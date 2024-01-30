Tuesday Open Thread

I was originally planning on posting another deep dive today focused on how pitchers can leverage unorthodox pitch strategies to get called strikes but I simply ran out of time. I’m traveling for work right now and wasn’t able to finish the article I had planned. You can expect to see it on Sunday.

For now, though, the day is yours! Post about whatever you like!

If you’re looking for content, there’s plenty to get caught up on here at VEB if you’re not up to date.

So feel free to catch up on some of the other stuff here on the site or join the conversation in the comments.

Have a great Tuesday!