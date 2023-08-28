This is where the preview of the San Diego Padres was supposed to go...

MOZELIAK

Hang out the banners on the outfield walls.

the cry is still “They come!” Busch Stadium’s strength

Will laugh a homer to scorn. Here let them hit

Till groundballs and flyouts eat them up.

Were they not forced with those that should be

ours,

We might have met them dareful, offer to offer,

And beat them back to San Diego.

A cry within.

What is that noise?

GIRSH

It is the cry of the fans, John.

[He exits]

MOZELIAK

I have almost forgot the taste of losing.

The time has been my senses would have cooled

To not make the playoffs, and my fell of hair

Would at a dismal treatise rouse and stir

At a losing season. I have supped with horrors.

Direness, familiar to my slaughterous thoughts,

Cannot once start me.

[Enter Girsch]

Wherefore was that cry?

GIRSH

The season, John, is dead.

MOZELIAK

It should have died hearafter.

There would have been time for such a word.

Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow

Creeps in this petty pace from game to game

To the last syllable of recorded time,

And all our previous seasons have lighted fools

The way of dusty elimination. Out, out, brief candle!

Baseball’s but a walking shadow, a poor player

That struts and frets his hour upon the field

and then is heard no more. It is a tale

Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,

Signifying nothing.

Turn on the stadium lgiths! Blow wind, come wrack,

At least the season will end with in our hands a bat.

Matchups:

Monday, August 28 at 6:45pm: Blake Snell vs. Adam Wainwright

Tuesday, August 29 at 6:45 pm: Seth Lugo vs. Zack Thompson

Wednesday, August 30 at 1:15 pm: Yu Darvish vs. Miles Mikolas