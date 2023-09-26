The St. Louis Cardinals will play the Milwaukee Brewers for the final time in 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals have played the Milwaukee Brewers ten times this season, going 4-6 in those games. I think we have written three previews about the Brewers this season. The Brewers are 88-68 and have clinched a spot in the postseason and are one win away from clinching the National League Central. We know who they are, right? So, I am going to cheat for this preview. Instead of writing the same thing I have written about them already, I think I will just provide some highlight videos I found on MLB Film Room from earlier in the season. The season has been tough, but there are some good moments mixed in. Let’s reminisce on those as the season winds down to a close!

That last video has me smiling like an idiot. Baseball sure is good.

Matchups:

Tuesday, September 26 at 6:40 pm CT: Zack Thompson vs. Adrian Houser

Wednesday, September 27 at 6:40 pm CT: Miles Mikolas vs. Wade Miley

Thursday, September 28 at 3:10 pm CT: Dakota Hudson vs. Corbin Burnes