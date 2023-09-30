 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds - A game thread for September 30, 2023

game 161

By lil_scooter93
/ new

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Cincinnati Reds this evening at 7:15 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

REDS CARDINALS
Jonathan India - 2B Tommy Edman - 2B
Nick Senzel - LF Paul Goldschmidt - DH
Spencer Steer - 1B Lars Nootbaar - CF
Christian Encarnacion-Strand - DH Jordan Walker - RF
Tyler Stephenson - C Ivan Herrera - C
Noelvi Marte - 3B Richie Palacios - LF
TJ Friedl - CF Luken Baker - 1B
Elly De La Cruz - SS Jose Fermin - 3B
Stuart Fairchild - RF Masyn Winn - SS
Connor Phillips - RHP Drew Rom - LHP

More From Viva El Birdos

Loading comments...