St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves - A game thread for September 5, 2023

game 138

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Atlanta Braves this evening at 6:20 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

CARDINALS BRAVES
Lars Nootbaar - RF Ronald Acuna - RF
Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Ozzie Albies - 2B
Nolan Gorman - 2B Austin Riley - 3B
Nolan Arenado - 3B Matt Olson - 1B
Willson Contreras - C Marcell Ozuna - DH
Jordan Walker - DH Eddie Rosario - LF
Tyler O'Neill - LF Sean Murphy - C
Tommy Edman - CF Michael Harris - CF
Masyn Winn - SS Nicky Lopez - SS
Miles Mikolas - RHP Michael Soroka - RHP

