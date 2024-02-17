Meet Me at Musial! (A Podcast Special)

Good morning, Viva El Birdos!

I have just a few weeks left to finish my doctoral dissertation. That’s exciting. It’s also, admittedly, kind of frightening and exhausting. And time consuming. Very time consuming.

Because of that, I am taking a small step back from writing here at Viva El Birdos. I am hoping you will barely notice! Adam is taking some of my Saturday slots. I still plan to write some on Wednesdays. And I am doing more podcasts, which occupy about an hour of my time instead of, well, a lot more than an hour for a typical post.

In that vein, I was very excited to join Daniel Shoptaw on Meet Me at Musial last night!

Daniel, @C70 on Twitter (X), has been a friend to all of us writers over here at Viva El Birdos for a long time. He shares our posts. He helped me get the podcast going over here. He has us on his shows. He has helped keep the whole blogging community connected with the Cardinals, with events like blogger day and press passes for the Winter Warmup.

VEB might be the proverbial granddaddy of Cardinals’ blogs, but Daniel will always be the Blogfather.

Last night, Daniel and I hit on a variety of topics, ranging from Arenado’s comments on the clubhouse to the juxtaposition of Spring Training with Lent! It should be worth a listen on a dreary February Saturday.

Give Daniel and Meet Me at Musial a follow on your favorite podcast outlet. He is joined regularly with his co-host, Allen, and has a great lineup of guests - including present and former VEB writers - when Allen is away coaching HS baseball. He publishes every Friday.

Thanks for listening! Have a great Saturday, VEB. I will be back with something like a normal article on Wednesday.