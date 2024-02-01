Sem Robberse is your 10th prospect. Vote on the 11th prospect

The results of the tenth vote confirmed for me that I made the right decision to assume Michael McGreevy would have won the 9th vote. Because four players received between 15 and 30% of the vote, and in order for me to imagine a scenario where McGreevy is overtaken, I would really have needed to see one player shoot to the top and that didn’t happen.

Sem Robberse is your 10th best prospect of the system, and he’s the third prospect acquired at the deadline, so we could look at the 71 win Cardinals as a blessing in disguise when it’s all said and done. As for who to add, usually I have more of a frame of reference to work with: if this player isn’t selected, I know I can wait to add this other player. And this is true of any potential starting pitchers I might add for right now. This group hasn’t been a big reliever group, so I’m also safe from that. I have two prospects who do not have a direct comparison point, and I’m going to choose the almost complete unknown in Travis Honeyman, last year’s 3rd round pick.

Joshua Baez (OF) - 21-years-old

Last year’s ranking: #11

Stats (Low A): 358 PAs, .218/.341/.383, 12.6 BB%, 34.1 K%, .164 ISO, .337 BABIP, 101 wRC+

Scouting: 20/40 Hit, 20/60 Game Power, 60/70 Raw Power, 50/40 Speed, 40/50 Fielding

In some ways, he has the opposite problem of a fellow prospect in this vote, which is that he has trouble making contact, but when he does make contact, great things happen. But learning to hit the ball harder would seem to be an easier task than making more contact, depending on one’s skillset.

Ian Bedell (SP) - 24-years-old

LR: Unranked (I had him 16th)

Stats (High A): 27 G (19 GS), 96 IP, 27.2 K%, 8.7 BB%, 39.3 GB%, 2.44 ERA/3.50 FIP/3.72 xFIP

Scouting: 40/40 FB, 55/60 CB, 40/50 CH, 35/60 Command

If you’ve been following along, I have run out of things to say about Bedell. He was potentially kept in High A for longer than he should have for reasons that have nothing to do with his performance (injury and possibly Rule 5). As a consequence, this is a big year for him as a prospect.

Leonardo Bernal (C) - 20-years-old

LR: #11

Stats (Low A): 323 PAs, .265/.381/.362, 15.2 BB%, 17 K%, .097 ISO, .319 BABIP, 111 wRC+

Scouting: 20/50 Hit, 20/40 Game Power, 40/45 Raw Power, 40/40 Speed, 35/55 Fielding

Someone mentioned that Bernal had a low fielding grade for his potential and I don’t necessarily look at it that way for a couple of reasons. First, catcher defense is impossible to judge normally, and whoever gave these scouting grades has probably not seen that much of Bernal catching. But also, like, 55 is a pretty encouraging grade by itself. I mean I don’t think prospect writers hand out many 60 or better grades for fielding.

Won-Bin Cho (OF) - 20-years-old

LR: #15

Stats (Low A): 452 PAs, .270/.376/.389, 14.2 BB%, 21.7 K%, .119 ISO, .341 BABIP, 114 wRC+

Scouting: 30/40 Hit, 35/55 Game Power 50/60 Raw Power, 50/50 Speed, 30/50 Fielding

Cho is missing the same thing that Dylan Carlson is currently missing, which is some thump. There are concerns about his ability to hit the ball hard. Not that that is a small problem, but it also happens to be just about his only problem. How much you believe he will gain that ability will probably determine your voting.

Jimmy Crooks III (C) - 22-years-old

LR: #16

Stats (High A): 477 PAs, .271/.358/.433, 10.9 BB%, 21.2 K%, .162 ISO, .329 BABIP, 122 wRC+

AFL: 49 PAs, .186/.265/.233, 6.1 BB%, 20.4 K%, .047 ISO, .242 BABIP

Scouting (TCN): 35/55 Hit, 40/60 Power, 35/50 Field, 55/55 Arm, 40/40 Speed (This is from last year, not this, so it may have changed)

I had not realized I didn’t post the scouting numbers for Crooks in the last vote, and I guess I found out the reason why, which is that Fangraphs has not given him any scouting grades yet. Well, in a pinch, I just used the scouting from last year. So, things may have changed, but things pretty much went on schedule in 2023 for Crooks, so I would be surprised if it’s not essentially still the same.

Travis Honeyman, OF (22-years-old)

Stats: Has not played yet

Scouting: 35/55 Hit, 30/45 Game Power, 45/45 Raw Power, 55/55 Speed, 45/55 Fielding

Technically, Chase Davis being selected gives me some idea of how people will feel about Honeyman. Both were drafted in the 2023 draft. Both are outfielders. But Honeyman did not play an inning of professional ball last year. I don’t believe it was injury related. But kind of like Davis, it’s really the scouting that would get him on this list anyway.

Adam Kloffenstein (SP) - 23-years-old

Stats (AA): 17 GS, 89 IP, 27.6 K%, 8.9 BB%, 51.3 GB%, 3.24 ERA/3.47 FIP/3.37 xFIP

AAA: 9 (8 GS), 39 IP, 21.2 K%, 12.7 BB%, 45.2 GB%, 3.00 ERA/5.78 FIP/5.60 xFIP

Scouting: 45/45 FB, 60/60 SL, 45/50 CH, 45/50 Command

Yet another prospect picked up at the deadline, Kloffenstein is not quite on the level of Saggesse or Roby or even Robberse. But he honestly had really good numbers in AA last season and while he did not in AAA, it was eight starts and he’s still just 23. I am very curious to see what he does in 2024.

Brycen Mautz (SP) - 22-years-old

Stats (Low A): 23 GS, 104 IP, 25.2 K%, 9.9 BB%, 49.5 GB%, 3.98 ERA/3.65 FIP/4.08 xFIP

Scouting: 30/35 Fastball, 60/60 Slider, 30/45 Change, 35/60 Command

Mautz struck out 18 batters in his first three starts and then started to work to improve his weaker pitches, and one way to improve those is to throw it more in game situations. Basically repetition. One consequence is that it’s going to lead to some rough starts and he allowed 4 runs each in his next three starts. Eventually he settled in to what are some pretty good stats for the season.

Jonathan Mejia (SS) - 19-years-old

Stats (Rookie): 131 PAs, .173/.331/.288, 18.3 BB%, 28.2 K%, .115 ISO, .242 BABIP, 75 wRC+

Low A: 33 PAs, .107/.242/.143, 12.1 BB%, 30.3 K%, .036 ISO, .167 BABIP, 22 wRC+

Scouting: 25/60 Hit, 20/45 Game, 30/45 Raw Power, 55/55 Speed, 40/55 Fielding

Mejia had what amounts to a lost year. He had an incredible season in the DSL, and the Cardinals probably wanted him to play a little earlier than the rookie level league starts and also just to get a taste of how ready he was for Low A. As it turns out, he wasn’t ready. That’s not a surprise for an 18-year-old. What was more surprising were his struggles in rookie ball. Good news? The eye he showed in the DSL seems legit.

Max Rajcic (SP) - 22-years-old

LYR: Unranked

Stats (Low A): 12 GS, 62 IP, 28.6 K%, 3.8 BB%, 36.2 GB%, 1.89 ERA/3.08 FIP/3.50 xFIP

High A: 11 GS, 61.1 IP, 21.9 K%, 7.2 BB%, 36.4 GB%, 3.08 ERA/3.21 FIP/4.02 xFIP

Scouting (via TCN): 45/50 FB, 40/45 SL, 55/60 CB, 50/55, CH, 50/60 Command

I imagine given his invite to spring training, his invite to Winter Warmup, and that he pitched in a playoff game in AA, Rajcic will start the season in AA. Which is a really fast ascent. Drafted in 2022, he didn’t pitch until last year, and 23 starts into his professional career, he’s in AA.