Players I’m Excited to Watch in Spring Training

Pitchers and catchers are in camp, other players are reporting, and we’re less than a week away from the first Spring Training game of the year. Suffice it to say that spring is in the air. So is snow, at least in Ohio, so today I want to keep our attention on Florida and discuss some players that I’m most excited to watch and follow in Spring Training.

We’re going to go below the surface too. Am I excited to watch Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado? Yes. Absolutely. But they’re known quantities. We know who they are. They’re Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. We’re not looking to see if they can break out because they’re already established.

So my list is going to exclude established players (except for maybe one exception) and include prospects, non roster invites, and players looking to prove their worth a little bit.

So let’s get into it.

Andre Pallante

This is the most established player you’ll see on my list so I wanted to start here. Andre Pallante has 176 major league innings under his belt but I don’t think he’s shown all he can be. In fact he’s probably my breakout pick for 2024 (don’t quote me on that yet).

That’s because Pallante has been putting in work at Tread Athletics this offseason to shore up his weaknesses. And by his weaknesses, I mean his breaking balls.

I’ve written about this extensively all offseason so I’ll just summarize here. Pallante had not only one of the best fastballs in baseball last year but one of the best pitches in baseball last year. Full stop. His fastball had a run value of 19 which ranked 10th among all pitches in the majors last year and generated an absurdly high 83.5% ground ball rate.

That’s an outlier pitch. The problem with Pallante is that his breaking balls (a curveball and a slider) were simply not good.

So what did he do this offseason? He re-designed his curveball into a death ball (if you want to know what a death ball is, click the article linked above) to give the pitch better tunneling and more deception out of the hand and he also tinkered with a sweeper in an effort to revamp his slider.

What happens if Pallante, a ground ball machine, also starts missing bats? That’s purely a hypothetical question at this point but it’s one that highlights the potential that he has. So what am I looking for this spring?

A few things. Ha she fully committed to his new breaking ball shapes? How do his breaking balls look? Can he command them? Can he miss bats? These are all important things to consider.

Let’s take this a step further. What happens if Pallante’s breaking balls are, in fact, legit? Well then, now we’re looking at a pitcher with an outlier fastball and two viable breaking balls. That’s 3 pitches. You can see where I’m going with this.

Pallante used to be a starter. If these new pitch shapes prove to be effective then I would love to see him, at some point, get the chance to stretch out again and work through a lineup multiple times.

Is that crazy? Maybe. But there’s legitimate breakout potential with Pallante this year and spring is the time to dream after all.

Riley O’Brien

Speaking of breakout potential, Riley O’Brien is someone I have my eye on as another potential bullpen breakout. The reason is simple here too. An offseason trip to Driveline helped O’Brien develop a slider and the result was a 2.29 ERA and 37.7% strikeout rate during the 2023 season.

The reason why the slider was so important for O’Brien is because he already had a nasty curveball/sinker combination but they diverged so much that he needed something to act as a bridge to improve his tunneling of his entire arsenal. The slider is that pitch. I wrote more on that here.

So what has O’Brien done this offseason? He went back to Driveline for some extra velocity.

Riley O'Brien showing us the easiest 99 mph we have ever seen pic.twitter.com/3GUfJ90lEf — Driveline Baseball (@DrivelineBB) December 21, 2023

Yes O’Brien is doing this in shorts at a workout facility and not on a big league mound. But I’ll also point out that he’s not ripping a max effort pitch here either. I also want to point out the pitch specs on that sinker. The fastball in the video got 18.5 inches of run. Pair that with 99 mph and that’s a crazy pitch. He averaged “just” 94.8 mph and 15.3 inches of run in 2023 so if his offseason work carries over to the season then he’ll be showing some major improvement.

Pair that with a crazy good curveball and we’re cooking.

I’m looking into Riley O’Brien a bit more and his curveball is unbelievable.



The average whiff rate against an MLB curveball in 2023 was 31.4%



O’Brien’s curveball had a 35% IN-ZONE whiff rate (!!!). That’s simply insane.



Oh and his out of zone whiff rate was 80% lol. — Blake Newberry (@bt_newberry) January 12, 2024

If O’Brien can break out some 99 mph sinkers to go with his nasty curveball while using that slider to tie everything together then we’re looking a pitcher with real impact potential.

The issue is obviously control as he walked 13.6% of the hitters he faced in 2023 but there’s a reason he was available for practically nothing. This is a guy who has shown huge bat missing ability and major improvements in the last two offseasons. Sign me up for that.

I can’t wait to see what his stuff looks like in-game.

Tekoah Roby

If you’ve read my writing here at VEB or followed along with the prospect countdown at The Cardinal Nation, you’ll know that Tekoah Roby is not only my top pitching prospect in the organization but he’s also my top prospect not named Masyn Winn.

There’s some injury risk here but the stuff is outstanding.

Roby’s fastball averaged 95 mph last season with 17 inches of ride and I’ve been told that he was able to get more induced vertical break in the past. That’s an explosive fastball and it misses bats. It’s hard for me to be as high on a prospect as I am with Roby if that prospect doesn’t have a good fastball and Roby’s fastball certainly qualifies as good.

That’s not his best pitch, though. His signature pitch is a curveball that gets tremendous depth (-15 inches of IVB) for how hard it’s thrown (80 mph) and also misses a lot of bats. This is a pitch that Roby has been able to use with great success to both lefties and righties and it’s probably one of, if not the, best pitches in the entire system.

He’s also added a slider that he mixed in last year and shows a promising changeup. That’s already a good 4-pitch mix but apparently Roby has worked on a sinker in the offseason to help him get in on right-handed hitters and help overturn his reverse splits.

So I’m excited to see Roby for a number of reasons. Spring Training games means Baseball Savant data. They also mean a first look at Roby’s sinker. They also mean that we can watch an explosive arm with top of the rotation potential (emphasis on “potential”).

Tink Hence

Speaking of explosive arms, Tink Hence is another pitcher I’m super excited to watch this spring. He also has explosive stuff with a hard fastball (~96 mph) with less riding life (~16 inches) than Roby’s but a lower release height that helps it play up in the zone.

The best secondary is probably Hence’s changeup but he also throws a slider and a curveball that are promising and can miss bats. Hence had a little bit of a hiccup in Double-A last year but I don’t think that represents his true talent. I don’t know if it’s been officially reported but I’ve heard that Hence was dealing with a finger injury at the time of his downturn, which would help explain the dip in performance.

Most prospect outlets, except for Baseball America, have Hence ranked above Roby and while I disagree, it’s only a slight disagreement. Hence’s stuff is legit and there isn’t as much of an injury history with him, although he has yet to pitch more than 5 innings in a single start which presents another cautionary indicator. Those are all over the place with pitching prospects, though, so while it’s helpful to note it’s not a reason for writing off a young pitcher.

So what am I excited for? Well, seeing Hence pitch for starters. He’s really fun to watch and he generates a ton of whip even with his small-ish frame. But I’m also excited to get more concrete pitch data on Hence and to see him pitch against more advanced hitters (albeit in a spring training environment) without having to deal with a finger issue.

He should be fun to watch.

Cooper Hjerpe

Among people who follow prospects closely, the opinions on Cooper Hjerpe are varied. Some think he’s a glorified LOOGY; a guy that will use his extremely low arm slot to eat lefties alive but will struggle against righties. Others, me included, see top of the rotation potential with Hjerpe. Hence the varied opinions.

I want to be cautious with the term “top of the rotation potential” because I’ve used it a few times now. The emphasis is on the word “potential”. Basically, that means that these guys (Roby, Hence, and Hjerpe) have nasty enough stuff that they can be top of the rotation guys if everything breaks right. It’s rare for that to happen with prospects, and especially with pitching prospects, which is why it’s rare to see players develop into truly elite players. Keep that in mind.

But Hjerpe has the kind of stuff that could make him a really really good pitcher. I’ll be honest, I don’t have the 100% factual pitch metrics with Hjerpe. What I do have is my eyes (always a good thing to have) and an interview that Hjerpe gave in which he told us his pitch shapes.

You should read the entire interview transcript that I linked above but here are the pitch shapes that Hjerpe gave us (measurements in inches, averages taken where needed):

Fastball: 10 IVB (Induced vertical; i.e. vertical break measured without the effects of gravity), 18 Horizontal

Slider: -2 IVB, 15 Horizontal

Changeup: -0.5 IVB, -19 Horizontal

Cutter: 11.5 IVB, 0 Horizontal

As you can tell, Hjerpe relies on his ability to generate tremendous horizontal movement and it’s that movement that allows him to miss so many bats (29.8 K%).

The issue with Hjerpe last year was two-fold. The first issue was that he needed to have loose bodies in his elbow removed. The second is that his command was rough. And specifically, he was unable to work inside to right-handed hitters with any sort of consistency. Those issues may be linked and they may not but I’m willing to bet on a pitcher with bat-missing stuff and a history of strong command in college.

He also showed improvement after struggling in his first four games:

Cooper Hjerpe’s first 4 games (2023):



16 IP

6.75 ERA

29.9% K%

18.2% BB%

6 HR allowed



Last 6 games:



25 IP

1.44 ERA

29.8% K%

11.7% BB%

2 HR allowed https://t.co/BMNgsoYl3e — Kareem (@KareemSSN) February 15, 2024

You’ll see a theme here but I can’t wait to get some actual Savant data on Hjerpe. I also can’t wait to see what he looks like healthy after a full offseason. He can get a ton of sweep and run and offers a unique look to hitters and that’s something that has me excited about the 2022 first round draft selection.

Victor Scott

Quite frankly, there’s not a whole lot of hitters competing for roster spots and there’s not a whole lot of hitters on the 40-man that excite me very much. This article is getting long so I used this spot as a choice between Victor Scott and Thomas Saggese. I like Saggese a lot but Scott might actually be the most fun player to watch in the entire system.

He can absolutely fly around the basepaths (as emphasized by his 94 stolen bases last year), is a good and willing bunter, and plays a fantastic center field. He’s not a complete player by any means but he’s the best athlete and most dynamic player in the system.

The big question mark with Scott is if he can hit enough to raise his ceiling beyond that of a fourth outfielder or defense-oriented starter and that’s why I’m excited about the prospect of seeing Scott’s development and getting some exit velocity data.

Beyond that, though, when Scott is in the game, there are bound to be highlight reel plays. I can’t wait to see them.

Carlos Linarez

You thought I was just going to stick with top prospects didn’t you? I’ve already covered Roby, Hence, Hjerpe, and Scott but this is a name that may have been off your radar.

It’s also probably not the catcher you probably expected to see here. This may not even be a player you’ve ever heard of. So why am I picking out a guy who, in all likelihood won’t play much this Spring? Why didn’t I choose more highly touted prospects like Leonardo Bernal or Jimmy Crooks or even Pedro Pages?

My reason is simple. Defense. Well...that and the fact that Linarez has an absolute cannon. I mean the guy threw out 50% of attempted base stealers in 2023, 49% of attempted base stealers in 2022, and 55% of would-be thieves in 2021.

Good luck stealing against him.

I would rate him as the second best defensive catcher in the system behind only Pedro Pages but that’s obviously a subjective statement. Still, his defense belongs in the same conversation and his arm is an absolutely standout tool at a position where it matters a ton.

The bat is a question mark but the St. Louis Cardinals have been willing to push Linarez despite that. I’m hopeful that Linarez can get himself into a spring game and I’m even more hopeful that if/when it happens some poor sap will attempt to steal against him. Spoiler: it won’t go well.

What I most want to see, though, is Victor Scott try to steal against Carlos Linarez but, alas, that probably won’t happen.

Final Thoughts

I am ecstatic that baseball is back and that we’re so close to the first spring games. I only took the effort to list a few players that I’m excited to watch but there are plenty more players that I could have discussed.

Feel free to let me know in the comments who you’ll be watching most intently. More importantly, though, enjoy having baseball back in your life. I know I will.

Thanks for reading!