 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres - A game thread for August 28, 2023

game 132

By lil_scooter93
/ new

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the San Diego Padres this evening at 6:45 pm CT. Here are tonigh’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

PADRES CARDINALS
Ha-Seong Kim - 2B Tommy Edman - CF
Juan Soto - LF Tyler O'Neill - LF
Manny Machado - 3B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Fernando Tatis - RF Nolan Arenado - 3B
Xander Bogaerts - SS Willson Contreras - DH
Garrett Cooper - 1B Nolan Gorman - 2B
Matt Carpenter - DH Andrew Knizner - C
Gary Sanchez - C Jordan Walker - RF
Trent Grisham - CF Masyn Winn - SS
Blake Snell - LHP Adam Wainwright - RHP

More From Viva El Birdos

Loading comments...