St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves - A game thread for September 5, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Atlanta Braves this evening at 6:20 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CARDINALS
|BRAVES
|Lars Nootbaar - RF
|Ronald Acuna - RF
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Ozzie Albies - 2B
|Nolan Gorman - 2B
|Austin Riley - 3B
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Matt Olson - 1B
|Willson Contreras - C
|Marcell Ozuna - DH
|Jordan Walker - DH
|Eddie Rosario - LF
|Tyler O'Neill - LF
|Sean Murphy - C
|Tommy Edman - CF
|Michael Harris - CF
|Masyn Winn - SS
|Nicky Lopez - SS
|Miles Mikolas - RHP
|Michael Soroka - RHP
