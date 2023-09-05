St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves - A game thread for September 5, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Atlanta Braves this evening at 6:20 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups CARDINALS BRAVES Lars Nootbaar - RF Ronald Acuna - RF Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Ozzie Albies - 2B Nolan Gorman - 2B Austin Riley - 3B Nolan Arenado - 3B Matt Olson - 1B Willson Contreras - C Marcell Ozuna - DH Jordan Walker - DH Eddie Rosario - LF Tyler O'Neill - LF Sean Murphy - C Tommy Edman - CF Michael Harris - CF Masyn Winn - SS Nicky Lopez - SS Miles Mikolas - RHP Michael Soroka - RHP