St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres - A game thread for August 29, 2023

game 133

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the San Diego Padres this evening at 6:45 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

PADRES CARDINALS
Ha-Seong Kim - 2B Richie Palacios - CF
Juan Soto - LF Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Manny Machado - DH Nolan Gorman - 2B
Fernando Tatis - RF Nolan Arenado - 3B
Xander Bogaerts - SS Willson Contreras - C
Garrett Cooper - 1B Alec Burleson - DH
Luis Campusano - C Tyler O'Neill - LF
Matthew Batten - 3B Jordan Walker - RF
Jose Azocar - CF Masyn Winn - SS
Seth Lugo - RHP Zack Thompson - LHP

