St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres - A game thread for August 28, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the San Diego Padres this evening at 6:45 pm CT. Here are tonigh’s lineups:

Today's Lineups PADRES CARDINALS Ha-Seong Kim - 2B Tommy Edman - CF Juan Soto - LF Tyler O'Neill - LF Manny Machado - 3B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Fernando Tatis - RF Nolan Arenado - 3B Xander Bogaerts - SS Willson Contreras - DH Garrett Cooper - 1B Nolan Gorman - 2B Matt Carpenter - DH Andrew Knizner - C Gary Sanchez - C Jordan Walker - RF Trent Grisham - CF Masyn Winn - SS Blake Snell - LHP Adam Wainwright - RHP