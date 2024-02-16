A Jordan Montgomery reunion all of the sudden seems more likely

Spring training is finally underway, which means the 2024 season is fast approaching.

To the surprise of many, there are a ton of free agents still available. I honestly though somebody like Jordan Montgomery would have signed somewhere by now.

But let’s talk about Montgomery for a second. It’s looking less and less likely that the Rangers will bring him back after winning the World Series. In my opinion, the Rangers are blowing an opportunity to cash in with him. Montgomery reportedly wants a deal in the $20-25 million AAV range, and the Rangers are balking at that.

How does this relate to the Cardinals you ask?

Well, yesterday, Derrick Goold tweeted that the Cardinals are looking into the possibility of going with a six-man rotation so as to avoid falling into the trap they did last year with not enough starters.

The comments on this story that believe it's



- about the Cardinals having six starters -



when it's actually about



- Cardinals needing/using six starters to avoid a trap they fell into last season -



is quite revealing. https://t.co/DLd7VRsub7 — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) February 15, 2024

Could this mean that the Cardinals are looking into the possibility of bringing back Montgomery?

I certainly hope so.

Will Cards bring back Montgomery?

Montgomery would be a perfect addition to this team and would legitimately make the Cardinals World Series contenders. Imagine having him and Sonny Gray leading the Cardinals rotation in the postseason.

Sure, the Cardinals would be underdogs against teams like the Dodgers, Phillies, and Braves. But they could actually compete with the best teams with two solid starters that can be trusted in postseason games.

The Cardinals would also be making a proactive move to sign him. In a sense, it’s an insurance policy because every year since 2011, a starter has gotten hurt in spring training or early in the season.

I certainly hope this means John Mozeliak is looking into Montgomery. It’s a better idea than just plugging in Zack Thompson to be your sixth guy and making the “six starters” claim again.

This is something the Cardinals should have done last year. They could have signed somebody like Justin Verlander or Nathan Eovaldi and had enough insurance in place to remain afloat when Adam Wainwright got hurt.

We shouldn’t harp on the past at this point, but it’s certainly a good idea and it would give the Cardinals a great chance to compete with the best teams in the National League in 2024.

When Goold says the Cardinals are hoping to not fall into the same trap they did last year, it certainly seems like they might be looking into adding one more starter.

If it’s Montgomery, I would expect the price to go down since his free agency has dragged out for quite some time. He might even get a shorter-term deal. But we’ll see what happens.