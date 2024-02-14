VEB Podcast: Spring Training is Here! (And so is Skyric!)

Good morning, Viva El Birdos!

The VEB writing team gathered on Monday night to record a Spring Training preview podcast episode! It was great to have Mike Johnes, Skyricesq here on the site, join us for the first time since last year! Welcome back, Skyric! It was great to have you with us and we are looking forward to all that juicy transaction info.

If the Cardinals make a transaction and Skyric doesn’t write about it, did it even happen? I don’t think so!

Our content was pretty focused today and (thanks to the timer app in the corner of my screen) were able to stay around our 1-hour time frame. (And there was much rejoicing from everyone, us included!)

Topics we covered:

1. Our favorite moves the Cardinals made this offseason. Since we all agreed that Sonny Gray was the best, we went with our favorites. And with 6 of us writers on the pod, we dug pretty deep. What was your favorite non-Gray move this offseason? Let us know in the comments.

2. The one move we would change if we could. Again, we all pretty much agreed that adding a true #2 starter to go along with Gray is the right choice. But we offer various ways we would accomplish that. And a few of us broke out of the box and went in a creative direction.

3. Spring Training position battles. The roster feels largely set, but there are a few places where spring performances might change things significantly. That’s mostly in the bullpen. But we also highlighted the catcher situation and briefly imagined a scenario where a surprise starter sneaks into the rotation (without an injury).

4. What we’re watching. Lastly, we went around the circle naming the one thing that we’ll be watching for this spring. The right answer is probably Tweets that include the words “Starter _____ was shut down today due to tightness in his elbow.” But we were more interesting than that.

As always you can watch or listen right here on the site. Audio is available now through Spotify! Subscribe to our podcast channel on your phone or device and you’ll get automatic updates.

Video is also available through YouTube. Subscribe there as well to see our most recent episodes plus archives of all three seasons of the VEB podcasts! There are some great early episodes you’ll want to go back and watch when you get some free time.

Next up on the VEB Podcast we’ll start our first VEB Alumni series! We think it’s the 20th anniversary of the site in 2024. All year long we’ll have former VEB writers, editors, and site managers join us on the podcast to catch up with them and get their take on the 2024 season. It should be great fun!

Our first alumni writers will be Alex Crisafulli and John LaRue! Watch for that in a few weeks.

Have a great Wednesday, Viva El Birdos!