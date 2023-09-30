VEB Podcast: Ask the Writers! (Season Review)

Well... 19-2. Let’s just put that behind us.

Yes, it was terrible but I’m not sure that more than 6-7 players who took the field last night will be on the Cardinals roster come April. It’s a game best forgotten.

I know that we’re ready to move on from this season, but there’s still a little bit of 2023 business we have to take care of. On Monday night the writing team here at Viva El Birdos will assemble to talk about this mess of a season. We’ll review the players, coaches, and the front office.

We’ll also take your questions! Let me warn you in advance: this will not be a full Q&A session. We have quite a bit of topical ground to cover but we’ll try to save at least 15 minutes to hit as many of your queries as we can. This podcast will be focused on reviewing the season. So, if you want to make the cut, then focus your questions on what happened in 2023 and why it happened. If your question doesn’t make it into the episode, one of us - probably me - will try to answer in writing here or in another post.

I know that most of you are ready to get to off-season content, but don’t worry. We’ll get there. On the podcast, we have the 2023 season review episode next week. Then a minor league review coming in mid-October. Then it’s nothing but offseason content heading into the GM meetings and forward, with plenty of space for us to cover your questions, your trade scenarios, and free agent takes.

So, ask away! Post your question in the comments and look for the episode to drop on Tuesday afternoon for podcast listeners and YouTube watchers and Wednesday morning here on Viva El Birdos.