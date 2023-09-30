St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds - A game thread for September 30, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Cincinnati Reds this evening at 7:15 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|REDS
|CARDINALS
|Jonathan India - 2B
|Tommy Edman - 2B
|Nick Senzel - LF
|Paul Goldschmidt - DH
|Spencer Steer - 1B
|Lars Nootbaar - CF
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand - DH
|Jordan Walker - RF
|Tyler Stephenson - C
|Ivan Herrera - C
|Noelvi Marte - 3B
|Richie Palacios - LF
|TJ Friedl - CF
|Luken Baker - 1B
|Elly De La Cruz - SS
|Jose Fermin - 3B
|Stuart Fairchild - RF
|Masyn Winn - SS
|Connor Phillips - RHP
|Drew Rom - LHP
Loading comments...