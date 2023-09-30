St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds - A game thread for September 30, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Cincinnati Reds this evening at 7:15 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups REDS CARDINALS Jonathan India - 2B Tommy Edman - 2B Nick Senzel - LF Paul Goldschmidt - DH Spencer Steer - 1B Lars Nootbaar - CF Christian Encarnacion-Strand - DH Jordan Walker - RF Tyler Stephenson - C Ivan Herrera - C Noelvi Marte - 3B Richie Palacios - LF TJ Friedl - CF Luken Baker - 1B Elly De La Cruz - SS Jose Fermin - 3B Stuart Fairchild - RF Masyn Winn - SS Connor Phillips - RHP Drew Rom - LHP