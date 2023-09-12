Three Cardinals prospects who have improved their stock the most this season

The St. Louis Cardinals minor league system has seen progress at the top of their system with the likes of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn, both of whom have been promoted to the big league level. Neither dominated this season, but it is still encouraging to see two future stars playing at the MLB level together. There has also been some considerable progress from some of the minor league prospects who are playing below AAA. We will review three of the low-level minor league Cardinals prospects who have improved their stock considerably this season.

Victor Scott ll - OF - A+/AA

2023 stats - 126 G, .304/.373/.426, 19 2B, 8 HR, 45 BB, 92 K, 93 SB

Victor Scott ll wasn’t coming off of a poor season in 2022 but there were some considerable questions around him, mainly in his ability to impact the baseball. His slugging percentage was just .389 and he had only 10 extra base hits across 31 games. This season we’ve seen a bit of a reversal with his slugging percentage jumping to .426 which is in large part due to his 18 combined triples and homers. Scott ll has the glove and speed combo to at minimum make him an MLB player. If his bat power continues to develop as it has this year he might become an impact center fielder for the Cardinals in the near future.

Won Bin-Cho - OF - A

2023 stats - 105 G, .270/.376/.389, 15 2B, 7 HR, 64 BB, 98 K, 32 SB

Bin-Cho was coming off of a terrible debut season where he hit just .211 with only five extra base hits in 26 games. This season he’s seen a considerable jump almost across the board. His average is up .059 points and his slugging percentage is up .073. Despite the depressed power numbers in his first season, there weren’t true concerns about his long-term power outlook but it is still nice to see the improvement this season. It also should be taken into account that the international signee struggled with injuries in 2022 which likely played a role in his poor numbers.

Ian Bedell - SP - A+

2023 stats - 27 G, 19 GS, 96 IP, 2.44 ERA, 34 BB, 106 K, 1.15 WHIP

After throwing just a combined 8 ⅓ innings across his first two pro seasons due to Tommy John surgery, Cardinals fans were finally treated to watching Bedell pitch. Playing at all this season would result in some form of progress for the former fourth round pick. This sort of performance will likely force St. Louis to place him on the 40-man roster this winter. How the Cardinals decide to continue with his progression remains to be seen as he will end the season right around the 100-innings pitched mark. He will probably reach around 140 innings next season, meaning he won’t see a full season workload until 2025, his age 26/27 season.