The St. Louis Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates
Whose bats have been relatively quiet.
They brought up Drew Maggi
A 34-year-old rookie
His dedication, you have to admire it.
On Friday the Cards face Mitch Keller.
He seems like a mighty nice feller
His sinker is his best
And a 4-seemer at the chest,
But his offspeed is less than stellar.
Johan Oveido pitches on Sunday.
For the Cardinals he used to play.
His fastball averages 96,
But is not often whiffed.
That’s why he has a 4.20 ERA.
By wRC+ Byran Reynolds hits best.
His 111 is more than the rest.
He doesn’t often walk,
But his bat has some pop.
Pitches in the zone he will hit with zest.
In homers Jack Suwinski has the team lead.
He also has pretty good speed.
In outcomes he has three
And a .334 OBP,
For power in contact he concedes.
In wins the Pirates have more,
But with Cardinals, still on the floor
In the NLC race
So there is nothing to chase,
But let’s see what this series has in store.
Matchups:
Friday, September 1 at 7:15 pm: Mitch Keller vs. Dakota Hudson
Saturday, September 2 at 6:15 pm: TBD vs. Drew Rom
Sunday, September 3 at 1:15 pm: Johan Oviedo vs. Adam Wainwright
