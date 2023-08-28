St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres - A game thread for August 28, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the San Diego Padres this evening at 6:45 pm CT. Here are tonigh’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|PADRES
|CARDINALS
|Ha-Seong Kim - 2B
|Tommy Edman - CF
|Juan Soto - LF
|Tyler O'Neill - LF
|Manny Machado - 3B
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Fernando Tatis - RF
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Xander Bogaerts - SS
|Willson Contreras - DH
|Garrett Cooper - 1B
|Nolan Gorman - 2B
|Matt Carpenter - DH
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Jordan Walker - RF
|Trent Grisham - CF
|Masyn Winn - SS
|Blake Snell - LHP
|Adam Wainwright - RHP
