’t stick a fastball anywhere above the belt to hitters in AAA. It’s just not a strike. For me, that’s a little tough. The fastball covers my curveball so I had to switch to more of a pound the bottom of the zone fastball and mix in the slider a lot more which helped more in the long run. The slider turned into a weapon.”

For being known as a two-pitch pitcher, if you want to take an optimistic view, he’s more of a five-pitch pitcher now. Now, how much he uses each pitch is an open question, but if you’re counting, that’s fastball, kick-change, curve, smaller curve, slider. He is completely focused on making the rotation, though he’s willing to do whatever role the Cardinals need him for.

“How do I get through a lineup three times, maybe more? I haven’t thought of what pitches I would need to scrap to go to the bullpen yet.”

Spring training officially starts, at least the games played, on Thursday, although it doesn’t appear the Cardinals play until Saturday. This is effectively my spring training preview. I probably should have wrote this Thursday. But right before any spring training games are played, it also feels appropriate that I will have my last offseason post of the 2023-2024 offseason when I cover what it would take to trade for Dylan Cease in terms of a practical return. Next week, we’ll return to the prospects.