This is where the preview of the San Diego Padres was supposed to go...

MOZELIAK
Hang out the banners on the outfield walls.
the cry is still “They come!” Busch Stadium’s strength
Will laugh a homer to scorn. Here let them hit
Till groundballs and flyouts eat them up.
Were they not forced with those that should be
ours,
We might have met them dareful, offer to offer,
And beat them back to San Diego.
A cry within.
What is that noise?
GIRSH
It is the cry of the fans, John.
[He exits]
MOZELIAK
I have almost forgot the taste of losing.
The time has been my senses would have cooled
To not make the playoffs, and my fell of hair
Would at a dismal treatise rouse and stir
At a losing season. I have supped with horrors.
Direness, familiar to my slaughterous thoughts,
Cannot once start me.
[Enter Girsch]
Wherefore was that cry?
GIRSH
The season, John, is dead.
MOZELIAK
It should have died hearafter.
There would have been time for such a word.
Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow
Creeps in this petty pace from game to game
To the last syllable of recorded time,
And all our previous seasons have lighted fools
The way of dusty elimination. Out, out, brief candle!
Baseball’s but a walking shadow, a poor player
That struts and frets his hour upon the field
and then is heard no more. It is a tale
Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,
Signifying nothing.
Turn on the stadium lgiths! Blow wind, come wrack,
At least the season will end with in our hands a bat.
Matchups:
Monday, August 28 at 6:45pm: Blake Snell vs. Adam Wainwright
Tuesday, August 29 at 6:45 pm: Seth Lugo vs. Zack Thompson
Wednesday, August 30 at 1:15 pm: Yu Darvish vs. Miles Mikolas
