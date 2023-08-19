Filed under: St. Louis Cardinals Game Threads St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets - A game thread for August 19, 2023 game 124 By lil_scooter93 Aug 19, 2023, 7:23pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets - A game thread for August 19, 2023 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the New York Mets this evening at 6:15 pm CT. More From Viva El Birdos Interview with Victor Scott II St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets - A game thread for August 18, 2023 Masyn Winn Called Up - An Open Thread St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets - A game thread for August 17, 2023 Got a Question for Cards’ Prospect Victor Scott? The Cardinals will try not to out disappoint the Mets in a four-game series at home Loading comments...
Loading comments...