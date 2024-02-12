Leonardo Bernal is your #13 prospect. Vote here on the #14 prospect.

In what was not very much a surprise at all, Leonardo Bernal was selected as the 13th best prospect in the Cardinals system. He marks the first catcher on this list, though some publications consider Ivan Herrera a prospect, this one did not. Which is lower than I thought he’d be, though the 6-15 range is pretty interchangeable. That means the person you select today could also have an argument to be higher on the list. The list so far is:

Masyn Winn Tink Hence Victor Scott II Tekoah Roby Thomas Saggese Gordon Graceffo Cooper Hjerpe Chase Davis Michael McGreevy Sem Robberse Won-Bin Cho Max Rajcic Leonardo Bernal

Who to add was a very easy decision this time. It’s time to add a relief pitcher. He may do poorly in the voting, I don’t know, but the best relief prospect in any system usually lands in a top 20. A couple votes ago, you guys selected Ryan Fernandez out of a group of options, so he goes first.

Joshua Baez (OF) - 21-years-old

Last year’s ranking: #11

Stats (Low A): 358 PAs, .218/.341/.383, 12.6 BB%, 34.1 K%, .164 ISO, .337 BABIP, 101 wRC+

Scouting: 20/40 Hit, 20/60 Game Power, 60/70 Raw Power, 50/40 Speed, 40/50 Fielding

It is impossible to ignore his production when considering whether or not to vote for him, but I mentioned it last time and I’ll mention it again: maybe it’s better to view him as a 2nd round college draftee with loud tools for the purposes of determining his ranking, because the scouting on him if he were a college player would probably merit more consideration than his batting profile would seem to.

Ian Bedell (SP) - 24-years-old

LR: Unranked (I had him 16th)

Stats (High A): 27 G (19 GS), 96 IP, 27.2 K%, 8.7 BB%, 39.3 GB%, 2.44 ERA/3.50 FIP/3.72 xFIP

Scouting: 40/40 FB, 55/60 CB, 40/50 CH, 35/60 Command

What Bedell did - perform well at High A as a 23-year-old - isn’t on the surface something worth paying attention to, so this needs context. Bedell got hurt almost immediately after being drafted and missed two full seasons because of it, not to mention not getting the chance to pitch in 2020 (though most college pitchers don’t pitch in their drafted year). So this was his coming out party.

Jimmy Crooks III (C) - 22-years-old

LR: #16

Stats (High A): 477 PAs, .271/.358/.433, 10.9 BB%, 21.2 K%, .162 ISO, .329 BABIP, 122 wRC+

AFL: 49 PAs, .186/.265/.233, 6.1 BB%, 20.4 K%, .047 ISO, .242 BABIP

Scouting (TCN): 35/55 Hit, 40/60 Power, 35/50 Field, 55/55 Arm, 40/40 Speed (This is from last year, not this, so it may have changed)

If you ignore the AFL, Crooks III basically repeated his 2022, but at a higher level. As long as that level is good, that’s a pretty easy way to make the majors. That said, he’ll probably have his hardest challenge this upcoming season, jumping up to AA. He got a tiny preview of the difficulties when he struggled in the AFL.

Ryan Fernandez, RP (26-years-old)

Stats (AA): 14 GP, 20.1 IP, 32.1 K%, 9.9 BB%, 38.3 GB%, 1.77 ERA/2.54 FIP/3.11 xFIP

(AAA): 26 GP, 30.2 IP, 25.2 K%, 7.2 BB%, 44 GB%, 6.16 ERA/5.24 FIP/4.09 xFIP

Fernandez was the Cardinals’ Rule 5 draft pick from the Boston Red Sox. He was basically set back a year due to the pandemic. He pitched in short season A ball for the 2019 season, and when the 2021 season started, he was sent to Low A. He would most likely be in High A for the 2021 season if not for that. It did not help that he was limited to just 39 innings in the 2022 season.

Travis Honeyman, OF (22-years-old)

Stats: Has not played yet

Scouting: 35/55 Hit, 30/45 Game Power, 45/45 Raw Power, 55/55 Speed, 45/55 Fielding

Some of the younger prospects should probably use scouting rather than the stats, but in Honeyman’s case, you don’t have a choice. Potentially an above average hit tool with above average speed and above average fielding. Power doesn’t seem like anything special but it would be enough power with the other tools.

Adam Kloffenstein (SP) - 23-years-old

Stats (AA): 17 GS, 89 IP, 27.6 K%, 8.9 BB%, 51.3 GB%, 3.24 ERA/3.47 FIP/3.37 xFIP

AAA: 9 (8 GS), 39 IP, 21.2 K%, 12.7 BB%, 45.2 GB%, 3.00 ERA/5.78 FIP/5.60 xFIP

Scouting: 45/45 FB, 60/60 SL, 45/50 CH, 45/50 Command

Kloffenstein is someone who was aggressively promoted. Kloffenstein pitched in short season A ball at just 18-years-old back in 2019, and when the minors returned in 2021, the Blue Jays sent him all the way to High A. He wasn’t great, but just six good starts into the next season, and he was in AA. At this point, the Jays chilled a little because he was a 21-year-old not pitching well in AA. So he repeated, and he frankly had the best stats of his minor league career in at 22. When the Cardinals promoted him when they acquired him, it was arguably the least aggressive promotion of his professional career, despite some feeling he shouldn’t have been promoted to AAA.

Brycen Mautz (SP) - 22-years-old

Stats (Low A): 23 GS, 104 IP, 25.2 K%, 9.9 BB%, 49.5 GB%, 3.98 ERA/3.65 FIP/4.08 xFIP

Scouting: 30/35 Fastball, 60/60 Slider, 30/45 Change, 35/60 Command

The biggest thing Mautz has going for him, as opposed to his fellow college draftees, is that he pitched well in what is considered his age 21 season and the rest were considered 22. The biggest thing Mautz has going against him is clearly that he needs more than the one pitch he currently has. Which he’s working on. He has time.

Jonathan Mejia (SS) - 19-years-old

Stats (Rookie): 131 PAs, .173/.331/.288, 18.3 BB%, 28.2 K%, .115 ISO, .242 BABIP, 75 wRC+

Low A: 33 PAs, .107/.242/.143, 12.1 BB%, 30.3 K%, .036 ISO, .167 BABIP, 22 wRC+

Scouting: 25/60 Hit, 20/45 Game, 30/45 Raw Power, 55/55 Speed, 40/55 Fielding

Mejia still showed a good approach in his struggles at rookie ball and Low A, and that’s about the best thing you can say about his stats. So if you’re going to include him on this list, it’s for his scouting, and he has pretty damn good scouting. He’s also still a teenager, so he has some time to live up to that scouting.

Pedro Pages (C) - 25-years-old

Stats (AA): 497 PAs, .267/.362/.443, 11.9 BB%, 19.3 K%, .177 IS0, .305 BABIP, 113 wRC+

Scouting: 30/30 Hitting, 30/40 Game Power, 45/45 Raw Power, 20/20, 55/55 Fielding

Far be it from me to correct someone who is a far better scout than me, but that defensive rating is definitely low. I mean I do think maybe most of us can underrate just how good a 55 grade defender is, but at the same time, that is not the kind of defensive scouting reports coming out about Pages. I couldn’t tell you if it should be a 60 or 70, but it’s higher than 55 I’ll tell you that.

Cesar Prieto (2B/3B) - 25-years-old

Stats (AA): 249 PAs, .364/.406/.476, 6 BB%, 6.8 K%, .113 ISO, .379 BABIP, 144 wRC+

AAA: 291 PAs, .288/.334/.419, 5.2 BB%, 12 K%, .131 ISO, .310 BABIP, 88 wRC+

The biggest thing Prieto has going against him when it comes to the voting on this list is something that he has no control over: the fact that he is completely blocked. Try to think of a way he can become a starter or even be a high PA on the bench contributor in the near future. He has to get through Nolan Gorman, Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Thomas Saggese, and Jose Fermin. And he doesn’t need to be added to the 40 man until the end of 2025. (Saggese is eligible in December of this year)