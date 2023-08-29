St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres - A game thread for August 29, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the San Diego Padres this evening at 6:45 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups PADRES CARDINALS Ha-Seong Kim - 2B Richie Palacios - CF Juan Soto - LF Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Manny Machado - DH Nolan Gorman - 2B Fernando Tatis - RF Nolan Arenado - 3B Xander Bogaerts - SS Willson Contreras - C Garrett Cooper - 1B Alec Burleson - DH Luis Campusano - C Tyler O'Neill - LF Matthew Batten - 3B Jordan Walker - RF Jose Azocar - CF Masyn Winn - SS Seth Lugo - RHP Zack Thompson - LHP