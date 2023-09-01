The St. Louis Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates

Whose bats have been relatively quiet.

They brought up Drew Maggi

A 34-year-old rookie

His dedication, you have to admire it.

On Friday the Cards face Mitch Keller.

He seems like a mighty nice feller

His sinker is his best

And a 4-seemer at the chest,

But his offspeed is less than stellar.

Johan Oveido pitches on Sunday.

For the Cardinals he used to play.

His fastball averages 96,

But is not often whiffed.

That’s why he has a 4.20 ERA.

By wRC+ Byran Reynolds hits best.

His 111 is more than the rest.

He doesn’t often walk,

But his bat has some pop.

Pitches in the zone he will hit with zest.

In homers Jack Suwinski has the team lead.

He also has pretty good speed.

In outcomes he has three

And a .334 OBP,

For power in contact he concedes.

In wins the Pirates have more,

But with Cardinals, still on the floor

In the NLC race

So there is nothing to chase,

But let’s see what this series has in store.

Matchups:

Friday, September 1 at 7:15 pm: Mitch Keller vs. Dakota Hudson

Saturday, September 2 at 6:15 pm: TBD vs. Drew Rom

Sunday, September 3 at 1:15 pm: Johan Oviedo vs. Adam Wainwright