Ian Bedell is your #14 prospect. Vote here on the #15 prospect

A fairly close race between two right-handed starting pitching prospects, Ian Bedell slightly edged out his competitor for the win. The 24-year-old got off to a slow start in his professional career due to not pitching, but emerged on the scene last year in his only healthy season. It is Bedell’s first time on the list, though he may have made the list had we done this feature in 2021. That lives the list at:

Masyn Winn Tink Hence Victor Scott II Tekoah Roby Thomas Saggese Gordon Graceffo Cooper Hjerpe Chase Davis Michael McGreevy Sem Robberse Won-Bin Cho Max Rajcic Leonardo Bernal Ian Bedell

There are really only two, maybe three hitting prospects left that I would add at this point, and none of the three are a guarantee. So of the remaining six spots to vote on, most of them will probably be a pitcher. In this case, I seriously considered three starting pitchers, none of whom are particularly close to the majors. I added the one with an actual track record, Pete Hansen.

Joshua Baez (OF) - 21-years-old

Last year’s ranking: #11

Stats (Low A): 358 PAs, .218/.341/.383, 12.6 BB%, 34.1 K%, .164 ISO, .337 BABIP, 101 wRC+

Scouting: 20/40 Hit, 20/60 Game Power, 60/70 Raw Power, 50/40 Speed, 40/50 Fielding

I’ll hit the same talking points with Baez. He’s entering 2024 the same age as the majority of people drafted out of college, and will be playing at a level that most actual college-aged prospects would play at, which is Low A. So the advantages of being selected out of high school are removed, and he’s starting at the same place as a college-age junior. But well that is also an advantage of getting drafted so early. He’s still not behind the curve, and has dream-on potential.

Jimmy Crooks III (C) - 22-years-old

LR: #16

Stats (High A): 477 PAs, .271/.358/.433, 10.9 BB%, 21.2 K%, .162 ISO, .329 BABIP, 122 wRC+

AFL: 49 PAs, .186/.265/.233, 6.1 BB%, 20.4 K%, .047 ISO, .242 BABIP

Scouting (TCN): 35/55 Hit, 40/60 Power, 35/50 Field, 55/55 Arm, 40/40 Speed (This is from last year, not this, so it may have changed)

Crooks III was drafted a year younger than his contemporaries out of college, so he’s still quite young for his level, which in this case will be AA. A catcher who so far has been able to hit who is widely seen as able to stick at catcher and who is young for their level at a level as high as AA - this profile is a shoe-in for as a top 20 team prospect.

Ryan Fernandez, RP (26-years-old)

Stats (AA): 14 GP, 20.1 IP, 32.1 K%, 9.9 BB%, 38.3 GB%, 1.77 ERA/2.54 FIP/3.11 xFIP

(AAA): 26 GP, 30.2 IP, 25.2 K%, 7.2 BB%, 44 GB%, 6.16 ERA/5.24 FIP/4.09 xFIP

Scouting: 50/50 Fastball, 70/70 Slider, 55/60 Command

A seemingly two-pitch pitcher, but who nonetheless has such an outstanding out pitch that he should be able to carve out a career as an effective reliever. His one downside is his age and I suppose the fact that he’s a reliever at all. But accepting the reliever part as a given, the age is the downside. But age isn’t quite the problem for relievers as it is for the usual prospects.

Pete Hansen, SP (23-years-old)

Stats (Low A): 23 GS, 117.2 IP, 27.1 K%, 8.4 BB%, 44.9 GB%, 3.12 ERA/3.87 FIP/3.66 xFIP

Scouting: 30/40 Fastball, 55/55 Slider, 40/50 Curve, 40/50 Change, 35/55 Command

The 2022 draft is shaping up to be another pretty great draft. Already featured on this top 20 are Victor Scott II, Cooper Hjerpe, and Max Racjic. Hansen joins a group with Crooks and Mautz as three more potential top 20 picks. There’s not necessarily an obvious headliner like a Jordan Walker, but their first six picks of the draft all look pretty good.

Travis Honeyman, OF (22-years-old)

Stats: Has not played yet

Scouting: 35/55 Hit, 30/45 Game Power, 45/45 Raw Power, 55/55 Speed, 45/55 Fielding

Some of the younger prospects should probably use scouting rather than the stats, but in Honeyman’s case, you don’t have a choice. Potentially an above average hit tool with above average speed and above average fielding. Power doesn’t seem like anything special but it would be enough power with the other tools.

Adam Kloffenstein (SP) - 23-years-old

Stats (AA): 17 GS, 89 IP, 27.6 K%, 8.9 BB%, 51.3 GB%, 3.24 ERA/3.47 FIP/3.37 xFIP

AAA: 9 (8 GS), 39 IP, 21.2 K%, 12.7 BB%, 45.2 GB%, 3.00 ERA/5.78 FIP/5.60 xFIP

Scouting: 45/45 FB, 60/60 SL, 45/50 CH, 45/50 Command

Kloffenstein feels like a Cardinals prospect. Consistently under the radar, he just keeps performing. Where he diverges from a typical Cardinal prospect is the fact that he actually strikes hitters out. That said, why he’s not selected yet is simply that his scouting is not super impressive and his AA performance is his first great year.

Brycen Mautz (SP) - 22-years-old

Stats (Low A): 23 GS, 104 IP, 25.2 K%, 9.9 BB%, 49.5 GB%, 3.98 ERA/3.65 FIP/4.08 xFIP

Scouting: 30/35 Fastball, 60/60 Slider, 30/45 Change, 35/60 Command

Respectable stats at an age appropriate level are unexciting, but with great command and one great pitch as a starting point, Mautz has a few years to develop his other pitches. Mautz feels like he has a fairly good fallback option in relief if his slider his already that good.

Jonathan Mejia (SS) - 19-years-old

Stats (Rookie): 131 PAs, .173/.331/.288, 18.3 BB%, 28.2 K%, .115 ISO, .242 BABIP, 75 wRC+

Low A: 33 PAs, .107/.242/.143, 12.1 BB%, 30.3 K%, .036 ISO, .167 BABIP, 22 wRC+

Scouting: 25/60 Hit, 20/45 Game, 30/45 Raw Power, 55/55 Speed, 40/55 Fielding

Mejia still showed a good approach in his struggles at rookie ball and Low A, and that’s about the best thing you can say about his stats. So if you’re going to include him on this list, it’s for his scouting, and he has pretty damn good scouting. He’s also still a teenager, so he has some time to live up to that scouting.

Pedro Pages (C) - 25-years-old

Stats (AA): 497 PAs, .267/.362/.443, 11.9 BB%, 19.3 K%, .177 IS0, .305 BABIP, 113 wRC+

Scouting: 30/30 Hitting, 30/40 Game Power, 45/45 Raw Power, 20/20, 55/55 Fielding

Pages is a bit of a difficult prospect to judge mostly because catcher defense is hard to judge. And his hitting isn’t exactly easily to judge either, at least his MLB outlook. But his fielding is reputed to be better than the scouting grade Fangraphs gives, and you can be a pretty bad hitter to be an MLB catcher.

Cesar Prieto (2B/3B) - 25-years-old

Stats (AA): 249 PAs, .364/.406/.476, 6 BB%, 6.8 K%, .113 ISO, .379 BABIP, 144 wRC+

AAA: 291 PAs, .288/.334/.419, 5.2 BB%, 12 K%, .131 ISO, .310 BABIP, 88 wRC+

It’ll be interesting to see if the Cardinals try to alter Prieto’s approach, which is his main drawback, He swings at too many pitches. Theoretically, this would seem to be solvable, but it could come with other consequences, like striking out more and neutralizing his strengths. But he can sure make contact. We just want to make sure it’s good contact as much as possible.