St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres - A game thread for August 29, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the San Diego Padres this evening at 6:45 pm CT. Here are tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|PADRES
|CARDINALS
|Ha-Seong Kim - 2B
|Richie Palacios - CF
|Juan Soto - LF
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Manny Machado - DH
|Nolan Gorman - 2B
|Fernando Tatis - RF
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Xander Bogaerts - SS
|Willson Contreras - C
|Garrett Cooper - 1B
|Alec Burleson - DH
|Luis Campusano - C
|Tyler O'Neill - LF
|Matthew Batten - 3B
|Jordan Walker - RF
|Jose Azocar - CF
|Masyn Winn - SS
|Seth Lugo - RHP
|Zack Thompson - LHP
Loading comments...